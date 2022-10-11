ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch The Winchesters online tonight — including free option for Supernatural prequel

By Henry T. Casey
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

Okay, folks, it's time to watch The Winchesters online, as the Supernatural lore extends backwards. And, wouldn't you know it, Jensen Ackles is along for the ride. That said, don't expect Dean Winchester to play a pivotal role in the series.

The Winchesters start time, channel

The Winchesters premieres today (Tuesday, October 11) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.
The Winchesters will be free the next day on The CW's app.

Ackles narrates each episode of this series that will look to answer questions about the long-running CW series. The Winchesters focuses on Dean and Sam's mother Mary (Meg Donnelly), who is bringing dear ol' dad John Winchester (Drake Rodger) into the family business.

Yes, Mary's a demon hunter, and John's a newbie, and we're going back to the Lawrence in 1972. John's fresh home from war, and arrives to find that things are a lot more supernatural than when he left.

Both Mary and John have daddy issues, as their fathers are missing. The cast of characters is rounded out by trainee Latika (Nida Khurshid) and the holy-water shooting Carlos (Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites) who is all about the rock and roll.

Here's everything to know about how to watch The Winchesters online.

How to watch The Winchesters anywhere online

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Winchesters. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN , really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch The Winchesters in the US

American fans can watch The Winchesters premiere on Tuesday (Oct. 11) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, if you get the network with your TV package or with one of the best TV antennas .

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch The Winchesters online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV , Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch The Winchesters for free online

You can watch The Winchesters for free without cable via The CW app , which is available on most major streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. New episodes drop the day after the episode airs on TV.

How to watch The Winchesters in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into The Winchesters at the same day and time as Americans on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

Cord cutters can access their services easily with ExpressVPN .

Can you watch The Winchesters in the UK?

Unfortunately, the Netflix/CW deal is dead, and there is no announced deal for when The Winchesters will cross the pond.

So, Americans abroad should try to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to stream the show with the services they pay for or for free on The CW as they would at home.

How to watch The Winchesters online in Australia

Aussies will stream The Winchesters on Binge and on Foxtel. The premiere will arrive on Wednesday (Oct. 12), and subsequent episodes will follow on the following Wednesdays.

Next: Check out our guide to the best Prime Day streaming device deals , with Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV 4K models.

Person
Meg Donnelly
Person
Jensen Ackles
