Eyewitness News Live: Deadly bus stabbing, Ukraine war

 3 days ago

During coverage of the NYC Columbus Day Parade, Eyewitness News at 12:00 p.m. will stream here and on our connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Android and Apple.

Here are some of the stories we are following:

Man killed on bus in 3rd fatal transit attack in 10 days

A man was
fatally stabbed during a feud aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx , the eighth person to be killed in the transit system this year, and the third person to be fatally stabbed in transit in 10 days.

Lamont Barkley, 55, got into a verbal dispute with a man and woman, believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, on a BX19 bus at about 8:25 p.m. Sunday night. The argument escalated and police say the man stabbed Barkley multiple times in the stomach at East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue.

Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead

Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, said the strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv's "terrorist" actions - a reference to Ukraine's attempts to repel Moscow's invasion force and cripple their supply lines.

The actions he referred to include an attack last weekend on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, which is prized by the Kremlin.

The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces have launched at least four missile strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the explosions on Friday afternoon. He offered no details on the extent of the damage or possible casualties. The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, urged local residents to heed air raid sirens and take cover in bomb shelters. On Thursday evening, two Russian strikes left Kharkiv, where the pre-war population stood at 1.4 million, without electricity.
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
BET

Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter Had To Be Retrieved From Cell By U.S. Marshals After Refusing To Show For Court Date

The man accused of opening fire on a New York City subway in April, Frank James, attempted to skip his court date. According to AmNY, he did not appear for a scheduled court appearance on the afternoon of Wednesday (Oct. 12). James was reportedly a no-show because of an undisclosed health issue; therefore, he would not leave his cell. Judge William Kuntz ordered U.S. Marshals to use “all necessary force” to retrieve him.
Vladimir Putin
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings

NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

N. Korea fires missile, artillery shells, inflaming tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery shells toward the sea Friday and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean moves suggest it is reviving an old playbook of stoking fears of war with provocative weapons tests before it seeks to win greater concessions from its rivals. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the short-range missile lifted off from the North’s capital region at 1:49 a.m. Friday (1649 GMT Thursday; 12:49 p.m. EDT Thursday) and flew toward its eastern waters. It was North Korea’s 15th missile launch since it resumed testing activities Sept. 25. North Korea said Monday its recent missile tests were simulations of nuclear strikes on South Korean and U.S. targets in response to their “dangerous” military exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.
