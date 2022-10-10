Read full article on original website
Drug Arrest On the Julien Dubuque Bridge
Dubuque Police made a drug arrest Thursday around 3am on the Julien Dubuque bridge. 53 year old Robert Beau of Dubuque was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Dane County deputy fatally shoots person in Windsor Thursday night
WINDSOR, Wis. — A Dane County deputy shot and killed a person at a hotel in Windsor Thursday night, officials said. The shooting happened after the deputy made contact with a vehicle at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle around 6:10 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Rural Dubuque Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure
Police say a rural Dubuque man arrested in September for exposing himself to a woman and her daughters faces a charge for a similar incident in July. 50 year old Robert Bies was arrested Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging indecent exposure. Reports say that a woman was stopped on Seippel Road at its intersection with Asbury Road at about 3:40 p.m. July 12th when she noticed a vehicle stopped next to her in the west turning lane. The woman told police that she noticed the driver, which authorities say was Bies, sexually touching himself while making eye contact with her. Bies also was arrested on a warrant charging indecent exposure on September 15th.
Police: South Beloit drug dealer arrested, charged with child endangerment
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a man said to be the source of drug trafficking in a South Beloit neighborhood. According to the South Beloit Police Department, officials received multiple complaints of drug dealing going on at an apartment building in the 5100 block of Cheney Drive. Police investigated the issue and […]
Sauk Co. Sheriff warns of scammers impersonating county jail
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about scammers impersonating representatives from the county jail. In a report, the Sauk County Sheriff’s department said scammers are calling people under what appears to be the Sauk County Jail number and telling them they have a warrant for their arrest. The scammers ask the person to pay over the phone or report to jail in the morning. The Sheriff’s department says the jail “does not and will not” call people to serve warrants or take bond payments.
Video captures portion of Baraboo homecoming-related incident
BARABOO, Wis. — New video appears to capture a portion of a homecoming-related incident last week in Baraboo that ended with three men being arrested and one of them later being charged. Little can be seen in the roughly four-minute video, obtained by News 3 Now partner Madison365, due...
Three men arrested in Beloit drug house raid
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Three men have been taken into custody on narcotics charges after police raided a home in the 1400 block of Hull Avenue on Wednesday. The Beloit Police Department said officers with the Violent Crimes Interdiction Team and Patrol executed the search warrant at 1:05 p.m. Eric Brooks, 51, was charged with […]
College student arrested after breaking person’s nose in Dubuque library
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 11th at approximately 4:17 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a report of an assault in the 1600 block of Clarke Drive. Officers learned that an assault occurred in the Clarke University Atrium library earlier in the afternoon. Kyle William Wright reportedly punched a male victim “10 to 15 times” while the victim was sitting in a chair. A video reportedly caught the tail end of the assault.
‘Why don’t you love me?’: Complaint alleges teen kidnapped ex-girlfriend
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County court this week alleges a Madison teen lured his ex-girlfriend to his car before forcing her inside.
Platteville Man Arrested For Driving While Revoked
A man from Platteville was arrested by Lafayette County authorities Monday. 53 year old Lawrence Whitcher was arrested around 5pm for Operating while Revoked on West Platteville Avenue in Belmont. Whitcher was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released on a signature bond.
No injuries in Dubuque crash that left vehicle overturned
Dubuque police report no injuries in a three-vehicle crash that left one vehicle overturned on Thursday. 53 year old Kurt Stierman of Dubuque was traveling north on Alpine Street at about 12:30 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign before entering traffic on University Avenue. Stierman’s vehicle struck another vehicle driven east on University by 21 year old Matthew Costa of Plainfield, Ill. The collision caused Costa’s vehicle to overturn and strike a vehicle parked on University. Stierman was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating after an officer involved shooting in Windsor, Wisconsin DOJ said. Officials said a deputy made contact with a vehicle just after 6 p.m. at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in the...
Scam Reported in Platteville For Rental of Broske Center
The Platteville Police Department is reporting of a scam offering the rental of the Broske Center. Someone stating that they were with the Broske Center had contacted an individual about renting the Center for an event. The person then sent the scammer money electronically. This is a scam as the only way to reserve the Broske Center is to contact the City directly. The City of Platteville will not contact someone about a rental unless they contact the City first. If you are interested in renting the Broske Center, contact the Platteville Park and Recreation Department at (608) 348-9741 extension 2242.
Madison man arrest in 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two years after a burglary at a Merrimac home, investigators arrested a Madison man in connection with the crime. The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was in custody at the Dane Co. jail when he was interviewed. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to multiple crimes.
2 ejected from vehicle in Grant County rollover crash
MT. HOPE, Wis. — Two people were ejected and injured in a rollover crash in Grant County on Wednesday after their vehicle started to slide on the roadway. Grant County Sheriff Nate said in a news release that the crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Doc Brooks Road south of Enke Road. Officials said the driver, who was traveling...
Authorities seeking info on catalytic converter theft in Darlington
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information on a catalytic converter theft. Authorities reported that a man driving a silver Dodge Ram entered a parking lot around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and cut a catalytic converter from a truck. The Dodge Ram has “extensive damage to the driver’s side and is an extended cab. Anyone with information can call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department at (608) 776-4870 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-606-8477.
MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage. Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact...
Amazon delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating after three people robbed an Amazon delivery van at gunpoint Thursday night. Authorities said the robbery happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street on Janesville’s northeast side. According to an incident report, three males approached the van and demanded money from the driver. Police said the...
Rock County domestic violence suspect found dead in police standoff
HARMONY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County S.W.A.T. team said a domestic violence suspect was found dead inside a residence after a standoff lasting several hours. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m. on Monday, the 911 call center received a request for a welfare check on a man in the 5100 […]
Madison police arrest man who allegedly drove 52 mph in school zone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday morning after they said he was driving over 50 mph in a school zone. Police said the incident occurred near the intersection of South Segoe and Mineral Point roads, which is only a few blocks away from Van Hise Elementary School and Hamilton Middle School. Officers allegedly saw the 23-year-old...
