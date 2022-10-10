Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Tennis to Continue Fall Schedule at Buckeye Invitational
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's tennis team will travel to Columbus to compete in the Buckeye Invitational. The tournament will begin on Friday, Oct. 14 and conclude on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Blue and White are planning to send Danielle Alamo, Olivia Dorner, Karly Friedland, Ioana...
GoPSUsports.com
Men's Gymnastics Announces 2023 Schedule
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State men's gymnastics announces their 2023 schedule with five opportunities to compete at home at Rec Hall throughout the season including NCAA Championships. The Nittany Lions will face four non-conference opponents and four Big Ten opponents during the regular season. The team will open up its...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 14 Women's Volleyball at No. 3 Nebraska Friday on B1G Network
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 14 Penn State women's volleyball is set to travel to play a top-10 opponent on B1G Network for the third-straight weekend as the Nittany Lions head to Lincoln to take on No. 3 Nebraska on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lions then stay on the road for a match at Iowa on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.
GoPSUsports.com
Six Different Goal Scorers Lead No. 20 Men's Hockey Past Mercyhurst, 6-3
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Sophomore Ben Schoen (Maumee, Ohio) tied his career-high with three points on one goal and pair of assists to help lead No. 20 Penn State past Mercyhurst, 6-3, in non-conference action on Thursday night inside Pegula Ice Arena. HOW IT HAPPENED. Penn State (3-0-0) wasted...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 25 Women’s Soccer Host Wisconsin on BTN
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 25 Penn State women's soccer program hosts Wisconsin Thursday night starting at 6 p.m. ET on Jeffrey Field. The game will be on national television as the Nittany Lions and Badgers square off on Big Ten Network with Dean Linke (PxP) and Jackie Manny (Analyst) on the call.
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: No.4 Penn State visits Bucknell and Kent State on Road Weekend
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (11-2, 5-1 B1G), ranked No. 4 in the latest NFHCA Coaches Poll, will hit the road for two non-conference games this coming weekend. The Lions are at Bucknell (4-8) on Friday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. and at Kent State (6-5) on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 12 p.m..
GoPSUsports.com
No. 11/13 Women's Hockey Travel to No. 14/15 Boston College
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The No. 11/13 Penn State women's hockey team hits the road to begin a two-game road swing at Boston College Friday at 6 p.m. Game Notes: Penn State Game Notes (PDF) THIS WEEK'S MATCHUP. The last time the Nittany Lions faced Boston College came on Oct....
GoPSUsports.com
Lundy, Pickett and Shrewsberry Represent Penn State at Big Ten Media Day
MINNEAPOLIS – Penn State men's basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry and seniors Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett took the floor at the Target Center in Minneapolis Wednesday to represent the Nittany Lions at 2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Day. Shrewsberry and his veteran leaders Lundy and Pickett spoke with...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 20 Men's Hockey Set For Home-and-Home Series With Mercyhurst
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lions continue their non-conference schedule with a home-and-home series this week against in-state foe, Mercyhurst. The teams will battle inside Pegula Ice Arena on Thursday before concluding the season series the following night in Erie. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Thursday, October...
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lion Fencing Teams Host Annual Nittany Lion Cup Open This Weekend
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State men's and women's fencing teams will have their 2022-23 home opener this weekend, October 15-16, with the Nittany Lion Cup Open. This two-day exhibition event will take place at the White Building. The mixed events will be held on Saturday, leaving the women's events for Sunday.
