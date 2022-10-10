Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
‘Cane Bay Killers’ bring horror movies to life in Lowcountry neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- These characters have been frightening audiences on the big screen for decades, and a group of Berkeley County residents is bringing them to life for the third year. Dubbed the “Cane Bay Killers,” seven men dress up as popular horror movie villains and haunt the Cane Bay neighborhood in Summerville all October. […]
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
walterborolive.com
Colleton County First Responders host National Night Out
On October 4, 2022 the Colleton County First Responders hosted a National Night Out event at First Baptist Church, located at 124 S. Memorial Ave. in Walterboro SC. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together for a meet and greet with the community. The event had an emergency vehicle display, crime prevention information, and hiring information from multiple businesses in Colleton County.
abcnews4.com
'Coffee with a cop' Friday at Starbucks with Mt. Pleasant PD
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is having "coffee with a cop" on Friday, October 14th. Officers will be at Starbucks on Coleman Boulevard and interacting with members of the community.
walterborolive.com
Walterboro’s hometown Sears store thanks community for years of support
A business that has been a fixture in the lives of many Walterboro families is saying farewell after many years of service to the community. Mrs. Teresa Busbee announced with great sadness last month that the Sears Hometown Store, located at 377 Bells Highway, would be closing its doors for good in October.
The Post and Courier
Behind the scenes with new North Charleston haunted house, Southern Screams
NORTH CHARLESTON — At Ashley Acres, the staff is simply dying to welcome new patients to the asylum. Literally. They're all cursed nurses, possessed nuns, ghastly beasts and mad scientists reaching from beyond the grave to clutch whatever life forces they can and drag them into the afterlife. Well,...
charlestondaily.net
Thank you to The Head and the Heart and Firefly Distillery for creating a special moment for Charleston music fans
After The Head and the Heart show at Firefly Distillery on Tuesday, Matt Gervais, exhausted after a long set and longer national tour, spent time talking to the fans, taking selfies, and engaging in shared experiences. He selfless act of spending so much time with the Charleston fans reminded us why The Head and the Heart continues to bring crowds in every city and Charleston was no exception.
live5news.com
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new mixed-use development is coming to Summerville. Roper St. Francis Healthcare says it plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility in the development as the first tenant. Located in the heart of Summerville, right across from Brickyard Crossing, a new multi-use property will open its...
Charleston City Paper
Lowcountry Hall of Fame to induct 16 music icons Sunday
Fourteen music icons and two bands will be inducted Sunday into the Lowcountry Music Hall of Fame in what’s expected to be an event filled with great sounds and family fun. This year’s ceremony honors local music figures across genres with an awards show and performances by two bands starting at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Hanahan Amphitheater. The all-ages event and parking are free. Food trucks will be onsite and coolers are welcome.
charlestondaily.net
Mushrooms, an Illuminated Site-Based on Display in Hampton Park November 5 to December 11
CHARLESTON, S.C. — More than 100 illuminated mushrooms will take over an area of Hampton Park from Nov. 5 through Dec. 11. This art display relaunches Art in the Park, a public art initiative organized by the nonprofit Charleston Parks Conservancy. North Carolina artist Meredith Connelly, who encases lighting...
live5news.com
Charleston to make prime ‘nightlife’ parking restrictions permanent
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston will soon make weekend parking rules along King Street permanent. Those rules mean you can’t park on King Street between Spring and Calhoun on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. But some businesses don’t like the move. For over a year...
holycitysinner.com
Volunteers Needed: Going Places to Give 587 Custom Bikes to Kids in November
Local nonprofit Going Places will be the surprising 587 children that attend Dunston Elementary (448 kids) and Charleston Development Academy (elementary portion – 139 kids) with a new, custom bike, lock, helmet, and bike pump on November 14th and November 16th, respectively. However, they still need volunteers to help build the bikes, load the bikes onto the semi trucks, and to help at the bike reveals. See below for all volunteering details.
Filming on Isle of Palms to impact traffic, parking on Thursday
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Police on the Isle of Palms are warning about an increase in traffic and parking issues Thursday due to filming on the island. The Isle of Palms Police Department said traffic and parking along both sides of Ocean Boulevard between 14th Avenue and 10th Avenue will be impacted as […]
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
live5news.com
Discarded cigarette likely cause of apartment fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The probable cause of an apartment fire that displaced more than 60 adults and children was a cigarette put out in a plastic flowerpot, according to North Charleston Chief Fire Investigator David Biser. “This is one of the worst ones I’ve seen, especially since I’ve...
live5news.com
5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
Charleston City Paper
What it takes to harvest Charleston oysters
Early on the coldest mornings, Jodie Holder dons neoprene waders and big rubber boots. In her gloved right hand she holds a hammer. Her left hand is encased in a tough chain mail glove. Holder harvests oysters and is part of the backstory most of us never think about as...
2 K-9 officers retire from the Goose Creek Police Department
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department held a retirement celebration for two of its K-9 officers on Thursday while welcoming in four new paws of the law. One of the K-9s, Gracie, was not well taken care of by a police department in New York state, she even weighed less than […]
thedanielislandnews.com
Human bones discovered in Wando River
A fisherman got a big surprise last Thursday evening when he discovered what appeared to be a coffin and human bones near where the Wando River and Nowell Creek meet. Nowell Creek connects from the Wando River with Beresford Creek and Clouter Creek to form the northern water boundary of Daniel Island and eventually meets the Cooper River.
counton2.com
Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
