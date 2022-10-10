Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
x1071.com
Power Pole on Fire in Avoca
On Wednesday around 8:30 PM the Iowa County Sheriff’s office received a report of a power pole on fire near the intersection of South 7th St and East Wisconsin Ave in Avoca. It was reported that embers from the pole were falling onto a near-by residence. Avoca Fire, Avoca EMS, Avoca PD and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene. Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.
x1071.com
Rollover Crash With Injuries in Grant County
Two people were injured when they were ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash near Mount Hope Wednesday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, at around 11am, 19 year old Nathan Morris of Livingston was traveling in a truck on Doc Brooks Road south of Enke Road where he began to slide on the gravel roadway. His vehicle entered the left ditch and then back towards the center of the roadway where it began to slide. The vehicle rolled several times coming to rest in the right ditch. Morris was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie Du Chein and later taken by Med Flight to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse. A passenger, 18 year old Cheyanna Armstrong of Heber Springs Arkansas, was also ejected and taken to Crossing Rivers Health for her injuries. Assisting at the scene was West Grant EMS, Fennimore EMS, the Mount Hope Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and B&M Towing of Bloomington. The crash remains under investigation.
x1071.com
DNR to stock Heritage Pond with trout
Iowa DNR plans to stock Heritage Pond in Dubuque with 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout next week on Wednesday at 3 pm. A release states that children age 15 or younger can fish for trout when accompanied by an adult with a fishing license who has paid the trout fee but must limit their catch to one per day. The state’s stocking program is funded by the sales of a trout fee. An annual fishing license is $22 for residents and $48 for nonresidents.
x1071.com
No injuries in Dubuque crash that left vehicle overturned
Dubuque police report no injuries in a three-vehicle crash that left one vehicle overturned on Thursday. 53 year old Kurt Stierman of Dubuque was traveling north on Alpine Street at about 12:30 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign before entering traffic on University Avenue. Stierman’s vehicle struck another vehicle driven east on University by 21 year old Matthew Costa of Plainfield, Ill. The collision caused Costa’s vehicle to overturn and strike a vehicle parked on University. Stierman was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Scam Reported in Platteville For Rental of Broske Center
The Platteville Police Department is reporting of a scam offering the rental of the Broske Center. Someone stating that they were with the Broske Center had contacted an individual about renting the Center for an event. The person then sent the scammer money electronically. This is a scam as the only way to reserve the Broske Center is to contact the City directly. The City of Platteville will not contact someone about a rental unless they contact the City first. If you are interested in renting the Broske Center, contact the Platteville Park and Recreation Department at (608) 348-9741 extension 2242.
x1071.com
A thirst to help: Madison runner makes public bubbler map for those exercising, enjoying outside
MADISON, Wis. — Hydration is key when exercising outside, but it’s not always easy to find a drinking fountain or plan when the next one comes. That struggle could be gone thanks to a new online resource born out of one Madison runner’s thirst to help. Call...
x1071.com
Vehicle destroyed by fire in Dubuque
A vehicle was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Dubuque. The fire occurred around 8:30am in the Hartig Drug parking lot on Central Avenue. According to the Dubuque Fire Department, the fire was contained to just one vehicle and the cause has not been determined.
x1071.com
Semi vs Horse Accident
Around 9:30 PM last Thursday, Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle crash in Potosi involving 59-year-old Joseph Bahnsen Jr of Connecticut who was heading south near Buena Vista Lane in his semi when two horses entered the roadway. Bahnsen’s semi struck one of the horses, that died at the scene. Currently the Sheriff’s Office has not been able to locate the owner of the animal. If anyone has information in regards to the owner of the horse they are encouraged to call the Grant County Sheriff’s department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
DOA Secretary-designee touts efforts to help small businesses through pandemic recovery funds
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured small businesses in Madison and Potosi Wednesday to highlight some of the state’s investments to help businesses recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. Blumenfeld and other local leaders visited businesses on Monroe Street in Madison Wednesday morning and...
x1071.com
Authorities seeking info on catalytic converter theft in Darlington
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information on a catalytic converter theft. Authorities reported that a man driving a silver Dodge Ram entered a parking lot around 11:30 a.m. Saturday and cut a catalytic converter from a truck. The Dodge Ram has “extensive damage to the driver’s side and is an extended cab. Anyone with information can call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department at (608) 776-4870 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-606-8477.
x1071.com
Drug Arrest On the Julien Dubuque Bridge
Dubuque Police made a drug arrest Thursday around 3am on the Julien Dubuque bridge. 53 year old Robert Beau of Dubuque was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
x1071.com
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in...
x1071.com
Student breaks nose of another in Dubuque university library
Police say one student assaulted another in a Dubuque university’s library Tuesday, resulting in a broken nose and other facial injuries. 19 year old Kyle Wright of Dubuque was arrested around 6 pm on Tuesday at Clarke University on an assault with injury charge after he punched another student, 18 year old Brick Cornell of Dubuque, 10-15 times.
x1071.com
Discussion To Purchase Platteville Armory Tabled For Now
The future of the Platteville Armory remains uncertain after several Common Council members expressed concern about the building’s financial feasibility and its ability to host key city programs. Council members discussed the possibility of the city purchasing the armory at their meeting this week. The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs would sell the building to the city for $135,000. If purchased, the city would use the space for its parks and recreation department and other city programming, including potentially as a temporary or permanent space for the Platteville Senior Center. The Senior Center is now located at the O.E. Gray Early Learning Center, but that building will be demolished to make way for the new fire station. A group of older adults have voiced their opposition to the move. If the city purchases the armory, the city would incur the cost of necessary lead mitigation and any additional renovations to the armory. Council members voted to table the discussion until more information was available on the building’s potential funding sources. The council will discuss the issue at its October 25th meeting.
x1071.com
Rural Dubuque Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure
Police say a rural Dubuque man arrested in September for exposing himself to a woman and her daughters faces a charge for a similar incident in July. 50 year old Robert Bies was arrested Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging indecent exposure. Reports say that a woman was stopped on Seippel Road at its intersection with Asbury Road at about 3:40 p.m. July 12th when she noticed a vehicle stopped next to her in the west turning lane. The woman told police that she noticed the driver, which authorities say was Bies, sexually touching himself while making eye contact with her. Bies also was arrested on a warrant charging indecent exposure on September 15th.
x1071.com
Mayor Cavanagh Gives State of the City Address
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh gave his “State of the City” address at Hotel Julien Dubuque Wednesday. Cavanagh provided an overview of the city’s recent accomplishments, detailed local projects currently in development and provided an outlook for what the future could hold for the community. Cavanagh attributed current progress in the Dubuque area to the many local leaders who have devoted their time to growing the community.
Comments / 0