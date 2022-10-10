The Iranian protest movement is now approaching its one-month mark. Led by women, the demonstrators are demanding sweeping social and political changes. Authorities have used force in a bid to quash the unrest. More than 150 people are reported to have been killed, and thousands more arrested. We speak to Sussan Tahmasebi, one of Iran's foremost feminist figures, who runs the organisation Femena, about why Iranian women are calling for a revolution now.

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO