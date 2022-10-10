Read full article on original website
Related
jocoreport.com
Summer Michelle Santiago
Mrs. Summer Michelle Washington Santiago, age 45 of Selma, NC passed away at her residence on Monday October 10, 2022. Mrs. Santiago was the daughter of Mr and Mrs Warren and Aldoria Washington born March 17, 1977. Summer attended Smithfield-Selma Sr. High and Johnston Community College. Her hobbies included, art,...
jocoreport.com
Joe Rance Tyner
Smithfield – Joseph “Joe” Rance Tyner, age 83, passed away Friday October 14, 2022 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. He was born in Johnston County on January 8, 1939 to the late Wendell and Lois Sutton Tyner. In addition to his mother and father, he is also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Alice Faye Phelps Tyner; a brother, Johnny Tyner; sister, Dorothy Bullard; son in law, Tim Casey.
jocoreport.com
Wayne Lee Hamilton
Four Oaks, NC: Mr. Wayne Lee Hamilton, age 73, of E. Sanders Street passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be held 3:00PM – Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Four Oaks. Officiating will be Rev. John Norman. Burial will follow in Four Oaks City Cemetery, Four Oaks.
jocoreport.com
Marvin Lee Moye
Marvin Lee “Mark” Moye, age 73, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield. Born April 1, 1949, in Johnston County, he was a son of the late Marvin and Margie Collier Moye. Mark worked for the Bank of Pine Level for many years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Ronnie Lee Crocker
Ronnie Lee Crocker, age 77, of Selma, passed away on October 11, 2022 at UNC-Johnston Health in Smithfield. Born in Johnston County on October 29, 1944, he was the son of the late Roger and Addie Mae Tyner Crocker. Ronnie was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Lee Crocker and his sister Barbara Nell Crocker Boss.
jocoreport.com
Carl Wade Adams
Clayton, NC: Mr. Carl Wade Adams, age 74, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at his residence. Memorial Graveside Services will be held 11:00AM-Friday, October 14, 2022 at Oakland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 8927 Cleveland Road, Clayton, NC 27520. Rev. Debbie Osterhoudt, Mr. Jimmy Boykin and Rev. Gene Worley will officiate.
jocoreport.com
Historical Ghost Walk In Smithfield October 27
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Heritage Center will stage its 18th annual Ghost Walk on Thursday, October 27, in Smithfield’s historic Riverside Cemetery. Beginning at 6:00 pm, six characters from Johnston County’s past will be brought back to life. Visitors will be greeted at the corner of...
jocoreport.com
Sheriff Donates Surplus Laptops To Johnston County Schools
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell donated a number of surplus laptop computers to Johnston County Public Schools. County commissioners approved a request by Sheriff Bizzell to donate 101 Dell laptops and 7 Lenovo laptops to the school system. Approximately 100 of the computers are in good condition. Eight others are for parts only. The computers were delivered by the sheriff’s office to the school system on Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
jocoreport.com
3 Hurt In Clayton Area Crash
CLAYTON – Three people sustained non-life threatening injures Thursday evening in a two vehicle accident. The collision was reported at the intersection of Little Creek Church Road and Steel Bridge Road. The intersection has been the scene of countless accidents in recent years. Wilson’s Mills Fire, Johnston County EMS,...
jocoreport.com
Man Run Over By His Own Car
CLAYTON – A 59 year-old man was injured while trying to leave the parking lot of a business in Downtown Clayton. Around 4:00pm Thursday, Clayton Police, Fire and Johnston County EMS were dispatched to First National Bank at 315 E. Main Street where they found a man trapped underneath his own car.
jocoreport.com
Two Arrested For Breaking Into Car, Possessing Stolen Firearm
Two people were arrested by Wayne County deputies for allegedly breaking into a vehicle and stealing a firearm. The incident was reported October 4 on Highway 13 South. While one deputy was taking a report for the larceny, another deputy located the suspect vehicle at a gas station in Dudley. The stolen property was recovered and warrants were secured for the suspects.
jocoreport.com
Stretch Of I-95 In Johnston County Will Be Resurfaced
SELMA – About 2.5 miles of Interstate 95 in Selma will be resurfaced under a $7.3 million contract the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded last week. S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson will replace the pavement on the interstate between Exit 97 near Selma and just south of the Lizzie Mill Road overpass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jocoreport.com
Potential Juror Jailed For Contempt Over Mask
HARNETT COUNTY – A member of a Harnett County jury pool was jailed for contempt of court on Monday after refusing to wear a mask in a courtroom. Gregory Hahn, 47, of Angier, was booked without bond after telling Senior Resident Judge Charles Winston Gilchrist he wouldn’t wear a mask.
jocoreport.com
Clayton Public Power Conducts Apprenticeship
CLAYTON – The Town of Clayton Electric Department is partnering with the NCWorks NextGen Program to provide apprenticeship opportunities to eligible youth who are interested in pursuing a career in the electric field. The program focuses on providing young people between the ages of 16 and 24 with hands-on...
jocoreport.com
JCPS Names Principal And Assistant Principal Of The Year
Melissa Hubbard, principal of Archer Lodge Middle, was selected as the 2022-2023 Principal of the Year for Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS). Igor Gorbatovski, assistant principal of Cleveland Elementary, was selected as the 2022-2023 Assistant Principal of the Year for Johnston County Public Schools. Hubbard and Gorbatovski were surprised with...
jocoreport.com
Loaded Rifle, Drugs Found On Harnett County High School Campus
HARNETT COUNTY – An 18 year-old student is facing serious charges after a loaded rifle, ammunition, and narcotics was reportedly found Thursday on the campus of Triton High School on Maynard Lake Road, Erwin. The School Resource Officer assigned to Triton High was investigating a drug complaint in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jocoreport.com
Man Exposed Himself To 4 Female Store Clerks, Police Say
SELMA – Police have arrested a man for allegedly exposed himself to four female store clerks. DeShawn Lamont Hodges, age 21, of Selma is charged with four counts of indecent exposure and four counts of resisting a public officer. On September 29, police allege Hodges exposed himself to female...
jocoreport.com
Opinion: Time To Lighten The Load
RALEIGH — North Carolina is a pro-growth place — the best state in which to do business, I hear — and yet we continue to saddle our job creators with heavy regulatory burdens that discourage capital formation and investment in our state. I don’t mean to suggest...
jocoreport.com
Pickup, Motorcycle Collision Injures 2
BENSON – Two people were injured around 11:25am Friday in a traffic accident in the 2200 block of NC Highway 242 North of Benson. Initial reports indicate a motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 242 North and collided with a northbound pickup truck attempting to make a left turn into a private driveway. Two people on the motorcycle were ejected and injured.
jocoreport.com
Harnett Health Announces Layoffs
DUNN — Harnett Health, which has recently joined Cape Fear Valley Health, announced the elimination of 56 positions (26 full-time, 30 part-time) in the Harnett County-focused health system. Affected employees were notified Thursday. “Health systems across the country, including Harnett Health and Cape Fear Valley, are experiencing unprecedented expenses...
Comments / 0