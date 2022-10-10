ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

US News and World Report

Social Security Beneficiaries to Get 8.7% Raise

It’s not every day that 20% of the U.S. population gets a big raise, but that is what happened Thursday when the Social Security Administration announced that recipients of its retirement benefits will get an 8.7% cost of living increase next January. The increase amounts to a raise of...
Elon Musk
US News and World Report

Wells Fargo Failing to Protect Customers From Zelle Scams -Senator Warren

(Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized Wells Fargo & Co for failing to protect its customers from fraud and scams on Zelle, a digital payments platform owned by seven of the biggest U.S. banks. In a letter dated Oct. 6 but made public on Thursday, Warren told Wells CEO...
US News and World Report

U.S. Grocer Kroger in Talks to Merge With Rival Albertsons -Sources

(Reuters) - U.S. grocery company Kroger Co is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said. The merger of the nation’s No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, if reached, could provide the retailers...
Fox Business

Chase Bank allegedly shutters bank account of religious freedom nonprofit, demands donor list

JPMorgan Chase Bank allegedly closed the bank account of a religious freedom nonprofit and demanded a list of its donors as a condition to have the account reinstated. The bank account of the National Committee for Religious Freedom (NCRF), which is a nonpartisan, multi-faith nonprofit founded by former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, was recently closed without explanation, Brownback told FOX Business.
US News and World Report

Saga of Wall Street's Pandemic Darlings Ends With Tears

(Reuters) -Think about something novel you started doing two-and-a-half years ago to make life easier during the COVID lockdown and chances today are that there is a related story about a stock market casualty. Add investor worries about soaring inflation and an economic slowdown that tipped Wall Street into a...
US News and World Report

Musk's Banks May Have a Way to Cut Losses From Twitter Deal

(Reuters) -Elon Musk's banks, faced with huge losses on their commitment to finance the $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc, may not be able to back out of the deal easily but they might have a way to minimize the hit they take. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp, Barclays...
US News and World Report

U.S. Retirees See Biggest Social Security Hike in More Than 40 Years

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Social Security recipients will get the biggest boost to their monthly benefits in more than four decades, officials said on Thursday following the release of key inflation data that showed U.S. prices rising more than expected. Retirees and other beneficiaries will get an 8.7% cost-of-living (COLA) adjustment...
US News and World Report

'60/40' Portfolios Are Facing Worst Returns in 100 Years: BofA

LONDON (Reuters) -Investors with classic "60/40" portfolios are facing the worst returns this year for a century, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday, noting that bond markets continue to see huge outflows. "2022 (is) a simple tale of "inflation shock" causing "rates shock" which in turn threatening...
US News and World Report

Global Equity, Bond Funds See Outflows for Eighth Successive Week

(Reuters) - Global equity and bond funds faced outflows for the eighth time in a row in the week ended Oct. 12, Refinitiv Lipper data showed, undermined by worries over a recession as global interest rates surged further. According to the data, investors dumped $7.3 billion worth global equity funds...
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Claims Twitter Forced Whistleblower to Burn Evidence

The Twitter v. Musk lawsuit may be on hold for now, but information about the stayed case continues to emerge. In the latest revelation, the billionaire’s legal team accused the social media company of making its former executive (and current whistleblower) Peiter “Mudge” Zatko destroy documentation of his time at Twitter, including evidence of the company’s security faults.
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Xi Bangs the Drums

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. After a wild day on world markets on Thursday - the long-awaited turnaround or yet another bear market rally? - the focus in Asia turns to China. Beijing releases a raft of key economic data on...
