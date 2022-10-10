Read full article on original website
x1071.com
DOA Secretary-designee touts efforts to help small businesses through pandemic recovery funds
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured small businesses in Madison and Potosi Wednesday to highlight some of the state’s investments to help businesses recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. Blumenfeld and other local leaders visited businesses on Monroe Street in Madison Wednesday morning and...
rockrivercurrent.com
Developers break ground on $30M project in Winnebago County
ROCKFORD — Developers broke ground Thursday on a roughly $30 million, 350,000 square-foot facility on a 21-acre site at the northwest corner of Baxter and Mulford roads. The name of the business that will occupy the site has not yet been disclosed, but construction is expected to be complete in spring 2024. The county said it’s working with Clayco Construction and DB Schenker to build “a zero-waste, carbon negative and energy-efficient warehouse.”
KCRG.com
DNR, Dubuque residents share concerns about potential train merger
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A proposed merger between two railroad companies has people in and around Dubuque concerned about potential impacts. Janice Henwood has lived in the neighborhood near Massey Park for decades. “It’s God’s little green earth down here.”. There’s only one road to get to...
x1071.com
Discussion To Purchase Platteville Armory Tabled For Now
The future of the Platteville Armory remains uncertain after several Common Council members expressed concern about the building’s financial feasibility and its ability to host key city programs. Council members discussed the possibility of the city purchasing the armory at their meeting this week. The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs would sell the building to the city for $135,000. If purchased, the city would use the space for its parks and recreation department and other city programming, including potentially as a temporary or permanent space for the Platteville Senior Center. The Senior Center is now located at the O.E. Gray Early Learning Center, but that building will be demolished to make way for the new fire station. A group of older adults have voiced their opposition to the move. If the city purchases the armory, the city would incur the cost of necessary lead mitigation and any additional renovations to the armory. Council members voted to table the discussion until more information was available on the building’s potential funding sources. The council will discuss the issue at its October 25th meeting.
x1071.com
Scam Reported in Platteville For Rental of Broske Center
The Platteville Police Department is reporting of a scam offering the rental of the Broske Center. Someone stating that they were with the Broske Center had contacted an individual about renting the Center for an event. The person then sent the scammer money electronically. This is a scam as the only way to reserve the Broske Center is to contact the City directly. The City of Platteville will not contact someone about a rental unless they contact the City first. If you are interested in renting the Broske Center, contact the Platteville Park and Recreation Department at (608) 348-9741 extension 2242.
IDOTs to hold I80 Bridge input meeting
The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a third online public meeting on Thursday, October 27 to present additional study findings for the I-80 Mississippi River Bridge, review potential improvement alternatives and receive public comments. The meeting will be held online from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. Participants […]
x1071.com
Developer buying former Dubuque school, plans apartments
A local development company is buying the former St. Anthony Elementary School building and adjacent green space in Dubuque, with plans to construct apartments on the site. Parish council members approved the sale of the Steinmetz Building on Rosedale Avenue and nearby green space to Dubuque-based GT Development for $725,000. The sale is scheduled to be completed by January 31st.
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
x1071.com
DNR to stock Heritage Pond with trout
Iowa DNR plans to stock Heritage Pond in Dubuque with 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout next week on Wednesday at 3 pm. A release states that children age 15 or younger can fish for trout when accompanied by an adult with a fishing license who has paid the trout fee but must limit their catch to one per day. The state’s stocking program is funded by the sales of a trout fee. An annual fishing license is $22 for residents and $48 for nonresidents.
x1071.com
Drug Arrest On the Julien Dubuque Bridge
Dubuque Police made a drug arrest Thursday around 3am on the Julien Dubuque bridge. 53 year old Robert Beau of Dubuque was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
x1071.com
Rollover Crash With Injuries in Grant County
Two people were injured when they were ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash near Mount Hope Wednesday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, at around 11am, 19 year old Nathan Morris of Livingston was traveling in a truck on Doc Brooks Road south of Enke Road where he began to slide on the gravel roadway. His vehicle entered the left ditch and then back towards the center of the roadway where it began to slide. The vehicle rolled several times coming to rest in the right ditch. Morris was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie Du Chein and later taken by Med Flight to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse. A passenger, 18 year old Cheyanna Armstrong of Heber Springs Arkansas, was also ejected and taken to Crossing Rivers Health for her injuries. Assisting at the scene was West Grant EMS, Fennimore EMS, the Mount Hope Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and B&M Towing of Bloomington. The crash remains under investigation.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
KWQC
‘Medical grade replica,’ not human remains, found in Clinton County landfill
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The suspected human remains found in the Clinton County landfill were found to be a ‘medical grade replica,’ according to deputies. Tuesday the suspected femur bone was examined by a Forensic Anthropologist at the State Medical Examiner’s office, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office in a media release. It was determined the suspected bone was a “professional grade medical replica” of a human femur.
x1071.com
Dane County deputy fatally shoots person in Windsor Thursday night
WINDSOR, Wis. — A Dane County deputy shot and killed a person at a hotel in Windsor Thursday night, officials said. The shooting happened after the deputy made contact with a vehicle at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle around 6:10 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
x1071.com
Authorities seeking info on catalytic converter theft in Darlington
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information on a catalytic converter theft. Authorities reported that a man driving a silver Dodge Ram entered a parking lot around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and cut a catalytic converter from a truck. The Dodge Ram has “extensive damage to the driver’s side and is an extended cab. Anyone with information can call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department at (608) 776-4870 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-606-8477.
A Message To Iowa Drivers Who Block Lanes To Turn Into Coffeehouse Drive-Thrus
There's already enough road construction going on and we don't need one more issue to make traffic flow even slower. I understand very well needing your morning coffee and going to a fave coffeehouse to get it on the way to work. Seriously, there's a Davenport coffee stop that knows my order as soon as they see me by now. I get the coffee need.
x1071.com
Vehicle destroyed by fire in Dubuque
A vehicle was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Dubuque. The fire occurred around 8:30am in the Hartig Drug parking lot on Central Avenue. According to the Dubuque Fire Department, the fire was contained to just one vehicle and the cause has not been determined.
x1071.com
Student breaks nose of another in Dubuque university library
Police say one student assaulted another in a Dubuque university’s library Tuesday, resulting in a broken nose and other facial injuries. 19 year old Kyle Wright of Dubuque was arrested around 6 pm on Tuesday at Clarke University on an assault with injury charge after he punched another student, 18 year old Brick Cornell of Dubuque, 10-15 times.
x1071.com
Power Pole on Fire in Avoca
On Wednesday around 8:30 PM the Iowa County Sheriff’s office received a report of a power pole on fire near the intersection of South 7th St and East Wisconsin Ave in Avoca. It was reported that embers from the pole were falling onto a near-by residence. Avoca Fire, Avoca EMS, Avoca PD and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene. Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.
