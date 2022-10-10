Read full article on original website
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
Candles start a JCMO fire
Investigators are blaming candles for a Jefferson City house fire Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the home on Cordell Street and found smoke coming from the home. They had it out quickly. no one was hurt. Firefighters say the fire started after some candles were knocked over.
$135,000 to be paid in settlement over Columbia trail project
The local nonprofit It's Our Wild Nature will receive $135,000 in compensation for property condemned by the city to build the Shepard to Rollins trail. The city agreed to pay an additional $50,000 on top of the $85,000 property value determined by three expert commissioners in February 2018. Both parties...
Crews tear down dangerous property in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ.) A home in Jefferson City has been torn down after it was considered unsafe to the community. Jefferson City demolition workers are in the process of demolishing 407 East Capitol Ave. The building has been there for more than a century, but Housing Property Inspector Dave...
FTC approves final sale of Orscheln to Tractor Supply Co.
The Federal Trade Commission approved the $320 million sale of 166 Orscheln Farm & Home stores to Tractor Supply Co. this week, but only 81 stores will be retained by the company. Bomgaars Supply Inc. will acquire 73 of the divested stores, and Buchheit Enterprises will buy 12, including the...
Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location
One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
Renovation projects and developments highlighted in Jefferson City, Cole County State of the City and County
JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce brought back the State of the City and County presentation after more than a 10-year hiatus. The meeting highlighted many upcoming renovation projects in the Capitol, along with new developments in Cole County. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin started the...
CPS anticipates range of conversations on next CPS high school
Columbia's next public high school could be a non-traditional one. A Columbia Public Schools administrator raised the possibility during a discussion of workforce development, during a regularly scheduled joint meeting incorporating the leaders of district, city, Boone County and MU. "We're going to have a lot of conversations with a...
CPD identifies Columbia woman killed with claw hammer
The Columbia woman who was beaten to death with a claw hammer at a home on High Quest drive has been identified as Patricia Kelly. Columbia Police made a positive identification on Thursday. It took several days, due to the severity of the victim’s injuries. Lieutenant Rick Horrell, who heads CPD’s criminal investigations division, is thanking everyone who came forward with information.
Barricaded suspect in Columbia, police on scene
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police posted to Facebook Friday morning about a barricaded suspect on North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia. They asked the public to avoid the area. We are working to get more information on the incident and will post more updates here as they become available.
Big turnout expected for next week’s grand opening for new COU terminal
Columbia’s mayor is encouraging you to attend Wednesday’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the $23-million new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Mayor Barbara Buffaloe briefed area business leaders at Wednesday’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. She tells 939 the Eagle that she’s excited about the new terminal.
Faulty wires result in family losing entire home
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Boone County family's mobile home was burnt down Saturday evening, and with it destroyed several irreplaceable items. "I lost my mom's necklace that had ashes in it. My grandbaby's half-brother passed away in May, we lost his ashes," Tammy Crow said. The house fire on Saturday occurred on Wyatt Lane and The post Faulty wires result in family losing entire home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
No one injured in Columbia house fire
Firefighters were at the scene Wednesday morning of a house fire in west Columbia. The post No one injured in Columbia house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
Firefighters respond to fire at west Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters are responding Wednesday morning to a fire at an apartment complex in west Columbia. Crews dispatched to the Broadway Apartments in the 2900 block of W. Broadway just before 8 a.m., according to Columbia's Fire & Rescue Dispatch website. An ABC 17 News crew at the scene saw firefighters using a The post Firefighters respond to fire at west Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 14
Inflation is bringing prices up across the board, and some mid-Missouri parents say they’re feeling the pinch. According to the Brookings Institute, a child born in 2015 to a middle-class family with two children would cost $310,605 when factoring in future inflation. This is $26,011 more than a 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture study on the same issue.
MU adds sensory-friendly viewing area to homecoming parade route
COLUMBIA − MU is inviting the public to help celebrate its 111th homecoming Saturday, Oct. 22, by participating in several university traditions. The homecoming parade, which takes place in downtown Columbia, will begin at 9 a.m. The Missouri Tigers will kick off their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
Buchheit picks up 12 locations from Orscheln Farm & Home
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Buchheit family of companies acquired 12 retail locations formerly owned by Orscheln Farm & Home Company. Buchheit obtained these stores related to the acquisition of Orscheln by Tractor Supply Company. The locations are part of a set of stores that must be divested by Tractor Supply Company in adherence to the Federal Trade Commission order related to the purchase that began in February 2021.
MU Health Care neurologist explains early Alzheimer’s symptoms
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A doctor at MU Health Care is sharing the early signs to watch for when dealing with Alzheimer's disease. The disease is usually found in people 65 years and older. Alzheimer's reportedly impacts the lives of more than 6 million Americans. As of 2020, around 120,000 Missourians were diagnosed with the disease. The post MU Health Care neurologist explains early Alzheimer’s symptoms appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri State Fair A Big Success
(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
