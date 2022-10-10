Taylor Swift loves Lana Del Rey. If you’ve spent any time with Swift’s last three or four records, this shouldn’t be a surprise. Swift often incorporates a whole lot of Lana into her recent music. The two share a regular collaborator in producer Jack Antonoff, and Swift has repeatedly talked about her Del Rey fandom. Last week, Taylor finished unveiling the tracklist of her forthcoming album Midnights, which is coming out next week. As the coup de grace, she announced that the album’s fourth song, “Snow On The Beach,” will feature Lana Del Rey. (It’s a very Lana Del Rey song title, and it would be even if Lana hadn’t made “High By The Beach.”) Taylor hasn’t shared any of the music on the album yet, and precious few details about the album are out on the world. But in a new Instagram post, Taylor talks a bit about “Snow On The Beach” and about her general appreciation for all things LDR.

