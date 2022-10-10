Read full article on original website
my40.tv
First phase of plastic bag regulation approved by city council
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council has approved a ban on plastic bags for curbside litter collection and says the next step is a discussion on the regulation of plastic grocery bags. It’s a multi-phase issue that’s been under discussion for months. The first phase...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Is this the city centerpiece we want?
[Regarding “A Dark Cloud: Downtown Dodged a Mall, but Substation Now Looms,” Aug. 10, Xpress, and “Update on City of Asheville and Duke Energy Partnership to Identify a Suitable Site for Duke Energy Rebuild of Critical Power Infrastructure in Downtown Asheville,” Sept. 16, Xpress website:]. So...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County Commissioners approve letter supporting “No-Build Alternative” to planned Highway 9 widening
On Monday, October 10, 2022, during a special called meeting, the Polk County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a letter in support of a “No-Build Alternative” option to the N.C. Department of Transportation’s planned widening of Highway 9. This approved letter will now be sent to the...
asheville.com
Un-be-leaf-able: Buncombe’s Falloween at Lake Julian Park is Oct. 22nd
“Orange” you glad autumn is in the air? That means it’s time to turn over a new leaf at Buncombe County’s Falloween. The popular Lake Julian Park event is free and features a variety of classic fall activities for the whole family. From recreation to entertainment to the scarecrow contest, there’s bound to be something you’ll like a latte (pumpkin spice optional).
my40.tv
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
WLOS.com
Apple farms crucial to Henderson County could be impacted by sewer proposal, growers fear
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal before the Henderson County Commission has some farmers in the area taking notice. The proposal is part of the Henderson County Comprehensive Plan 2045. It’s a plan to bring infrastructure to the county it anticipates will be needed by the 2045 target date. Part of that plan has to do with tying Edneyville Elementary School into the sewer system. To do so, however, means running a sewer line along Clear Creek, near numerous apple orchards.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — 11th Congressional District Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Republican candidate State Senator Chuck Edwards discussed many controversial topics in a debate Monday night on News 13. Two prominent topics were inflation and abortion. Political analysts believe voters now have a clear idea of who these candidates are and what they stand for.
Smoky Mountain News
Inspired by Haywood’s assistant superintendent
The cool thing about elementary students is they still get excited about the events and activities going on at their school. Once they roll into junior high the hormonal indifference sets in and even if they are thrilled about something, it’s hidden behind a veil of adolescent angst. I’ve...
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE UNDER CLAIM OF LIEN RE: 22-SP-2 UNDER AND BY VIRTUE
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE UNDER CLAIM OF LIEN RE: 22-SP-2 UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power granted in the recorded Declarations and North Carolina law which authorize the foreclosure of the Claim of Lien filed against Gary A. Beaver by Cane Creek Ridge Homeowners Association, Inc. (hereinafter "Association"), filed September 10, 2021 and filed in Case Number 21-M-181 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court for Jackson County by power of sale and because of a failure to make timely payment of assessments and other sums due to the Association and pursuant to an Order entered by the Clerk of the Superior Court and pursuant to demand of the Association, the undersigned Trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale in the Courthouse of Jackson County, in the City of Sylvia, North Carolina, at 11:00 a.m. on the 28th day of October, 2022, all that certain parcel of real estate, including any undivided interest in common area and all improvements and fixtures located thereon, in Jackson County, North Carolina, more particularly described as follows: BEING THE REAL PROPERTY described in the deed recorded in Deed Book 2149, at Page 34 in Jackson County Public Registry. Tax PIN: 7661228301 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 2782 Blanton Branch Road, Sylva, NC 28779 PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S) Gary A. Beaver The terms of the sale are that the property will be sold for cash to the highest bidder and a cash deposit not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, or Seven Hundred and Fifty Dollars ($750.00) may be required at the time of the sale. The property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance "As Is, Where Is". The Trustee does not make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such conditions are expressly disclaimed. The property will be sold subject to restrictions and easements of record, any unpaid taxes, prior liens and special assessments, any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure, and any tax required to be paid by N.C.G.S. § 7A-308(a)(1). The sale will be held open for ten days for upset bids as required by law. An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007 may after receiving Notice of Sale terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the default has not been cured at the time the tenant provides notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. This the 12th day of September, 2022. Sellers, Ayers, Dortch & Lyons, P.A. Trustee By: Robert C. Dortch, Jr. 32-33e.
wataugaonline.com
Public meeting this Thursday on proposed widening to improve U.S. 421/ U.S. 321 from U.S. 321 to N.C. 105 Bypass
The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, in Watauga County to receive comments for a proposed widening project to improve U.S. 321/U.S. 421 west of Boone. The purpose of this project is to improve traffic flow, mobility and safety for all users. The public...
wccbcharlotte.com
NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather
BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
thecentersquare.com
Incentives worth $1.3M spur electric boat company to relocate to North Carolina
(The Center Square) — The electric boat company Forza X1 announced Wednesday it’s moving into an industrial space in Old Fort in anticipation of a new factory slated for McDowell County. The signed lease agreement is the company’s first step toward relocating from Florida to North Carolina, where...
Smoky Mountain News
Hopping right along: Waynesville brewery expands Frog Level footprint, opens Asheville location
Grabbing the last empty picnic table behind Frog Level Brewing in Waynesville one recent afternoon, Frank Bonomo gazed along the nearby Richland Creek, only to shift his attention to the buzz of people, conversation, and live music swirling around the vast patio area. “We’re trying to redevelop Frog Level to...
Sylva Herald
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO.
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 21 CVS 459 THE COUNTY OF JACKSON, a North Carolina body politic, Plaintiff, v. THE HEIRS AT LAW OF ALAN RICHARD MONTEITH, including BALBINA MONTEITH a/k/a BALBINA HOYOS HERNANDEZ; STEVEN BRYAN MONTEITH and wife, MEGAN MONTEITH; HOLLY REBECCA STEGNER and husband, JONATHAN STEGNER; MARSHALL DERICK MONTIETH; DELFINO JOVANI SANCHEZ HOYOS; HOSEA LUIS SANCHEZ HOYOS; CASHIERS EXXON, INC., Lienholder; ZOLLER HARDWARE, INC., Lienholder; and UNKNOWN HEIRS or OWNERS, by and through their Guardian Ad Litem, JONATHAN C. MATTOX, Defendants. NOTICE OF SALE The undersigned Commissioner, pursuant to that Entry of Summary Judgment and Order Authorizing Sale entered on September 19, 2022, in the above entitled proceeding, will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash on October 28, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. at the west emergency exit of the Jackson County Courthouse in Sylva, North Carolina, a 0.12 acre, more or less, parcel or tract of land in Hamburg Township, Jackson County, bearing parcel identification number 7552-88-3456, and more particularly described as follows: BEING the same lands described as "Lot 6" as shown on that certain plat entitled "Plat for L.V. Lee Jr. et al." dated May 31, 1983, by John R. Long & Associates, Job No. 3511:9, recorded in Plat Cabinet 3, Slide 325, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. ALSO BEING a portion of the land described in and conveyed by Special Warranty Deed by Wachovia Bank, NA, Trustee of the William John Kovas Testamentary Trust f/b/o Darryl Douglas Garvey, Jr. to Alan R. Monteith, recorded on March 26, 2004 in Book 1220 Page 492, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. Together with and subject to all easements, rights-of-way, covenants, restrictions, and reservations of record. The real property at issue shall be sold for the satisfaction of taxes, interests, costs and fees incurred by the Plaintiff, together with and subject to easements of record, but free and clear of all interests, rights, claims and liens whatsoever, except to any taxing units not party to this action in accordance with section 105-374(k) of the North Carolina General Statutes. No warranties, express or implied, shall be made as to the acreage contained in the above-described tract of land. In addition, no warranties of title will be made and any interested purchaser desiring to ascertain marketability of title should perform or cause to be performed an independent title examination. This sale will be made subject to confirmation of the Court and will further be subject to the filing of upset bids as by law provided. The highest bidder at the sale will be required to deposit five (5%) or $750.00, whichever is greater, of the amount bid with the Commissioner in cash or certified funds immediately upon the conclusion of the sale except no deposit shall be required of a taxing unit that has made the highest bid. If the Commissioner is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the bid deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Commissioner, or redemption of all taxes on the real property due to the taxing unit plus penalties, interests, and costs, prior to the confirmation of the foreclosure sale. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Commissioner, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. This the 6th day of October, 2022. Kelly Langteau-Ball, Commissioner RIDENOUR & GOSS, PA P.O. Box 965 Sylva, North Carolina (828) 586-3131 (828) 586-3763 32-33e.
Smoky Mountain News
Bombshell report claims NC law enforcement interference with syringe service programs, including in Haywood
A General Assembly-backed initiative to prevent opioid overdoses, provide linkages to care and stem the spread of communicable diseases through the use of syringe service programs (SSPs) is being undercut by local law enforcement officers, according to a recent report published by the Harm Reduction Journal. “Harm reduction efforts, such...
my40.tv
Couple shares frustration over parking issue after car towed at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A couple who saw News 13's story on the parking problems at the Asheville Regional Airport said they were forced to spend the night in a hotel because they couldn't get their towed car. On Oct. 11, Mike and Caryn Black sent News 13 pictures...
biltmorebeacon.com
Teacher-turned-nurse joins AdventHealth Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE – Abby Gutch is the new director of professional development and nursing excellence for AdventHealth Hendersonville. Gutch started her career as an elementary school teacher, but switched to nursing after an “amazing” experience with a care team while in the hospital. Gutch earned her bachelor’s degree...
Wanted man arrested on slew of charges in Asheville
A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.
tribpapers.com
North Asheville’s Talented Artists Welcome Public to their Studios
Asheville – Once again, the public will have an opportunity to visit the studios of many of the highly talented artists living in North Asheville. Those who have gone in previous years to the Beaverdam Studio Tour will realize what a privilege this is. The artists welcome visitors to see their jewelry, sculpture, textiles, paper art, photography, ceramics, and many styles of paintings. There will be hand-made art and craft items for sale as well. The artists make themselves available to answer your questions and perhaps take an order for a custom piece. They are willing to converse and describe the process involved in their creation. Many are already selling their pieces in permanent galleries, museums, festivals, and shows throughout the United States. Some are members of the Southern Highland Craft Guild.
my40.tv
NC-11 candidates Edwards and Beach-Ferrara go head-to-head during first, only debate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina General Election is just weeks away and all eyes are on the 11th Congressional District race. The first and only debate between the candidates running to represent Western North Carolina's district happened on Monday night in News 13's studio. The battle to represent the district lies in the question of if a Republican will remain in the seat or if it will flip to the Democratic party.
