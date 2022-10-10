Read full article on original website
Emma Mackey on Playing Emily Brontë: “It Took a Lot Out of Me”
From Sex Education to period transformation, Emma Mackey’s filmography is showcasing her versatility. To most people, the 26-year-old French-British actor is Maeve, the stand-out character of Netflix’s sitcom Sex Education. From 2019 until early 2022, Mackey didn’t have much else to her name – other than a TV film and a viral clip about being mistaken for Margot Robbie. This year, though, Mackey metaphorically kills in Death on the Nile, she climbs dramatic heights in Eiffel, and she embodies Emily Brontë in Frances O’Connor’s revisionist period-drama Emily.
What Happened When Björk and AnOther Hosted a Wild Gucci-Powered Evening
On Monday evening at London’s Victoria House, AnOther Magazine hosted a party with a crowd of star-studded guests celebrating Björk’s new album, Fossora. The event, made possible by Gucci, whose creative director Alessandro Michele thoughtfully designed the custom dress worn by the Icelandic singer on the cover of AnOther Magazine’s latest issue, the event welcomed Shygirl, Michele Lamy, Mariacarla Boscano, Michele Gaubert, Tyler Mitchell, and of course, Björk. The musician played an hour-long DJ set behind the decks, along with sets by friends and collaborators Sega Bodega, LSDXOXO and Side Project.
Eve Arnold’s Photographs Capture the Vulnerability of Marilyn Monroe
In 1961, not long after completing John Huston’s film, The Misfits, Marilyn Monroe was admitted to a psychiatric ward. In a state of acute exhaustion, the actress’ spiralling substance abuse amid the collapse of her marriage to playwright Arthur Miller (whose short story had been developed for the film) reached a climax.
