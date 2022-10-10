Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Russia Rebukes Germany, Denmark, Sweden for Not Including It in Nord Stream Probe
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it had summoned diplomats from Germany, Denmark and Sweden to complain that representatives from Moscow and Gazprom had not been invited to join an investigation into ruptures of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. "Russia will obviously not recognise the pseudo-results of such an...
US News and World Report
Global Equity, Bond Funds See Outflows for Eighth Successive Week
(Reuters) - Global equity and bond funds faced outflows for the eighth time in a row in the week ended Oct. 12, Refinitiv Lipper data showed, undermined by worries over a recession as global interest rates surged further. According to the data, investors dumped $7.3 billion worth global equity funds...
US News and World Report
Enter Boeing, as Airbus and Qatar Resume Court Battle
LONDON (Reuters) - Airbus and Qatar Airways fought in court in front of Boeing on Friday as a dispute over damage to A350 jets descended into a tug-of-war over confidential documents while the sums at stake in their unprecedented falling out topped $1.5 billion. Boeing was dragged into the case...
US News and World Report
Lula Lead Narrows to Less Than 5 Points in Brazil Election - AtlasIntel Survey
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's polling lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has narrowed to less than 5 percentage points, according to a new opinion survey published on Thursday by pollster AtlasIntel. In its first poll since the first-round vote on Oct. 2, pollster AtlasIntel...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Russian Copper Builds up in LME Warehouses -Sources
LONDON (Reuters) - Significant volumes of unwanted Russian-origin copper have been deposited in London Metal Exchange approved warehouses in Germany, the Netherlands and Taiwan since the middle of September, two sources familiar with the matter said. Western countries imposed sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals connected to President Vladimir...
Comments / 0