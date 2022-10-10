Read full article on original website
East High football team, cheerleaders and band honor Lovely Kendricks at Thursday game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — East High School honored Lovely Kendricks during its football game against Beechcroft on Thursday night. "We are going to remember her in all ways," East High parent Diane Duff said. "She’s going to be here in spirit, just like the sun was shining. She’s shining and watching over us.."
Columbus Police dealing with officer shortage as marathon preps in full swing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday was a historical day for the Columbus Division of Police, as it was the first time ever that CPD swore in ten new lateral transfer officers from other Ohio police departments. “Anytime we get new officers that are trained and ready to go then...
Dublin ranked best small city in Ohio by WalletHub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin, Ohio came in at No. 13 on WalletHub's 2022 Best Small Cities in America list. For the third year in a row, Dublin was ranked the best small city in Ohio, outranking 55 other Ohio cities on the list. WalletHub compared more than 1,300...
7-year-old burn victim to be honored at Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A first grader who nearly lost his life three years ago, after being placed in a tub of scalding water, will be among those recognized Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon. “All I saw was the ICU room,” said Bianca Griffin, as she...
Columbus Weather: A cooler, breezy weekend ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Staying cool and breezy the next few days, then it turns even colder next week. We have a couple of clouds Friday morning, then mostly sunny with temps going from the lower 40s up to the mid-60s for highs. Quite breezy, with winds out of the southwest at 10-20+ mph today. Mostly cloudy tonight with some spotty showers for late tonight and early Saturday. Low temps in the upper 40s tonight.
Hilton Columbus Downtown opens second tower, officially largest hotel in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilton Columbus Downtown has officially opened its second tower, making it the largest hotel in the state. The addition of the second tower brings the total number of guest rooms up to 1,000 throughout the hotel. Additionally, the new event spaces added mean that the hotel now has over 75,000 square feet of meeting/event space. A skybridge connects the hotel's two towers, as well as the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
'Prayers have to be put into action' Columbus pastor says after 2 teen homicides
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The community is mourning two teens shot and killed in just three days this week. At Wedgewood Apartments Wednesday evening, 13-year-old Sinzay Reed was gunned down just before 6 p.m. Reed is the 17th homicide of a person under the age of 18. CPD said...
Flash floods increase in Franklin County; FEMA says claims outside of flood zones double
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Franklin County continue to recover more than a month after flash floods destroyed their belongings, portions of their home and peace of mind. Aleesha Smith contacted ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers last month to say she was left with $40,000 in damages.
Program trains women of color to be women of tech
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The arrival of Intel in Central Ohio is setting off a fury of training for those looking to get jobs at the chip-maker and many other tech companies preparing to set up shop in the region. A Franklin County program is training women of color, who are under-represented in the tech sector, to get some of those jobs.
Police searching for missing 68-year-old man with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 68-year-old man who was last seen around midnight on Oct. 4. David Wilburn was last seen leaving The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Wilburn is five feet ten inches tall,...
Putting the brakes on car thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s an out-of-control theft spree plaguing Central Ohio since the first of the year, teen thieves stealing Kias and Hyundais to go joyriding and commit other crimes. “I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do,” said Ann Phillips, whose Hyundai was stolen...
Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed at an apartment complex in the Hilltop Wednesday. Police have arrested Krieg Allen Butler Sr., 36, for the murder, police said. Officers found Sinzae Reed seriously injured in the 800 block...
Prices may go up and jobs may be slashed with huge supermarket merger, experts say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kroger said it will work to lower prices for customers if a huge merger with the Albertsons chain is approved. But one Central Ohio expert said that not only may prices go up, but jobs may be slashed if the nation’s two largest traditional grocery chains merge.
