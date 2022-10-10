Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Illegal Campsite Yields Drugs, Weapon Arrests
Mayfield, Ky.–A couple who was living in a tent without permission are being held in the Graves County Jail on a long list of charges, including trespassing, firearms and drug possession. On Thursday, October 13, at approximately 1 PM, Deputy Larry Jones and Detective Sergeant Snapper Seaton of the...
kbsi23.com
Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
kbsi23.com
Benton fugitive arrested for meth after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton, Ky. fugitive accused of trafficking methamphetamine was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Drug detectives saw 35-year-old Chad Taylor of Benton, Ky. driving a vehicle in McCracken County and knew that he was wanted on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant and did not have a driver’s license.
Benton County duo arrested after search turns up fentanyl, other drugs
A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after special agents with the TBI say they found fentanyl, meth and other drugs at a home in Benton County.
kbsi23.com
2 adults, 2 children injured in Graves County crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash Thursday in Graves County. It happened about 5:17 p.m. on US 45 North at Hickory Road. Deputies found 67-year-old Debra Malone, of Mayfield, still inside her vehicle. She had been trying to cross US 45 North from Poultry Road to Hickory Road, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man facing home invasion, weapons, drug charges
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges of home invasion with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance charges. Andrew Lee Walker Jr., 24, of Carbondale, faces charges of home invasion with a firearm, unlawful use of a...
cilfm.com
Paducah couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking
PADUCAH, Ky. (WJPF) – A Paducah couple face charges of trafficking illegal drugs, including fentanyl. On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Preston Booher and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Yonger at their home in McCracken County. Police say they found hundreds of tablets containing fentanyl, over five pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal has died
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of it's K9 officers has died. The Sheriff's Office said K9 Sakal , born January 17, 2012, passed away on Wednesday. They said K9 Sakal and K9 Handler Brad Lamb first served Graves County beginning in January, 2014. K9 Sakal has served McCracken County since May, 2020.
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg County murder trial set in 2021 infant death
A jury trial date was set for Shaylynn Curtis this week in Trigg County Circuit Court. Curtis was charged in 2021 with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of her infant son. Curtis' 5-month-old boy died last October. Kentucky State Police said she wrapped the body in...
westkentuckystar.com
Police asking for help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects
Kentucky State Police are asking for help as they try to identify a pair believed to have stolen several catalytic converters from a Livingston County business. Two people were seen on surveillance video allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers. The thefts reportedly took place on Thursday, September 15th at around 2 a.m.
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County man indicted on federal fishing charges
A Livingston County man was indicted Wednesday on federal fishing violations. A federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old Charles Hopkins with conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and their roe. The indictment alleges that in the spring of 2016, 2017, and 2018, Hopkins worked with others to transport and sell shovelnose sturgeon...
kbsi23.com
2 face charges after detectives seize hundreds of pills, marijuana, cash
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from West Paducah face Fentanyl trafficking charges. On Sunday, Oct. 9 detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office seized hundreds of pills that are believed to contain Fentanyl, several pounds of marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and approximately $16,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man faces charges after police claim to witness drug buy
A Metropolis man will face several drug-related charges after authorities said an off-duty officer witnessed a drug deal. The officer was at the sports park when he claims to have witnessed someone purchasing drugs. An officer on duty arrived and searched the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Peyton R. Norwood. The...
WBBJ
Weakley county man causes hours-long negotiation
WEAKLEY CO. Tenn—The Weakley County Sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday, to do a wellness check at a residence in the 200 block of Dunlap road in Martin. Authorities say they found William Anthony King in a shed located on the property. Officers attempted to get King...
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after more than 1 pound crystal meth found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton man faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they found crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Jeremy Johnson, 49, of Benton faces charges of operating on an expired driver’s license, trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves crash sends four to Paducah hospitals
A two vehicle crash on US 45 North at Hickory Road in Graves County Thursday afternoon sent four people to Paducah hospitals. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the scene shortly after 5:15 pm. They found a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Debra Malone of Mayfield...
KFVS12
Benton, Ky. man arrested after detectives find more than 1 lb. of meth during traffic stop
McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Low water in the Mississippi brought herds of people out to Tower Rock Natural area near Wittenburg, Missouri. SIU "Send Silence Packing" event. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. On the campus of SIU,...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
westkentuckystar.com
Multiple field fires reported in Graves County
Two separate field fires have been reported in Graves County this afternoon. The first one was a large brush and field fire that was reported at 3:21pm between KY 2194 West and KY 408 West. It was reportedly burning in a north to northeast direction. Numerous fire departments are on...
lite987whop.com
Victims identified in Greenville Road shooting
The victims of a shooting on Greenville Road from Friday night have been identified. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department—which is investigating the incident—the victims are Paige Coleman and Angel Hall, both of Hopkinsville. Both sustained gunshots wounds during the incident Friday night, one in the abdomen and the other in the leg, sending them by helicopter to Nashville hospitals for treatment.
