The Friends of the Library will be holding their book sale Oct. 14- 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. There is also the "Amnesty Day" running at the same time. If you checked out a library book and forgot to bring it back, you can return it at this time without having to pay a fine.

CHADRON, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO