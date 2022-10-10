Read full article on original website
Drug Arrest On the Julien Dubuque Bridge
Dubuque Police made a drug arrest Thursday around 3am on the Julien Dubuque bridge. 53 year old Robert Beau of Dubuque was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Rural Dubuque Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure
Police say a rural Dubuque man arrested in September for exposing himself to a woman and her daughters faces a charge for a similar incident in July. 50 year old Robert Bies was arrested Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging indecent exposure. Reports say that a woman was stopped on Seippel Road at its intersection with Asbury Road at about 3:40 p.m. July 12th when she noticed a vehicle stopped next to her in the west turning lane. The woman told police that she noticed the driver, which authorities say was Bies, sexually touching himself while making eye contact with her. Bies also was arrested on a warrant charging indecent exposure on September 15th.
Video captures portion of Baraboo homecoming-related incident
BARABOO, Wis. — New video appears to capture a portion of a homecoming-related incident last week in Baraboo that ended with three men being arrested and one of them later being charged. Little can be seen in the roughly four-minute video, obtained by News 3 Now partner Madison365, due...
‘Why don’t you love me?’: Complaint alleges teen kidnapped ex-girlfriend
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County court this week alleges a Madison teen lured his ex-girlfriend to his car before forcing her inside.
Scam Reported in Platteville For Rental of Broske Center
The Platteville Police Department is reporting of a scam offering the rental of the Broske Center. Someone stating that they were with the Broske Center had contacted an individual about renting the Center for an event. The person then sent the scammer money electronically. This is a scam as the only way to reserve the Broske Center is to contact the City directly. The City of Platteville will not contact someone about a rental unless they contact the City first. If you are interested in renting the Broske Center, contact the Platteville Park and Recreation Department at (608) 348-9741 extension 2242.
MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage. Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact...
Madison man arrest in 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two years after a burglary at a Merrimac home, investigators arrested a Madison man in connection with the crime. The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was in custody at the Dane Co. jail when he was interviewed. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to multiple crimes.
Authorities seeking info on catalytic converter theft in Darlington
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information on a catalytic converter theft. Authorities reported that a man driving a silver Dodge Ram entered a parking lot around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and cut a catalytic converter from a truck. The Dodge Ram has “extensive damage to the driver’s side and is an extended cab. Anyone with information can call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department at (608) 776-4870 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-606-8477.
Student breaks nose of another in Dubuque university library
Police say one student assaulted another in a Dubuque university’s library Tuesday, resulting in a broken nose and other facial injuries. 19 year old Kyle Wright of Dubuque was arrested around 6 pm on Tuesday at Clarke University on an assault with injury charge after he punched another student, 18 year old Brick Cornell of Dubuque, 10-15 times.
Man Accused of Multiple Local Burglaries Arrested & ID’d
A report from local Police say a man that was recently arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Dubuque, also had a sawed-off shotgun in his home. Tristen M. Smith, 19, of 1273 1/2 Bluff Street, was arrested at 9:21am on Sunday, October 9th, at his residence.
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating after an officer involved shooting in Windsor, Wisconsin DOJ said. Officials said a deputy made contact with a vehicle just after 6 p.m. at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in the...
No injuries in Dubuque crash that left vehicle overturned
Dubuque police report no injuries in a three-vehicle crash that left one vehicle overturned on Thursday. 53 year old Kurt Stierman of Dubuque was traveling north on Alpine Street at about 12:30 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign before entering traffic on University Avenue. Stierman’s vehicle struck another vehicle driven east on University by 21 year old Matthew Costa of Plainfield, Ill. The collision caused Costa’s vehicle to overturn and strike a vehicle parked on University. Stierman was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.
Trial dates set for one of three charged in kidnapping-turned-killing
PORTAGE, Wis. — Trial dates were set Tuesday for one of the three people facing homicide charges for allegedly kidnapping a man in Madison before killing him near Portage. Online court records show Ja’Kenya Patty, 21, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. A final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for February 13. A plea...
Sauk Co. Sheriff warns of scammers impersonating county jail
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about scammers impersonating representatives from the county jail. In a report, the Sauk County Sheriff’s department said scammers are calling people under what appears to be the Sauk County Jail number and telling them they have a warrant for their arrest. The scammers ask the person to pay over the phone or report to jail in the morning. The Sheriff’s department says the jail “does not and will not” call people to serve warrants or take bond payments.
Madison police arrest man who allegedly drove 52 mph in school zone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday morning after they said he was driving over 50 mph in a school zone. Police said the incident occurred near the intersection of South Segoe and Mineral Point roads, which is only a few blocks away from Van Hise Elementary School and Hamilton Middle School. Officers allegedly saw the 23-year-old...
Rollover Crash With Injuries in Grant County
Two people were injured when they were ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash near Mount Hope Wednesday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, at around 11am, 19 year old Nathan Morris of Livingston was traveling in a truck on Doc Brooks Road south of Enke Road where he began to slide on the gravel roadway. His vehicle entered the left ditch and then back towards the center of the roadway where it began to slide. The vehicle rolled several times coming to rest in the right ditch. Morris was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie Du Chein and later taken by Med Flight to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse. A passenger, 18 year old Cheyanna Armstrong of Heber Springs Arkansas, was also ejected and taken to Crossing Rivers Health for her injuries. Assisting at the scene was West Grant EMS, Fennimore EMS, the Mount Hope Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and B&M Towing of Bloomington. The crash remains under investigation.
3 men arrested after forcing teens out of car in Baraboo
Five teenagers were toilet-papering homes in Baraboo on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Three neighbors, including the school's athletic director, rushed to their car and forced the teens out of the vehicle.
Police: Rockford man arrested after multiple shootings in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Sunday after multiple shootings in Freeport, police said. Freeport Police officers responded to the 200 block of E. Pleasant Street around 8:15 p.m. Sunday for multiple shots fired, according to the department. They learned from an uninjured 18-year-old man that a Black male wearing a black […]
2 ejected from vehicle in Grant County rollover crash
MT. HOPE, Wis. — Two people were ejected and injured in a rollover crash in Grant County on Wednesday after their vehicle started to slide on the roadway. Grant County Sheriff Nate said in a news release that the crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Doc Brooks Road south of Enke Road. Officials said the driver, who was traveling...
Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
