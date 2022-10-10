Read full article on original website
We Asked 5 Appalachian Trail Hikers What Their Favorite Piece of Gear Was
A thru-hike is the ultimate gauntlet for gear: nothing tests equipment like 2,000-plus miles of abuse on the trail. Only the very best designs and most durable construction remain by the time hikers reach the terminus. We asked five Appalachian Trail thru-hikers, most of whom have completed the journey, what their favorite piece of equipment was at the end of the day. And while some are more obvious—like a tent that houses you through months of rain and wind—others are more sentimental, like a faithful spork.
This Hiker Trekked all 650 Documented Trails in the White Mountains in One Summer
It was quiet at the trailhead, parking spots mostly empty as the sun had set hours ago. Stars out, wind gusting. Now and then, a pair of headlights would sweep across the lot from a lonely car winding its way down New Hampshire's scenic Kancamagus Highway. The temperatures would drop almost to freezing later that night—summer was giving way to fall in the White Mountains.
The Best Wildlife Viewing in National Parks
Seeing animals is one of the most enriching parts of any national park experience, and there are countless ways to admire local fauna respectfully. Yet, as we learn year after year and accident after accident, not everyone follows responsible wildlife travel rules. Like keep your distance, and never touch, feed, or harass an animal, to name a few.
Camp Hale Is Officially a National Monument. Here’s Where It Is.
On Wednesday, President Biden inked a proclamation to officially create Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, the first national monument to be created during his presidency. Biden announced the move from the grounds of Camp Hale, which was a former Army base where the 10th Mountain Division trained before fighting in World War II.
10 New Ski Town Hotels to Check Into This Winter
Make this the winter you stay somewhere different. New hotels have opened up in ski towns across the country, offering rooms close to the slopes for a range of budgets. Whether you want to bunk up for under $50 a night or splurge on a fancy pad with a personal concierge, we've got 10 new skier-approved hotels that have us excited to book a trip.
The Incredible Life of Hilaree Nelson
At 10:40 A.M. on Monday, September 26, renowned ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson summited 26,781-foot Manaslu with her climbing—and life—partner Jim Morrison. They stepped into their skis and began their descent, and shortly after, Nelson was knocked off her feet by a small avalanche. She fell 5,000 feet down the south slope of the Nepalese mountain, according to an Instagram post from Morrison. After determining there was nothing he could do to help her, he descended, making it to base camp safely. After two days of searching in a helicopter, Morrison and a rescue crew located and retrieved her body, which was then flown to Kathmandu.
How I Turned My Tacoma into the Ultimate Road-Trip Truck
The decision to spend weeks on the road exploring the U.S. was not easy, but figuring out where to go was simple—I want to go everywhere! Once I was all in, I just needed a way to do it: a home and conveyance. A camper.
Renowned Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson’s Body Found on Manaslu
On Wednesday, rescuers located the body of missing mountaineer Hilaree Nelson on the southern slope of 26,781-foot Manaslu, Nepal government officials confirmed. "Rescuers retrieved her body from the south...
What Elite Athletes Are Eating in Winter
With a change in season comes a change in eating. In the winter, most of us crave heartier, warmer meals, like soups and stews, oatmeal, or roasted potatoes. "If you live somewhere cold, you naturally want to eat a little heavier in the winter," says Jessica LaRoche, a sports nutritionist who works with elite athletes at U.S. Ski and Snowboard. "But if you're doing winter sports, you still want to fuel your body well for that."
The Recovery Gear I Carry Overlanding
I write this via Starlink satellite Internet, from a remote alpine meadow in Montana, 25 miles from the nearest paved road. Being able to visit special places like this is the reason I enjoy off-road travel (née overlanding), but doing so also means accepting risk and preparing for stuff to go wrong. What happens if I get stuck? Here's the gear I carry to ensure I'll always get out, how it works, and what you need to know to use it safely.
The North Face Is Renaming Its “Sherpa” Fleece
This fall, one of The North Face's classic products is getting a new moniker. The company has announced that it will rename its "Sherpa" jackets and vests in an effort to respect the culture and heritage of the Sherpa people of Nepal. From now on, the company will call its fleece products—thick synthetics designed to imitate the shearling and sheep's wool fabrics traditionally used in Sherpa clothing—"high pile" instead.
The New Rules of Winter Layering
One of the things we love about winter: getting outside means something different for everyone. But one thing uniting us is the quest for comfort. Whether your winter days entail hard-charging ski turns, hammering on a fat bike, running snow-dusted trails, or strolling straight from sledding to après, maximum comfort comes from smart layering. Here’s how to choose and manage everything from what you wear next-to-skin to what protects you from the elements.
The Ultimate Guide to Olympic National Park
Ski in the morning, hike through an old-growth forest that same afternoon, then camp on the beach at night—welcome to Olympic National Park, one of few places on earth boasting such a wide range of ecosystems. Most park-goers find themselves asking not what to do here but how much they can cram into their visits.
The Rise of Expensive Kids’ Gear
In mid-September, Robin Hall spent a week driving around the Rockies visiting 30 specialty retailers to see if they'd pick up Town Hall, the kids-only outdoor apparel brand she co-founded in 2021. The amount of positive reception shocked her.
Why Did a Hunting Nonprofit Put a Bounty on Mountain Bikers?
In April, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, a hunting education and advocacy organization, circulated a press release offering a $500 reward "for reports or information leading to a conviction of those responsible for illegal trail construction on public lands." In other words, the national nonprofit placed what amounted to a bounty on mountain bikers building illegal trails.
Haleakala National Park Boasts a Landscape Fit for a Hawaiian God
63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it's too late. Haleakala is her 60th park visit.
Avalanches Killed Another Climber on Manaslu
At 9 A.M. on Saturday, October 1, a massive avalanche swept down the lower flanks of 26,781-foot Manaslu and enveloped dozens of tents in the mountain’s Base Camp. Video of the huge slide quickly spread online. As the snow clouds receded, the damage was visible: approximately 35 tents were buried or torn apart. But everyone in the camp was safe.
Outdoor Industry Winner of the Month: September 2022
We're picking companies every month that have impressed us with their recent business savvy—whether through a new product release, a canny marketing move, a grabby social-media post, social and environmental issues or something else entirely that we didn't see coming. The goal: to celebrate the forward thinkers, outside-the-box strategists, and generally awesome professionals moving the outdoor industry forward.
Kilian Jornet’s New NNormal Shoes Are Available Today
This summer, Kilian Jornet, the 34-year-old Spaniard living in Norway – considered by many to be the best mountain runner of all time – set course records at both the Hardrock Endurance Run and the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB). But equally as buzzworthy was the fact that he did it in a single pair of trail running shoes.
I Ran 80 Miles Around Mount Rainier. Here’s the Gear that Supported Me.
The Wonderland Trail circumnavigates Mount Tahoma (Rainier) in Washington State over 93 scenic miles and 24,000 feet of elevation gain. It winds through evergreen forests, across dramatic glacial basins, and over raging rivers. To call it runnable would be a bit generous—the ups and downs are never ending.
