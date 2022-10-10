ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Tennis to Continue Fall Schedule at Buckeye Invitational

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's tennis team will travel to Columbus to compete in the Buckeye Invitational. The tournament will begin on Friday, Oct. 14 and conclude on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Blue and White are planning to send Danielle Alamo, Olivia Dorner, Karly Friedland, Ioana...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Men's Gymnastics Announces 2023 Schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State men's gymnastics announces their 2023 schedule with five opportunities to compete at home at Rec Hall throughout the season including NCAA Championships. The Nittany Lions will face four non-conference opponents and four Big Ten opponents during the regular season. The team will open up its...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 14 Women's Volleyball at No. 3 Nebraska Friday on B1G Network

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 14 Penn State women's volleyball is set to travel to play a top-10 opponent on B1G Network for the third-straight weekend as the Nittany Lions head to Lincoln to take on No. 3 Nebraska on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lions then stay on the road for a match at Iowa on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
LINCOLN, NE
GoPSUsports.com

Six Different Goal Scorers Lead No. 20 Men's Hockey Past Mercyhurst, 6-3

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Sophomore Ben Schoen (Maumee, Ohio) tied his career-high with three points on one goal and pair of assists to help lead No. 20 Penn State past Mercyhurst, 6-3, in non-conference action on Thursday night inside Pegula Ice Arena. HOW IT HAPPENED. Penn State (3-0-0) wasted...
ERIE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 25 Women’s Soccer Host Wisconsin on BTN

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 25 Penn State women's soccer program hosts Wisconsin Thursday night starting at 6 p.m. ET on Jeffrey Field. The game will be on national television as the Nittany Lions and Badgers square off on Big Ten Network with Dean Linke (PxP) and Jackie Manny (Analyst) on the call.
MADISON, WI
GoPSUsports.com

NOTES: No.4 Penn State visits Bucknell and Kent State on Road Weekend

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (11-2, 5-1 B1G), ranked No. 4 in the latest NFHCA Coaches Poll, will hit the road for two non-conference games this coming weekend. The Lions are at Bucknell (4-8) on Friday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. and at Kent State (6-5) on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 12 p.m..
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 11/13 Women's Hockey Travel to No. 14/15 Boston College

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The No. 11/13 Penn State women's hockey team hits the road to begin a two-game road swing at Boston College Friday at 6 p.m. Game Notes: Penn State Game Notes (PDF) THIS WEEK'S MATCHUP. The last time the Nittany Lions faced Boston College came on Oct....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 20 Men's Hockey Set For Home-and-Home Series With Mercyhurst

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lions continue their non-conference schedule with a home-and-home series this week against in-state foe, Mercyhurst. The teams will battle inside Pegula Ice Arena on Thursday before concluding the season series the following night in Erie. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Thursday, October...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

