From Sex Education to period transformation, Emma Mackey’s filmography is showcasing her versatility. To most people, the 26-year-old French-British actor is Maeve, the stand-out character of Netflix’s sitcom Sex Education. From 2019 until early 2022, Mackey didn’t have much else to her name – other than a TV film and a viral clip about being mistaken for Margot Robbie. This year, though, Mackey metaphorically kills in Death on the Nile, she climbs dramatic heights in Eiffel, and she embodies Emily Brontë in Frances O’Connor’s revisionist period-drama Emily.

