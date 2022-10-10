COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Staying cool and breezy the next few days, then it turns even colder next week. We have a couple of clouds Friday morning, then mostly sunny with temps going from the lower 40s up to the mid-60s for highs. Quite breezy, with winds out of the southwest at 10-20+ mph today. Mostly cloudy tonight with some spotty showers for late tonight and early Saturday. Low temps in the upper 40s tonight.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO