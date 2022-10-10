ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office conduct death investigation in Stratmoor Hills neighborhood

By Willis Scott
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced it's conducting a death investigation Monday morning.

The investigation is in the 2100 Block of B Street in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood, near the intersection of Venetucci Blvd. and B St.

The sheriff's office said a public information officer was headed to the scene to deliver more information about the investigation to the media.

This is a developing story.

