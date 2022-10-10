Read full article on original website
Panhandle police activity, Oct. 6 - Oct. 12
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
1 transported to hospital following rollover near Lake Minatare
Deputies and other emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle rollover accident reported at 4:36 a.m. today in the area of Stonegate Road and South Road near Lake Minatare. A southbound pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Kyle Parsons of rural Minatare, left the roadway and rolled multiple times. "Mr. Parsons...
NDA reports 2 additional cases of bird flu in Box Butte, York Co.
LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is announcing two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11.
Potter firefighters quickly extinguish two grass fires caused by westbound train
POTTER - A westbound Union Pacific train is being blamed for two small grass fires Monday in Cheyenne County. Potter Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson Bob Hilpert says each fire burned less than an acre on the north side of the railroad tracks at Highway 30 and Road 83, and Highway 30 and Road 89.
Peddlers on the Prairie to be held at West Side Event Center in Alliance
Peddlers on the Prairie will be held on Oct. 15 at the West Side Event Center west of Alliance from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. There will be indoor and outdoor vendors, giveaways, food, the Nebraska Cornhuskers on their TV's and live music by Crossbell at night.
Alliance Public Library closed to the public
Alliance – The Alliance Public Library will be closed to the public until further notice due to construction. During that time, patrons are welcome to call the library at 762-1387 to request materials for checkout that can be left in the west lobby for pickup. Patrons may also request delivery of their items through our bookmobile services.
More Alliance residents voice concerns over fireworks ordinance
At its Oct. 4 meeting, the Alliance City Council approved a municipal code amendment on third and final reading for the dates and times fireworks can be legally sold and discharged within the city. The council amended the previously discussed ordinance from four days to five days. Three residents of...
New segment of Heartland Expressway to open Monday near Alliance
ALLIANCE - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to be in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, Oct. 17 for an opening celebration of a new-look highway. Construction on the $32 million, 14-mile stretch of the Heartland Expressway 20 miles south of Alliance started in March 2021. The project was funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, thanks in-part to an $18.3 million INFRA Grant.
Three New Providers Welcomed to Regional West Pain Management and Neurosurgery Clinics
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― Regional West recently welcomed three new providers to its medical staff. Sharae Inman, PA-C, and Lisa Ostendorf, APRN, FNP-BC, see patients at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Pain Management. The practice is the only dedicated pain clinic in western Nebraska, and cares for people with chronic pain and debilitating pain issues.
Public meeting to be held to discuss future Alliance recreation area projects
Alliance – The City of Alliance will be hosting a public meeting to gather community input regarding future projects and improvements to recreation areas. All residents are encouraged to attend to provide ideas and suggestions to guide the development of long range project planning for our community. The meeting will be held on November 7 at 5:30pm at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.
Veteran's Day Parade to be held in Alliance, accepting registrations
Alliance American Legion District 4 will hold the annual Veteran's Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Registration is now open to all veterans. The preferred registration deadline is Nov. 1. They will be accepting entries until 9 a.m. the day of the parade.
WNCC to offer 5-day certified fiber optic technician course
SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College will host a five-day training course in November for certified fiber optic technicians with specialties in testing and splicing. WNCC has partnered with BDI DataLynk, a standards-based company to provide the FOA (Fiber Optic Association) sanctioned training. The Certified Fiber Optic Technician class runs...
Youth book features held at the Alliance Public Library
Alliance – Young Adult Book Feature for grades 6-12 on Monday, October 24th from 6:30-7:30 pm in the Community Room. Youth can select one of the Disney Twisted Tales from our Young Adult section in the library to check out, read and share in our discussion. Local author, Jen Ponce, will be a guest speaker to share about writing fantasy fiction and National Novel Writing month.
Author Tosca Lee to speak at Alliance Public Library
Alliance – New York Times bestselling author Tosca Lee will be speaking at the Alliance Public Library on Thursday, October 13 as part of a library tour presented by Western Library Systems. This event begins at 6:00pm with a meet and greet, and the author talk begins at 6:30pm...
Chadron tree planting is a tradition for Project Strive
CHADRON – Nearly 100 Project Strive TRiO students have participated in an annual tradition of planting trees on the Chadron State College campus during the past 11 years. Jen Schaer, director of Project Strive TRiO, said the tradition was established when students in the program helped plant trees on C-Hill during The Big Event. They have also helped with other campus beautification projects.
Celebrate ‘A Country Christmas in Northwest Nebraska’
CHADRON – The countdown to the holidays has begun, and Northwest Nebraska is full of old-fashioned Christmas spirit!. From shopping events that feature unique gift items for your loved ones to fun decorating opportunities and family-friendly events, Northwest Nebraska is a great place to spend the holidays. Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Chadron and Crawford Chambers of Commerce, along with local businesses, are excited to promote a variety of holiday events this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
Chadron Friends of the Library to hold book sale during Native American Film Festival
The Friends of the Library will be holding their book sale Oct. 14- 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. There is also the "Amnesty Day" running at the same time. If you checked out a library book and forgot to bring it back, you can return it at this time without having to pay a fine.
Chadron State College fall music schedule in progress
Chadron – The Chadron State College Music department has events scheduled through December. All concerts are free and open to the public. The Keyboard Through the Ages series that Dr. Brooks Hafey initiated earlier this semester, continues Sunday, Oct. 23 with a piano recital featuring classical keyboard music by Hafey at 3 p.m. in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium.
Best of the West competition seeks contestants, little sisters
ALLIANCE – Candidate and Little Sister applications are now available for the 2022 Best of the West competition to be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6 P.M. at the Alliance High School PAC. Formerly the Miss Alliance/Miss Chadron Miss and Outstanding Teen pageant, the Best of the West competition is an official local of the the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition. It is designed to promote scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement for America's young women.
AHS Hall & Wall of Fame Ceremonies cap Homecoming Week
Homecoming week at Alliance High School was capped off Saturday with the induction of 5 new members to the AHS Activities Hall of Fame and the 2022 recipient to the Alliance Public Schools Foundation Wall of Fame. The Activities Hall of Fame now includes 44 members with the induction of...
