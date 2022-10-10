ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Oct. 6 - Oct. 12

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alliance, NE
Alliance, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Panhandle Post

Alliance Public Library closed to the public

Alliance – The Alliance Public Library will be closed to the public until further notice due to construction. During that time, patrons are welcome to call the library at 762-1387 to request materials for checkout that can be left in the west lobby for pickup. Patrons may also request delivery of their items through our bookmobile services.
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New segment of Heartland Expressway to open Monday near Alliance

ALLIANCE - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to be in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, Oct. 17 for an opening celebration of a new-look highway. Construction on the $32 million, 14-mile stretch of the Heartland Expressway 20 miles south of Alliance started in March 2021. The project was funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, thanks in-part to an $18.3 million INFRA Grant.
ALLIANCE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shoplifting#Alcohol#Criminal Mischief#Potash#Intake Dhhs#Aoa#Bbso#Dui
Panhandle Post

Public meeting to be held to discuss future Alliance recreation area projects

Alliance – The City of Alliance will be hosting a public meeting to gather community input regarding future projects and improvements to recreation areas. All residents are encouraged to attend to provide ideas and suggestions to guide the development of long range project planning for our community. The meeting will be held on November 7 at 5:30pm at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

WNCC to offer 5-day certified fiber optic technician course

SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College will host a five-day training course in November for certified fiber optic technicians with specialties in testing and splicing. WNCC has partnered with BDI DataLynk, a standards-based company to provide the FOA (Fiber Optic Association) sanctioned training. The Certified Fiber Optic Technician class runs...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Panhandle Post

Youth book features held at the Alliance Public Library

Alliance – Young Adult Book Feature for grades 6-12 on Monday, October 24th from 6:30-7:30 pm in the Community Room. Youth can select one of the Disney Twisted Tales from our Young Adult section in the library to check out, read and share in our discussion. Local author, Jen Ponce, will be a guest speaker to share about writing fantasy fiction and National Novel Writing month.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron tree planting is a tradition for Project Strive

CHADRON – Nearly 100 Project Strive TRiO students have participated in an annual tradition of planting trees on the Chadron State College campus during the past 11 years. Jen Schaer, director of Project Strive TRiO, said the tradition was established when students in the program helped plant trees on C-Hill during The Big Event. They have also helped with other campus beautification projects.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Celebrate ‘A Country Christmas in Northwest Nebraska’

CHADRON – The countdown to the holidays has begun, and Northwest Nebraska is full of old-fashioned Christmas spirit!. From shopping events that feature unique gift items for your loved ones to fun decorating opportunities and family-friendly events, Northwest Nebraska is a great place to spend the holidays. Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Chadron and Crawford Chambers of Commerce, along with local businesses, are excited to promote a variety of holiday events this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron State College fall music schedule in progress

Chadron – The Chadron State College Music department has events scheduled through December. All concerts are free and open to the public. The Keyboard Through the Ages series that Dr. Brooks Hafey initiated earlier this semester, continues Sunday, Oct. 23 with a piano recital featuring classical keyboard music by Hafey at 3 p.m. in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Best of the West competition seeks contestants, little sisters

ALLIANCE – Candidate and Little Sister applications are now available for the 2022 Best of the West competition to be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6 P.M. at the Alliance High School PAC. Formerly the Miss Alliance/Miss Chadron Miss and Outstanding Teen pageant, the Best of the West competition is an official local of the the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition. It is designed to promote scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement for America's young women.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy