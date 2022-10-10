Read full article on original website
Land Stewardship Leadership Academy Holds Inaugural Graduation
AMES, Iowa – Twenty natural resource professionals from across Iowa were part of the first-ever Land Stewardship Leadership Academy graduation ceremony held Oct. 13 at the Iowa State University Alumni Center. The graduates included a cohort of professionals from the Natural Resource Conservation Service, Iowa Department of Natural Resources,...
Iowa Soybean Research Center funds new research at Iowa State University
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa Soybean Research Center (ISRC) has awarded $300,000 in support of two soybean research projects at Iowa State University, reaching a $2 million milestone in soybean research funding by the center. The ISRC’s Industry Advisory Council met in September to consider a wide range of...
Managing Herbicide-Resistant Weeds in Soybean
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Oct. 19 at noon CDT will feature Prashant Jha, professor and extension weed specialist at Iowa State University. Jha’s research is focused on developing precision and sustainable weed management solutions in corn and soybean production systems. His work includes strategies to mitigate herbicide-resistant weeds that affect soybean crop performance.
Student life archivist works with students on records preservation
Collecting and preserving the history of Iowa State University is fundamental to the work of Special Collections and University Archives. Students, although often only here for a handful of years, have an immense impact on the university’s history. These students daily shape what it means to be an Iowa Stater through their coursework, activism on campus, participation in student organizations, and more. Every ISU student makes a mark on campus.
Overleaf, the online LaTeX editor, added to Okta single sign-on page
Iowa State researchers can now access Overleaf, the real time LaTeX complier, though their Okta single sign-on. Since 2018, anyone with an active ISU Net-ID has been eligible to freely upgrade their Overleaf account to a Professional plan, providing more storage, upgraded features, and more. Adding SSO makes it easier...
