PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in 11 years, Citizens Bank Park will host a postseason game this week. Also, for the first time in 29 years, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will square off in the playoffs. Red October is alive and well.Aaron Nola threw another October gem and Rhys Hoskins, with a spike of a bat, tasted some sweet redemption to help the Phillies crush the Braves, 9-1, in Game 3 on Friday night. The Phils can advance to the National League Championship Series on Saturday.Game 4 is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. Friday at Citizens Bank...
The first two games of the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series may be a small sample size, but the Aaron Judge experience has been a tad different since the end of his record-setting 62-homer regular season. Judge opened 0-for-8 against the Cleveland Guardians with a walk and seven strikeouts, including whiffs in his first four plate appearances in Friday’s Game 2, a 4-2, 10-inning loss at Yankee Stadium. The best-of-five series is tied at a game apiece, with the next two at Cleveland’s Progressive Field on Saturday and Sunday. A Game 5, if necessary, will be back in New York...
The Seattle Kraken have, at the very least, shown a greater adaptability than they had during their expansion season. After
