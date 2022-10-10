Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Green Day Share Previously Unreleased “You Irritate Me” From Nimrod 25th Anniversary Edition
Green Day’s Nimrod turns 25 today, and it’s getting a special anniversary edition reissue. A box set will include the original album, a collection of demos, and a live set that was recorded in November 1997 at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia. That collection of demos features two previously unreleased Green Day songs — “You Irritate Me” and “Tre Polka” — and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.” (A snippet of that cover leaked online earlier this year — Billie Joe Armstrong has also covered the song live with Costello before.)
Stereogum
Athens Supergroup The Bad Ends, Bill Berry’s First Band Since R.E.M., Announces Debut Album
Athens supergroup the Bad Ends pack a lot of punch. In the collective are: Mike Mantione of Athens staples Five Eight (guitar/vocals), Dave Domizi (bass/vocals), Geoff Melkonian (keys/vocals), Christian Lopez (guitars, mandolin), former R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry. In fact, this will be Berry’s first band since his R.E.M. days. Today, the Bad Ends are announcing their debut album, The Power And The Glory, out January 20 via New West Records. They’re also premiering a rollicking lead single, “All Your Friends Are Dying,” which comes with a video directed by Lance Bangs.
Stereogum
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Statement In The Wake Of His Murder: “My Man Saved My Life”
Philly rapper PnB Rock was shot dead last month during a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant. His girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, who was also present at the scene of the shooting, has now shared her first statement about the event and how she’s holding up in the aftermath. “I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there),” she writes. “My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am.”
Stereogum
Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap
Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
Stereogum
Watch The Killers Cover The Smiths’ “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” With Johnny Marr
For a while now, the Killers have been touring across North America’s finest arenas. They’ve played these shows with former Smiths guitar legend Johnny Marr, who’s opened the shows and then played Smiths covers with the Killers during the encores. There have been some other big guests on the tour, too: Bruce Springsteen in New York, Lindsey Buckingham in Los Angeles. One night at Madison Square Garden, former Smiths bassist Andy Rourke also came out. The Killers played with two Smiths, which is as many Smiths as you’re likely to see in the same place anytime soon.
Stereogum
Drowse – “Mystery Pt. 2”
Next month, Kyle Bates, the Portland musician who records woozy and bummed-out indie rock under the name Drowse, will release the new album Wane Into It. We’ve already posted the early track “Untrue In Headphones,” which Bates recorded with the likeminded Denver musician Madeline Johnston, better known as Midwife. Today, Bates has shared another song.
Stereogum
Beck Drops Off Arcade Fire’s North American Tour
Beck has dropped off Arcade Fire’s North American tour, which is set to start Oct. 28 at Washington, DC’s The Anthem. He was announced to open the shows with an acoustic set, but according to emails received by various ticketholders today, he will be replaced by Boukman Eksperyans, the Haitian group that opened for Arcade Fire at European shows last month.
Stereogum
Hayden – “East Coast” (Prod. Aaron Dessner)
The Canadian indie rock lifer Hayden has been putting out music for a good long while now, though we haven’t heard from him since 2015’s Hey Love. Today, he’s back with a new single called “East Coast,” which was produced by Aaron Dessner. “I was...
Stereogum
Massa Nera – “April 7th”
It’s been five years since the New Jersey screamo band Massa Nera released their debut album Los Pensamientos De Una Cara Palida. Since then, Massa Nera have contributed music to splits that also featured bands like Infant Island and Frail Body, and they’ve earned a rep as one of the leading lights of the massive DIY screamo scene, but they haven’t released an album. Now, Massa Nera are finally ready to announce that their second album is on the way.
Stereogum
Julien Chang – “Competition’s Friend”
Next month, genre-fluid dream-pop player Julien Chang will release his sophomore album, THE SALE. So far, the Baltimore performer has shared a few early singles such as “Marmalade,” “Time & Place,” and “Snakebit.” Today, Chang returns with another new song, “Competition’s Friend,” which is giving both Pink Floyd and Beach House in equal measure. There’s also an accompanying live video filmed at Purgatory in Brooklyn.
Stereogum
Drugdealer – “Pictures Of You” (Feat. Kate Bollinger)
In a few weeks, the deeply retro-minded project Drugdealer will release the new album Hiding In Plain Sight. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Madison” and “Someone To Love,” and now they’ve also shared a final single called “Pictures Of You.” It’s not a Cure cover. Instead, Drugdealer mastermind Michael Collins — not the guy who Liam Neeson played in that one movie — teamed up with Virginia singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger for a louche, funky, extremely ’70s choogle.
Stereogum
Watch Tove Lo Cover Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”
Tove Lo is releasing a new album tonight, Dirt Femme, her first self-released project. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — including “True Romance” and “2 Die 4,” and “Grapefruit.” On the cusp of releasing Dirt Femme, the Swedish pop performer paid homage to one of the ultimate figures in her field by covering Robyn’s eternally great “Dancing On My Own.”
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Discusses New Song With Lana Del Rey, “One Of The Best Musical Artists Ever”
Taylor Swift loves Lana Del Rey. If you’ve spent any time with Swift’s last three or four records, this shouldn’t be a surprise. Swift often incorporates a whole lot of Lana into her recent music. The two share a regular collaborator in producer Jack Antonoff, and Swift has repeatedly talked about her Del Rey fandom. Last week, Taylor finished unveiling the tracklist of her forthcoming album Midnights, which is coming out next week. As the coup de grace, she announced that the album’s fourth song, “Snow On The Beach,” will feature Lana Del Rey. (It’s a very Lana Del Rey song title, and it would be even if Lana hadn’t made “High By The Beach.”) Taylor hasn’t shared any of the music on the album yet, and precious few details about the album are out on the world. But in a new Instagram post, Taylor talks a bit about “Snow On The Beach” and about her general appreciation for all things LDR.
Stereogum
Show Me The Body – “WW4”
New York rockers Show Me The Body, a tremendously strange and exciting band, are getting ready to drop their new album Trouble The Water, which is due in a couple of weeks. They’re also about to head out on a European tour with UK synth-punks Powerplant. After releasing the Trouble The Water album tracks “Loose Talk” and “We Came To Play,” Show Me The Body have let loose with one more song before the album arrives.
Stereogum
The Arcs – “Keep On Dreamin'”
Back in 2015, the Dan Auerbach-led band the Arcs released their debut album Yours, Dreamily. As they were still touring behind that record, Auerbach let slip that they were already finished recording another album, though one didn’t materialize. But today the Arcs announce a new album called Electrophonic Chronic,...
Stereogum
Soul Blind – “Tribe”
For the past few years, Hudson Valley rockers Soul Blind have been getting up onstage at hardcore shows, cranking their amps up to dangerous levels, and playing heavy-ass fusions of shoegaze and grunge. They started out strong, and they’ve been progressively getting better as they’ve been touring hard, opening for bands like Drug Church and Angel Du$t. Next month, Soul Blind will finally release their debut LP Feel It All Around, which they recorded with producer Will Yip. We posted the early single “System (Failing),” and now they’ve followed that song with a new ripper called “Tribe.”
Stereogum
Stream Bill Callahan’s New Album YTI⅃AƎЯ
In this fucked-up world, one blessing we can all be grateful for is that Bill Callahan seems to be once more kicking out albums at a steady clip. Callahan went seven years between LPs at one point there, but he’s back today with his third in four years. My...
Stereogum
Born Without Bones – “Fistful Of Bees”
Massachusetts indie-punk outfit Born Without Bones will release their first album on Pure Noise Records Dancer next month. The quartet have already shared the album’s title track, and now they’re back with an aggressively melodic follow-up, “Fistful Of Bees,” which also has a music video. Here’s...
Stereogum
Drake And The Weeknd Continue Grammys Boycott
Drake and the Weeknd once again did not submit their music for Grammys consideration this year. As Pitchfork points out, their solo albums from this year — Honestly, Nevermind and Dawn FM — do not appear in the ballots that were sent out to voters today. Drake and the Weeknd are, however, still credited as featured guests on a number of songs that were entered for consideration.
Stereogum
Local Natives – “Just Before The Morning”
Last we heard from indie standard-bearers Local Natives was in June when the band shared a double A-side single, “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass.” They also wrapped a North American summer tour and are planning a future run of dates. In the meantime, Local Natives are sharing a gorgeous, shimmering one-off single called “Just Before The Morning,” which they recorded at three different LA studios: Valentine Recording Studio, 64Sound, and Sargent Recorders.
