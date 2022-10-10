ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees lead Guardians 1-0 ahead of ALDS Game 2

The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians meet in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Yankees lead the series 1-0. New York has a 99-63 record overall and a 57-24 record at home. Yankees hitters have a collective .426 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL. Cleveland is...
How to watch today's Guardians-Yankees game

NEW YORK — After the second American League Division Series game was postponed due to weather, the Cleveland Guardians will finally play against the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 1:07 p.m. The game will air on TBS. You can listen to the game on either WTAM...
Guardians-Yankees game postponed due to inclement weather

NEW YORK — Unfortunately, the weather for tonight's Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees American League Division Series game doesn't look promising and the MLB made the decision to postpone the game until Friday at 1:07 p.m. What does this mean for the Guardians' pitching staff?. Guardians ace pitcher...
Cleveland Browns sign cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. to practice squad

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced that they have signed cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. to their practice squad on Thursday. Graham has played in four games for the Browns this season. He was initially signed to the active roster on Sept. 13 from the Chicago Bears practice squad. Cleveland...
