ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwcolumbus.com

Dublin ranked best small city in Ohio by WalletHub

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin, Ohio came in at No. 13 on WalletHub's 2022 Best Small Cities in America list. For the third year in a row, Dublin was ranked the best small city in Ohio, outranking 55 other Ohio cities on the list. WalletHub compared more than 1,300...
DUBLIN, OH
cwcolumbus.com

7-year-old burn victim to be honored at Columbus Marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A first grader who nearly lost his life three years ago, after being placed in a tub of scalding water, will be among those recognized Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon. “All I saw was the ICU room,” said Bianca Griffin, as she...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Columbus Township, MI
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus Weather: A cooler, breezy weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Staying cool and breezy the next few days, then it turns even colder next week. We have a couple of clouds Friday morning, then mostly sunny with temps going from the lower 40s up to the mid-60s for highs. Quite breezy, with winds out of the southwest at 10-20+ mph today. Mostly cloudy tonight with some spotty showers for late tonight and early Saturday. Low temps in the upper 40s tonight.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Hilton Columbus Downtown opens second tower, officially largest hotel in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilton Columbus Downtown has officially opened its second tower, making it the largest hotel in the state. The addition of the second tower brings the total number of guest rooms up to 1,000 throughout the hotel. Additionally, the new event spaces added mean that the hotel now has over 75,000 square feet of meeting/event space. A skybridge connects the hotel's two towers, as well as the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
cwcolumbus.com

Program trains women of color to be women of tech

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The arrival of Intel in Central Ohio is setting off a fury of training for those looking to get jobs at the chip-maker and many other tech companies preparing to set up shop in the region. A Franklin County program is training women of color, who are under-represented in the tech sector, to get some of those jobs.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police searching for missing 68-year-old man with dementia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 68-year-old man who was last seen around midnight on Oct. 4. David Wilburn was last seen leaving The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Wilburn is five feet ten inches tall,...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Putting the brakes on car thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s an out-of-control theft spree plaguing Central Ohio since the first of the year, teen thieves stealing Kias and Hyundais to go joyriding and commit other crimes. “I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do,” said Ann Phillips, whose Hyundai was stolen...
WHITEHALL, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed at an apartment complex in the Hilltop Wednesday. Police have arrested Krieg Allen Butler Sr., 36, for the murder, police said. Officers found Sinzae Reed seriously injured in the 800 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Ohio State

Comments / 0

Community Policy