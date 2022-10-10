ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

Charleston Weekend Events

There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
CHARLESTON, SC
Colleton County First Responders host National Night Out

On October 4, 2022 the Colleton County First Responders hosted a National Night Out event at First Baptist Church, located at 124 S. Memorial Ave. in Walterboro SC. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together for a meet and greet with the community. The event had an emergency vehicle display, crime prevention information, and hiring information from multiple businesses in Colleton County.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Walterboro’s hometown Sears store thanks community for years of support

A business that has been a fixture in the lives of many Walterboro families is saying farewell after many years of service to the community. Mrs. Teresa Busbee announced with great sadness last month that the Sears Hometown Store, located at 377 Bells Highway, would be closing its doors for good in October.
WALTERBORO, SC
Thank you to The Head and the Heart and Firefly Distillery for creating a special moment for Charleston music fans

After The Head and the Heart show at Firefly Distillery on Tuesday, Matt Gervais, exhausted after a long set and longer national tour, spent time talking to the fans, taking selfies, and engaging in shared experiences. He selfless act of spending so much time with the Charleston fans reminded us why The Head and the Heart continues to bring crowds in every city and Charleston was no exception.
CHARLESTON, SC
Lowcountry Hall of Fame to induct 16 music icons Sunday

Fourteen music icons and two bands will be inducted Sunday into the Lowcountry Music Hall of Fame in what’s expected to be an event filled with great sounds and family fun. This year’s ceremony honors local music figures across genres with an awards show and performances by two bands starting at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Hanahan Amphitheater. The all-ages event and parking are free. Food trucks will be onsite and coolers are welcome.
CHARLESTON, SC
Volunteers Needed: Going Places to Give 587 Custom Bikes to Kids in November

Local nonprofit Going Places will be the surprising 587 children that attend Dunston Elementary (448 kids) and Charleston Development Academy (elementary portion – 139 kids) with a new, custom bike, lock, helmet, and bike pump on November 14th and November 16th, respectively. However, they still need volunteers to help build the bikes, load the bikes onto the semi trucks, and to help at the bike reveals. See below for all volunteering details.
CHARLESTON, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Discarded cigarette likely cause of apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The probable cause of an apartment fire that displaced more than 60 adults and children was a cigarette put out in a plastic flowerpot, according to North Charleston Chief Fire Investigator David Biser. “This is one of the worst ones I’ve seen, especially since I’ve...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

What it takes to harvest Charleston oysters

Early on the coldest mornings, Jodie Holder dons neoprene waders and big rubber boots. In her gloved right hand she holds a hammer. Her left hand is encased in a tough chain mail glove. Holder harvests oysters and is part of the backstory most of us never think about as...
CHARLESTON, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

Human bones discovered in Wando River

A fisherman got a big surprise last Thursday evening when he discovered what appeared to be a coffin and human bones near where the Wando River and Nowell Creek meet. Nowell Creek connects from the Wando River with Beresford Creek and Clouter Creek to form the northern water boundary of Daniel Island and eventually meets the Cooper River.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

