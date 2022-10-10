The lights and festivities are almost upon us – along with the Town of Estes Park’s Catch the Glow Parade. Preparation is underway for the 2022 parade, which will travel along Elkhorn Avenue beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 - the day after Thanksgiving. The Town of Estes Park’s Events staff is calling for float entries as well as recruiting community members to volunteer with Catch the Glow pre-parade and post-parade festivities.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO