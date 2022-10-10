ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

foxwilmington.com

Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of residents who call Renaissance Tower home are now homeless, and in the dark about what’s going on. Horry County officials said the 22-story building in the Myrtle Beach Resort was deemed unsafe by Horry County Code Enforcement and a private structural engineer hired by the property management company, Empress Management.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

Sunset Beach receives over 84 acres of land in donation

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Sunset Beach has announced that 84.02 acres of land has been acquired via a donation. The donation was announced on Tuesday, October 11. Dinah and Gregory Gore, member managers for the properties, offered the land to the town under the condition...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Dozens march in ‘Take Back the Night’ rally in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Last year, over 75 thousand men and women in North Carolina sought help because of a violent relationship. Four out of every five of those victims were women. In an effort to shine a light on domestic violence and support those victims and survivors, advocates...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

New Hanover County announces new public library director

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Dana Conners has been named the new director for the New Hanover County Public Library system starting November 29. “Our Public Library serves as a model around the state and country for its dynamic programming, forward-thinking initiatives, and inclusive focus on learning and education, and that is thanks to our dedicated library team and the leaders we have had,” County Manager Chris Coudriet said in the announcement. “And I believe we have found the right person to take the helm and continue this great work. Dana is an expert in her field with a proven track record for growing the quality of service everywhere she’s been. So, I look forward to her joining the New Hanover County team and seeing the library’s continued growth under her leadership.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Ocean Isle Beach plays host to N.C. Oyster Festival

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Ocean Isle Beach will play host to the 41st annual North Carolina Oyster Festival this weekend. The festival will kick off with a free community event from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The band, the Entertainers, will perform a concert at the event.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Pet of the Week: Cason from the Brunswick County Animal Shelter

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) – Cason, an 11-week-old German shepherd mix, is available for adoption at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services Animal Shelter. According to his handlers, Cason’s brother and two sisters are also available for adoption. Part of an accidental litter, the BCSO Animal Protective...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Clarkton man arrested, charged with stabbing woman multiple times

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Clarkton-resident Otis Montgomery, 29, was charged with assault with deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing Whiteville-resident Magan Soles, 27, multiple times at Old Glade Road near Tom Sessions Road in Whiteville on October 8 at around 2:33 p.m. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Soles...
WHITEVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

SLED: 3 charged in human trafficking case at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have charged three people from Longs in connection to a human trafficking case in Myrtle Beach. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 33-year-old Kwame Lawan Vereen, 37-year-old Lashon Alvin Ladson and 24-year-old Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson were arrested Thursday, each charged with trafficking in persons under the age of 18.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foxwilmington.com

Fayetteville man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

