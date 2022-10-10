Read full article on original website
Elderly Woman Killed in Bay County Crash
A Frankenmuth woman was killed in a crash in northern Bay County on Tuesday. Police say 91-year-old Helga Lentener was driving a black, 2019 Buick Encore north on M-13 around 10:00 A.M. near East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. The vehicle drifted across the road, struck a culvert and went airborne before hitting a tree, according to police.
Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash
A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
CRIME LOG: Midland deputies respond to stolen medication
7:19 p.m. – Deputies checked a Greendale Township section of state land and a neighborhood for a possible location of a stolen vehicle from Ottawa county. The vehicle was not located. 6:18 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Buttles and Jerome streets....
Police Academy Cadet Injured in Shooting
A police academy recruit participating in handgun qualification training was injured October 13th at Delta College. During the morning training, the recruit was reportedly returning his gun to its holster when he fired a single round, striking himself in the leg. The cadet was released after treatment at Mid-Michigan Healthcare in Midland. Delta College offers the 17-week Police Academy as training for certification as law enforcement officers for various police agencies in Michigan.
1 Person Died, 1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roscommon County (Roscommon County, MI)
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Robert Simard, 44, from Ontario, after causing a deadly motor vehicle crash due to drunk driving. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Man Killed in Side-By-Side Accident in Roscommon County
A Stoney Point, Ontario man was arrested Sunday after causing a deadly side-by-side accident due to drunk driving, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were sent to Windywood Drive and Artesia Beach Road in Saint Helen where they found Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel helping two people. After investigating, they determined that three people had been in the Can-Am side-by-side that rolled over.
Family of Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie issue statement after teen sentenced in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who died when the vehicle he was driving was hit head-on by a teen driver who was attempting to pass multiple vehicles on a rainy February afternoon, has issued a statement for the first time since Birnie’s death.
Lapeer police ID 18-year-old woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
LAPEER, MI — Lapeer police have released the name of an 18-year-old woman who died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday, Oct. 8, on M-24 and I-69. Police said Alyssa Marie Rock of Davison died when her 2009 Dodge Avenger was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 46-year-old Fostoria man.
City of Saginaw hits new national high
New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
House torn down following overnight fire
Swan Creek Twp., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to an overnight house fire in the 2300 block of S. Graham Rd. The fire was called in at 12:09 a.m. Multiple agencies responded, including the Chesaning Fire Department and Tri-Township Fire. According to the Tri-Township Fire Chief, the house sustained substantial...
Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Drug and Gun Crimes in Federal Court
A Saginaw man faces a life sentence after being convicted of several drug and gun offenses in Bay City. 21-year-old Cortiyah Moore was one of three men in a vehicle pulled over by State Police on September 27th, 2021. Troopers found large amounts of money on all three men, and a loaded pistol with an extended magazine at Moore’s feet. Police also found distribution quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the vehicle, along with a second pistol equipped with a drum magazine and modified to be fully automatic.
1 Died, 1 Injured After A Three-Car Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer, MI)
Lapeer Police reported a three-car crash on South Lapeer Road on Monday. According to the police, an 18-year-old Davison woman was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger as she exited eastbound I-69 when it was hit [..]
Tawas City ‘Dangerous Driver’ Arrested in Unadilla Twp Following Police Pursuit
Information provided by Pinckney Police Department. On October 7, 2022, the Village of Pinckney Police Department arrested a 32-year-old male from Tawas City, Mich., following a vehicle pursuit. The driver was suspected of driving under the influence, possession of narcotics, and fleeing and eluding police. The arrest was the result...
No injuries reported in Owosso house fire
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A housefire near Grove Holman Park in Owosso is under investigation. According to authorities, a house on Prindle Street caught fire overnight Monday into Tuesday. Firecrews from Owosso, Owosso Township and the Corunna Caledonia Fire Department responded to the scene. Authorities said there were no reported...
Clinton County man arrested on drug, firearm charges
Holy moly! That's a lot of hemp!
Saginaw County Presecutor’s Office Unhappy With City Council Member’s Conduct in Assualt Case
A Saginaw man claiming to defend his home and property will be charged with assault for attacking a Saginaw City Councilman. On August 29, Councilman Michael Flores took a shortcut cross the yard of Diana Gains and Walt Curley while walking to his home on Mason Street. After an exchange where Curley told Flores to leave the property, Flores allegedly tried entering Curley’s home, when Curley reportedly hit him, then retrieved a baseball bat and hit him again in the leg after another exchange.
House torn down after fire in Swan Creek Township
The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History's new exhibit looks at five decades of hockey in Saginaw. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. The City of Saginaw is receiving a federal grant worth nearly $350K to help reduce violent crime. TV5 evening weather update: Friday, Oct....
