WDSU
Crimestoppers postpones news conference on LaPlace 19-year-old killed
Crimestoppers has postponed a news conference that was scheduled Friday to provide an update on the case of a shooting that killed a 19-year-old. Yasmin Halum was found Sunday shot in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. Reports say deputies found Halum lying unresponsive on the driveway of a...
calcasieu.info
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
WDSU
Plaquemines Parish boaters rescued from Gulf of Mexico tell story of survival
NEW ORLEANS — Two men who were rescued from the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend by the Coast Guard are sharing their harrowing story of survival. Phong Le and Luan Nguyen spoke with the "Today Show's" Hoda Kotb about how they fended off sharks after their boat capsized off the coast of Plaquemines Parish.
WDSU
Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera
NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
WDSU
New Orleans police officer shot while off duty in Mid-City, suspect still being sought
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans police officer was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday in Mid-City. Officials said it happened around 10:35 p.m. on North Rendon Street near Conti Street near the Bayou Beer Garden parking lot. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department said...
NOLA.com
After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff searching for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted in connection with double murder
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Marrero last month. The sheriff said Michael Harris, 33, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder. Harris is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. The sheriff said...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after woman shot, teen injured in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that hurt a 28-year-old woman. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in Mid-City in the 600 block of South Gayosa Street around 7 p.m. Officers say another person ,a 17-year-old, was hurt by glass shrapnel and...
Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. They added his body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams wins delay over possible release of long-serving inmate
Thelma Smith hoisted her ailing, 78-year-old frame into a seat in the center of an Orleans Parish courtroom on Wednesday. She hoped it would be the day a judge freed her son after 36 years in prison over a murder that changed an Uptown neighborhood. William Long III and his...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
NOLA.com
A veteran cop stood by during a French Quarter rape. He said he wasn't trained to intervene.
The former Algiers deputy constable who stood by during a report of a nearby rape in progress in the French Quarter in July was a 20-year veteran of law enforcement who suggested that rushing to the scene would have gone against his training, newly released records show. The records identify...
L'Observateur
Jefferson Parish Crash Claims Life of Kenner Man
Metairie – On October 12, 2022, around 6:15 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a serious injury crash on US 61 near Cleary Avenue in Metairie. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 72-year-old Arden Fairleigh III of Kenner. The initial investigation revealed that Fairleigh...
Marijuana possession enforcement has ‘virtually vanished’ in New Orleans this year following council ordinance, NOPD policy change
After decades of responding to possession of marijuana with arrests or summonses that led to prosecutions, jail time, and fines for thousands of citizens, the New Orleans Police Department’s enforcement of simple possession laws “virtually vanished” in 2022, according to a recent analysis that shows enforcement is down 97 percent compared to last year.
brproud.com
5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
wbrz.com
Watch: Crews douse raging vehicle fire on Twin Span Bridge
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Multiple fire crews worked to put out a vehicle fire at the foot of the Twin Span Bridge on Highway 11 Tuesday night. The St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 and the New Orleans Fire Department worked the fire together. The fire departments did not make...
NOPD: Man shot in Lower Ninth Ward
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the victim suffered a body wound. The victim was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle.
Losing ground: How one New Orleans community is sinking
In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in New Orleans’ 9th Ward when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us very little money for them,” he said. “And most of the people were old Black people who owned their homes.”
19-year-old shot at New Orleans East home after answering the door
According to the police, the incident happened at a residence in the 7000 block of Crowder Blvd.
NOPD searching for missing 44-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — A man has been reported in New Orleans. According to NOPD, 44-year-old Kevin King was reported missing by family on October 6, 2022. No one has heard or seen him since. If anyone knows about his whereabouts, please contact 4th District Detective at 504-658-6040 or 504-658-6045...
