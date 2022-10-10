Read full article on original website
Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, where Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation, released a statement Friday saying the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens.” “Ben was a valued leader at ConocoPhillips Alaska and leaves a significant legacy in the state of Alaska,” Isaacson said. Stevens died Thursday evening, said ConocoPhillips Alaska spokesperson Rebecca Boys.
Exclusive: U.S. will support sending ‘multinational rapid action force’ to Haiti
The United States has drafted a U.N. Security Council resolution that will encourage the “immediate deployment of a multinational rapid action force” to Haiti, The Miami Herald has learned.
BQ.1 COVID-19 variant becomes increasingly prevalent in US infections: CDC
A new subvariant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus is becoming increasingly prevalent in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC data shows that the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants each made up 5.7 percent of the total number of cases...
Haiti gang makes demands in test of power with government
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A standoff between a powerful gang federation and Haiti’s government is testing how much power both sides wield and threatens to further derail a paralyzed country where millions of people are struggling to find fuel and water. A former police officer who leads a gang alliance known as “G9 and Family” has proposed his own plan for Haiti’s future — even seeking seats in the Cabinet — while demanding that the administration of Prime Minister Ariel Henry grant amnesty and void arrest warrants against the group’s members, a demand that so far has gone unanswered. In mid-September, the gang surrounded a key fuel terminal to demand Henry’s resignation and to protest a spike in petroleum prices after the prime minister announced that his administration could no longer afford to subsidize fuel. That move, coupled with thousands of protesters who have blocked streets in the capital of Port-au-Prince and other major cities, has caused major shortages, forcing hospitals to cut back on services, gas stations to close and banks and grocery stores to restrict hours.
