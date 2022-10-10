ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France 24

‘Russian pressure is too strong’: Is Putin pulling Belarus into the war in Ukraine?

President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that Belarus will more actively support its Russian ally in the war against Ukraine. Analysts say Lukashenko is reluctant to send troops – especially since a wave of protests in 2020 exposed his immense unpopularity at home – but is likely caving to pressure from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
France 24

A new generation of resistance: How Iranian youths are rising up against the regime

The Iranian protest movement is now approaching its one-month mark. Led by women, the demonstrators are demanding sweeping social and political changes. Authorities have used force in a bid to quash the unrest. More than 150 people are reported to have been killed, and thousands more arrested. We speak to Sussan Tahmasebi, one of Iran's foremost feminist figures, who runs the organisation Femena, about why Iranian women are calling for a revolution now.
France 24

NATO chief says Russia would cross ‘very important line’ with nuclear strike

Russian President Vladimir Putin would be crossing a “very important line” if he were to order the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Thursday, with Russia set to hold nuclear exercises in the coming days. Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended Ankara's booming trade ties with Moscow during a meeting with Putin in Kazakhstan, resisting Western pressure to comply with sanctions against Russia. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
France 24

French strikes spread as government orders fuel depot staff back to work

French railway workers and civil servants voted on Thursday to join striking oil refinery staff with a walkout next week after the French government resorted to emergency powers to compel some fuel depot workers to return to their jobs in a bid to ease petrol shortages. Railway staff and civil...
AFP

'Beginning of the end': Iran activists call for mass protests Saturday

Iranian activists called for fresh nationwide protests on Saturday over the death of Mahsa Amini, as the movement entered its fifth week despite a crackdown that has killed dozens. The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International called an "unrelenting brutal crackdown" that included an "all-out attack on child protesters" -- leading to the deaths of at least 23 minors.
France 24

Ukraine claims new gains after days of mass Russian strikes

Russia for two days pummelled Ukraine with missiles, damaging energy facilities nationwide, in attacks that President Vladimir Putin said were retaliation for a deadly explosion at the Crimea bridge. Russia's FSB security service said Wednesday it detained eight suspects over the blast that ripped through the road and rail bridge...
France 24

Should Saudi Arabia worry? Biden warns of consequences over OPEC+ oil cuts

“There will be consequences,” Joe Biden warned Saudi Arabia after Riyadh sided with Russia and other OPEC+ nations to cut oil production. What type of consequences are Biden referring to? For their part, Gulf states argue they are not trying to bankroll on the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, but prop up a price of crude threatened by the spectre of a global recession and slowing demand.
France 24

Strikes in Ukraine shine a spotlight on dwindling Russian missile stocks

Russia has unleashed a deluge of missile strikes on Ukraine in retaliation for the blast on Saturday that damaged the bridge to Crimea. Several military experts feel this operation is counterproductive as Moscow is struggling to replenish its weapons stocks. Russia claimed responsibility on Tuesday for a new series of...
France 24

Palestinians strike over Israeli manhunt in Jerusalem camp

Businesses were shuttered in the Old City and along the main commercial street of the city's eastern sector, which is usually bustling with shoppers and traffic. The strike follows the killing on Saturday of an Israeli soldier at a checkpoint near the Shuafat Palestinian refugee camp, which prompted a massive manhunt for the suspected attacker, who remains on the run.
France 24

Sweden’s Moderates party strikes minority govt deal with far-right backing

The leader of Sweden's Moderates party, Ulf Kristersson, said on Friday he had agreed a deal with the Christian Democrats and the Liberals to form a minority coalition government after the right-wing bloc won a majority in last month's election. Sweden's largest right-wing party, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, will not...
France 24

One month to go before US mid-terms: Why abortion is a key campaign issue

In the United States, the midterms are now less than one month away. Local and statewide races are being held across the country with all 435 seats of the House and a third of the Senate up for grabs. And abortion has become one of the big hot-button issues, as FRANCE 24's Annette Young reports from Kentucky.
France 24

Burkina Faso holds transition talks after latest coup

Political parties, social and religious groups and representatives of the security forces were gathering Friday to chart the next phase in Burkina Faso's future after the country's latest coup. The forum in the capital Ouagadougou was taking place two weeks after the jihadist-torn Sahel state was rocked by its second...
France 24

Biden to prioritize China competition amid 'dangerous' Russia

"The post-Cold War era is over, and the competition is underway between the major powers to shape what comes next," Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said in a speech at Georgetown University to unveil the national security strategy. The strategy said the 2020s would be a "decisive decade for...
France 24

‘Drowning in bad publicity’: Has Qatar’s World Cup soft power push backfired?

Qatar has received an avalanche of bad publicity ahead of hosting the World Cup in November and December. The football extravaganza has prompted Western media and NGOs to decry the desert nation’s human rights record, notably concerning the treatment of migrant workers. But while this may dent Qatar’s soft power, its abundant natural gas reserves are a more formidable tool of influence than ever as the energy crisis racks Europe.
France 24

Moscow orders Crimea bridge to be repaired by July 2023

Nearly eight months into Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, Kyiv's emboldened military was celebrating Defender's Day while a UN envoy claimed Russia's forces were using rape as a weapon. Those celebrations come after pro-Kremlin authorities in the southern Kherson region pleaded with Moscow for help evacuating civilians in the face of...
France 24

Iran: Protests cuts across class, gender, ethnicities

Iranians kept up anti-government protests on Wednesday despite an increasingly deadly state crackdown, social media reports showed, as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the demonstrations as "scattered riots" planned by Iran's enemies. France 24 Douglas Herbert tells us more.
France 24

Rescuers in Turkey race to reach trapped coal miners after deadly blast

An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey on Friday left 14 people dead, at least 28 injured and nearly 50 trapped underground, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. The explosion occurred at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin. Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the explosion is likely to have been caused by firedamp, a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines.
France 24

Lebanon's parliament begins a (very) long political battle to elect next president

As Lebanon sinks further into acute economic crisis, President Michel Aoun's term of office approaches its end on October 31. Parliament members began the process of electing his successor on September 29. The political tug-of-war over this post, reserved for a member of the Maronite Christian community, is expected to be lengthy. During the last presidential election, Lebanon went without a president for 29 months.
France 24

'Remove the dictator Xi Jinping': Images show rare protest in Beijing

Despite online censorship, photos and videos shared online show a rare protest against the Chinese government in Beijing. The dramatic demonstration took place on a highway bridge on October 13, just days before the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party convenes. The protest seems to have been initiated by just one person, who has been widely praised online.
