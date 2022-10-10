Read full article on original website
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Line’s Oldest Ship Sailing Final Cruise
Carnival Cruise Line’s oldest cruise ship, Carnival Ecstasy, will set sail on her final cruise in two days on Monday, October 10, 2022. Carnival Ecstasy went into service with Carnival Cruise Line in 1991 and is currently the oldest and smallest cruise ship in their fleet. The cruise line announced earlier this year that the ship would be taken out of their fleet and sold after 31 years in service.
Thrillist
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
How much is too much to pay for drinks on a cruise ship?
One major cruise line just announced price hikes on its drinks packages.
River cruise fans can soon sail on a five-ship, 46-night around the world cruise — see what the $40,000 itinerary will be like
River cruise fanatics who have considered booking a traditional monthslong around-the-world cruise will soon get their own global river cruise. But instead of spending endless days at sea on a mega cruise liner, these travelers will have to hop from river to river …. … which will require several nights...
I worked on cruises for 15 years and now live on a ship. Here are 7 things first-time cruisers should know before sailing.
I worked on cruise ships for over a decade, now I live on one most of the year with my husband. I wish first-time cruisers would look into their cruise lines and ports before booking. It's also helpful to be kind to the crew and prepare to possibly feel seasick.
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Sale on Cruises, Start at $99 Per Person
Royal Caribbean has launched a two day sale on cruises that runs from October 5-6, 2022 and has sailings on their cruise ships as low as $99 per person. Royal Caribbean’s Going, Going, Gone Sale has special rates on last minute cruises in October, November, and December. The cruise line is now allowing guests of any vaccination status to sail on their cruise ships.
New Royal Caribbean Ship Has a Special Feature Passengers Will Love
Royal Caribbean International (RCL) has drawn out the introduction of its newest massive cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. The ship will be the first of its class meaning that the cruise line isn't beholden to including any feature found on any of its previous ships. When the cruise line...
After 3 sailings on Carnival's Panorama, I'm convinced there's no better cruise at a cheaper price
A friend and I recently sailed on Carnival Panorama, one of my favorite ships for its overall value. We each spent $437 for our own interior cabins, including food, on a 7-night sailing to Mexico. The Panorama is packed with free activities and is a good, cheap option for solo...
I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.
I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Ship Returns Home for the First Time in 3 Years
A Carnival cruise ship returned to its homeport for the first time in nearly three years and became the first cruise ship to enter Australian waters with international passengers in nearly three years. Carnival Splendor was welcomed with a special escort by sister-brand P&O Cruises Australia’s ship Pacific Adventure before...
msn.com
16 Things You Didn’t Know About Cruise Lines
Slide 1 of 17: If you’ve never been aboard a major cruise line, it’s hard to fathom how much is actually on the ship. It’s like a city on water, sailing through the middle of the ocean. There’s everything you need for a great vacation from nightlife to pools, restaurants, bars, entertainment which even includes a show on ice and a bungee fitness class. Different cruise lines have something for everyone from Virgin Voyages’ adult only sailings to Royal Caribbean’s family-friendly fun. There’s even an outdoor track if you need to get your run in before a late night out. We bet you didn’t know these fun facts about some of our favorite cruise lines…
Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Face Aggressive Rival
MSC wants to force its way into the top tier of the family-friendly cruise lines alongside Royal Caribbean (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) , and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) . At the moment, the cruise line has been operating out of both Miami and Port Canaveral using low prices...
BBC
Royal Caribbean Raises a Key Price (But Adds a Big Benefit)
You’ve probably already noticed that everything is more expensive these days, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. The reasons for this are varied, ranging from rising fuel prices to labor shortages and supply chain issues owing to the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, people are having...
msn.com
Fall cruises available at rock-bottom prices as cruise lines work their way back to profitability
Multi-night cruises for the price of a single night in a luxury hotel?. You heard right. Cruise lines, still struggling to pull themselves back into profitability after the prolonged COVID shutdown, have deeply slashed fares for hundreds of voyages this fall. Here’s how cheap your next cruise could be:
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes
United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
5 Tips for Taking Solo Cruises
Whenever you see television ads for cruise lines you either get families having fun together or couples looking vaguely romantic. None of the companies ever show someone sitting by himself at dinner or really anyone doing anything by themselves. To be fair, an image of me typing on a laptop...
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Have a Big Problem
Americans have gotten nervous about the economy. Prices have gone up on housing, cars, food, gas and pretty much everything else. And, while the jobs market has generally been strong and some of those rising prices have stabilized, or even dropped a little, it's fair to say that more people are being cautious about how they spend money.
cruisefever.net
Azamara’s Fleet of 4 Cruise Ships Meet Up for the First Time
For the first time, Azamara’s entire fleet of four cruise ships were all together at once when the vessels met up in Koper, Slovenia. Azamara’s latest cruise ship, Azamara Onward, made her maiden call in the small port of Koper alongside her three sisters: Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, and Azamara Pursuit. This historic event was celebrated by the Municipality of Koper with a ceremony in the beautiful Praetorian Palace, a 15th-century Venetian Gothic palace located in Tito Square.
