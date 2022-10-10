Eyewitness News Live: Deadly bus stabbing, Ukraine war

During coverage of the NYC Columbus Day Parade, Eyewitness News at 12:00 p.m. will stream here and on our connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Android and Apple.

Here are some of the stories we are following:

A man was fatally stabbed during a feud aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx , the eighth person to be killed in the transit system this year, and the third person to be fatally stabbed in transit in 10 days.

Lamont Barkley, 55, got into a verbal dispute with a man and woman, believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, on a BX19 bus at about 8:25 p.m. Sunday night. The argument escalated and police say the man stabbed Barkley multiple times in the stomach at East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue.

Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, said the strikes were retaliation for what he called Kyiv's "terrorist" actions - a reference to Ukraine's attempts to repel Moscow's invasion force and cripple their supply lines.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

The actions he referred to include an attack last weekend on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, which is prized by the Kremlin.