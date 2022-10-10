Read full article on original website
9News
Hackett vs. Staley in Monday night matchup of scrutinized decision-makers
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Decisions, decisions. When it’s fourth down, the game nears its end and the outcome teeters on the success or failure of that do-or-die fourth-down play, NFL head coaches quickly discover that even with all those big bucks in their bank account, life ain’t easy.
Georgia teams salute slain Jefferson High School football player Elijah DeWitt
Flowery Branch joins Jefferson in a silent tribute to the senior wide receiver who was shot and killed last week
