ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
estesparknews.com

David Hayes to serve as Chief of the Estes Park Police Department

David Hayes will begin service as Estes Park’s new Police Chief on Nov. 28, 2022. Town Administrator Travis Machalek commented, “Dave brings significant, forward-thinking public safety experience to Estes Park. Over his career he has proven to be a dedicated and adaptive leader for his team, with a strong focus on his department’s community relationships and collaboration.” Machalek selected Hayes for the Police Chief position following a nationwide recruitment process, a community meet-and-greet with five finalists, and a series of rigorous interviews by panels representing community stakeholders, police department staff, trustees and town executives.
ESTES PARK, CO
estesparknews.com

Fishing Line Cleanup At Lake Estes To Be Held Saturday, October 15

Who: Wandering Wildlife Society of the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition. What: Second Annual Fishing Line and Tackle Cleanup. When: This Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Where: Lake Estes and Big Thompson River flowing adjacent to the lake. Meeting location: Fisherman’s Nook. Please help reduce...
ESTES PARK, CO
estesparknews.com

Calling All Floats And Characters For The Catch The Glow Festivities

The lights and festivities are almost upon us – along with the Town of Estes Park’s Catch the Glow Parade. Preparation is underway for the 2022 parade, which will travel along Elkhorn Avenue beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 - the day after Thanksgiving. The Town of Estes Park’s Events staff is calling for float entries as well as recruiting community members to volunteer with Catch the Glow pre-parade and post-parade festivities.
ESTES PARK, CO
estesparknews.com

Next Cleave Street Improvements public meeting to be held Oct. 20

The Town of Estes Park invites community members to learn about the Cleave Street Improvements project and provide input on the preferred design concept at a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 20. from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. in Room 203 of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave. A project overview will be presented by Kimley-Horn, the Town’s engineering consultant. Residents, business owners, property owners, and others interested in this project are encouraged to attend. Public Works staff will also be available to discuss the project.
ESTES PARK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy