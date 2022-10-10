ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Closing in on the 100th Fisher House

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
Fisher House Foundation is closing in on its 100th Fisher House that, when completed, will allow it to serve over 1,400 military and veteran families on a given night.

“This milestone is a testament to the dedication and generosity of our supporters and the American people,” said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. “It’s also a clear investment in the veterans of all past conflicts, service members of today, and those of future generations.”

Fisher House Foundation was created by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher, who learned that military families were paying out of pocket for hotel costs while loved ones were receiving medical care. The program expanded to support the Department of Veterans Affairs in 1992, at the suggestion of a VA nurse.

The first Fisher House was National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland in 1990. There are now 92 Fisher Houses across the U.S. and overseas. Four houses are under construction and six are in design. The four houses currently under construction are in Lexington, Kentucky; Columbia, South Carolina; Columbia, Missouri; and a second house in Bay Pines, Florida.

“We won’t stop here,” said Fisher. “The need for medical care only continues to grow for our military and veteran community, so the need for Fisher Houses continues to grow as well.”

The VA and the Department of Defense identify the need for a Fisher House and provide a listing to the foundation which then works with medical centers to identify land and local communities to raise funds.

Since it began, Fisher House has served more than 430,000 military and veteran families, saving them more than $547 million in lodging and transportation costs.

Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge.

It also manages an awards program recognizing programs that support military and veteran communities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans.

Fisher House Foundation will announce its 100th Fisher House early next year as it finalizes the order houses will be completed.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com .

