Power restored following major outage near Wilmington, Leland and Navassa
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As of 4:38 p.m., the outage had been reduced to under 300 customers according to Duke Energy. An hour later, power has been restored to all but a few customers. The Wilmington Police Department also announced on Facebook that power has been restored. A major...
NC treasurer: Not paying for Spring Lake to hire fired Kenly town manager
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State Treasurer Dale Folwell says he will not approve the funds for Spring Lake to hire as its town manager a woman recently fired from the same job in Kenly. In a statement issued Thursday, Folwell cited statutory authority and the local government commission’s financial...
Chemours appeals pollutant discharge elimination permit for Fayetteville Works site
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Chemours announced on October 14 that they filed an appeal of the pollutant discharge elimination permit that was recently approved on September 15. A National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit was approved by the North Carolina Department of Environment Quality (NCDEQ) last month for...
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
Renaissance Tower deemed unsafe, structural corrosion could be a factor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of residents who call Renaissance Tower home are now homeless, and in the dark about what’s going on. Horry County officials said the 22-story building in the Myrtle Beach Resort was deemed unsafe by Horry County Code Enforcement and a private structural engineer hired by the property management company, Empress Management.
Sunset Beach receives over 84 acres of land in donation
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Sunset Beach has announced that 84.02 acres of land has been acquired via a donation. The donation was announced on Tuesday, October 11. Dinah and Gregory Gore, member managers for the properties, offered the land to the town under the condition...
Dozens march in ‘Take Back the Night’ rally in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Last year, over 75 thousand men and women in North Carolina sought help because of a violent relationship. Four out of every five of those victims were women. In an effort to shine a light on domestic violence and support those victims and survivors, advocates...
Spring Lake adds controversial town manager hire to history of leadership woes
KENLY, N.C. (WRAL) – A town with a history of leadership issues is divided again, this time over the decision to hire a new town manager. On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones, who was ousted from a similar position in Kenly after a little more than a month on the job.
New Hanover County announces new public library director
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Dana Conners has been named the new director for the New Hanover County Public Library system starting November 29. “Our Public Library serves as a model around the state and country for its dynamic programming, forward-thinking initiatives, and inclusive focus on learning and education, and that is thanks to our dedicated library team and the leaders we have had,” County Manager Chris Coudriet said in the announcement. “And I believe we have found the right person to take the helm and continue this great work. Dana is an expert in her field with a proven track record for growing the quality of service everywhere she’s been. So, I look forward to her joining the New Hanover County team and seeing the library’s continued growth under her leadership.”
Art-Oberfest Art Crawl to feature over 40 artists and vendors in historic Wilmington neighborhood
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The fourth annual Art-Oberfest Art Crawl will have over 40 artists and vendors on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 to 4 p.m. The event is situated in the historic Carolina Place/Ardmore neighborhood and gives vendors 100% of sales, according to one of the organizers. “This...
Traffic changes expected due to Ironman 70.3 triathlon and ongoing film production
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate film projects currently underway in the local area along with Saturday’s Ironman 70.3 triathlon. Per releases from the city, traffic impacts include:. The following roads will be closed for...
Ocean Isle Beach plays host to N.C. Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Ocean Isle Beach will play host to the 41st annual North Carolina Oyster Festival this weekend. The festival will kick off with a free community event from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The band, the Entertainers, will perform a concert at the event.
Pet of the Week: Cason from the Brunswick County Animal Shelter
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) – Cason, an 11-week-old German shepherd mix, is available for adoption at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services Animal Shelter. According to his handlers, Cason’s brother and two sisters are also available for adoption. Part of an accidental litter, the BCSO Animal Protective...
Warrants: Atlantic Beach town councilman’s son shot relative in Horry County multiple times
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge did not set a bond on Wednesday morning for a man accused of killing his father, mother and another relative. Matthew Dewitt made his first court appearance at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where a judge officially read him the charges that he faces in Horry County.
Clarkton man arrested, charged with stabbing woman multiple times
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Clarkton-resident Otis Montgomery, 29, was charged with assault with deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing Whiteville-resident Magan Soles, 27, multiple times at Old Glade Road near Tom Sessions Road in Whiteville on October 8 at around 2:33 p.m. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Soles...
SLED: 3 charged in human trafficking case at Myrtle Beach hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have charged three people from Longs in connection to a human trafficking case in Myrtle Beach. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 33-year-old Kwame Lawan Vereen, 37-year-old Lashon Alvin Ladson and 24-year-old Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson were arrested Thursday, each charged with trafficking in persons under the age of 18.
Fayetteville man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.
Captain with Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recounts saving woman’s life after she was attacked by two pit bulls
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) -The victim of a dog mauling typically doesn’t make it out alive, especially when two dogs are involved, but the quick actions of law enforcement in Bladen County helped Yulonda Lewis survive her vicious encounter. “We basically just jumped in there with EMS personnel. We have...
