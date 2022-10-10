The future of the Platteville Armory remains uncertain after several Common Council members expressed concern about the building’s financial feasibility and its ability to host key city programs. Council members discussed the possibility of the city purchasing the armory at their meeting this week. The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs would sell the building to the city for $135,000. If purchased, the city would use the space for its parks and recreation department and other city programming, including potentially as a temporary or permanent space for the Platteville Senior Center. The Senior Center is now located at the O.E. Gray Early Learning Center, but that building will be demolished to make way for the new fire station. A group of older adults have voiced their opposition to the move. If the city purchases the armory, the city would incur the cost of necessary lead mitigation and any additional renovations to the armory. Council members voted to table the discussion until more information was available on the building’s potential funding sources. The council will discuss the issue at its October 25th meeting.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO