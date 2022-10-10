Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
City of Columbus introduces potential new restrictions for food cart vendorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Host Rutgers for Pink Match and Buckeye Club Appreciation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (10-5, 6-1 B1G) hosts Rutgers (7-12, 1-6 B1G) on Saturday evening in the first of four-consecutive home matches for the Buckeyes. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. in a match broadcast on B1G+. Saturday’s match will be the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Northwestern Up Next for No. 15 Buckeyes in Columbus Sunday
Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 15 Buckeyes (7-1-4, 2-1-1) are home just twice more in 2022 during regular season competition with Northwestern (2-6-4, 0-3-2) up first Sunday for a 2 p.m. match at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The home portion of the schedule concludes against Michigan State Oct. 25. Ohio State will celebrate senior night vs. the Spartans with first touch scheduled for 6 p.m.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosting Buckeye Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – On day one of the Buckeye Invitational in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus, members of the Ohio State women’s tennis team posted two doubles wins and five singles victories. Danielle Willson, Madeline Atway and Kolie Allen all won in singles and doubles for...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 21 Ohio State Knocks Off No. 5 Iowa, 2-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 21st-ranked Ohio State field hockey team was in search of a signature win, and on Friday afternoon it found it. The Buckeyes (8-5, 2-3 Big Ten) knocked off No. 5 Iowa, 2-0, and ran their winning streak to five consecutive games. The Hawkeyes are now 10-4 and 3-3 in Big Ten play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Sweeps No. 10 Minnesota on the Road
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-5, 6-1 B1G) swept (25-20, 25-21, 25-22) No. 10 Minnesota (9-6, 4-3 B1G) on the road on Wednesday night inside the Maturi Pavilion. Ohio State scored the first four points of the match and held the lead throughout the first set,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Final Regular Season Road Trip Set for Sunday at Illinois
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State heads out on its final road trip of the regular season on Sunday when it travels to Champaign, Ill., to take on Illinois. The Buckeyes are 5-1-2 on the road this season and very much in the hunt for a Big Ten regular season title. First touch is set for 2 p.m. ET and the match will be streamed on BTN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Buckeyes Back on the Road to Face Bemidji State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team is back on the road this weekend, this time taking a trip to Bemidji, Minn. to play Bemidji State. The Buckeyes and Beavers meet for a two-game series at the Sanford Center with puck drop set for 4 p.m. ET Saturday and 3 p.m. ET Sunday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Trip to Texas for Arturo Barrios Invitational Up Next for the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Saturday, the Ohio State women’s and men’s cross country teams will race in the Arturo Barrios Invitational hosted by Texas A&M in Bryan-College Station, Texas. The race will be run on the Watts Cross Country Course. The men will run an 8K, starting at...
RELATED PEOPLE
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Blitz Maryland 7-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State scored four times in the first 11 minutes and never let off the gas in a 7-0 victory over Maryland on Thursday night at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes celebrated Pink Night in a big way, netting seven goals in a game for...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Host a Pair of Top-Five Opponents This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With four consecutive wins, the No. 21-ranked Ohio State field hockey team returns to conference play this weekend with two critical Big Ten battles in Columbus. The Buckeyes host No. 5 Iowa on Friday, Oct. 14 (3 p.m.) and No. 3 Northwestern on Sunday, Oct. 16 (noon). Both games will be streamed live on B1G+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Quick Second Half Scores Lifts No. 15 Buckeyes Over Michigan, 3-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 15 Ohio State (7-1-4, 1-1-1) scored twice in just over a minute in the second half to knock off Michigan (3-7-3, 1-4-1) 3-1 Tuesday at the U-M Soccer Complex in Ann Arbor. Ohio State improved to 22-13-2 all-time against the Wolverines. How it Happened. Keagan...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Invitational Results
Danielle Willson/Madeline Atway (OSU) def. Yvonna Zuffova/Carla Girbau (PSU), 6-3 Karly Friedland/Olivia Dorner (PSU) def. Kathleen Jones/Dani Schoenly (OSU), 7-6 (7) Lucia Marzal/Kolie Allen (OSU) def. Imani Graham/Kat Lyman (XU), 7-6 (4) Abby Siminski/Blessing Nwaozuzu (XU) def. Alina Lebedeva/Danielle Alamo (Penn State), 6-2 Nicole Hammond/Elizabeth Jones (UM) def. Zoe Hammod/Lidia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 11 Buckeyes Set for Matchup vs. No. 17 UConn
Video Previews (Rohlik, McWard, Brickey, Halliday) Gameday Links (video, radio, stats) The No. 11-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team hits the road for a non-conference series against No. 17 UConn this weekend. The teams will meet at 7:05 p.m. Friday and 4:05 p.m. Saturday in the XL Center in...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 Rohlik, Brickey, McWard & Halliday Preview UConn Series
This weekend, the No. 11-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team heads east for two games at No. 17 UConn. The squads will face off at 7:05 p.m. Friday and 4:05 p.m. Saturday in the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. Both games will be streamed through ESPN+. The Buckeyes and...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 WATCH: Coach Day Radio Show – Bye Week
Coach Day provides updates during Ohio State's bye week. Next week, the second-ranked Buckeyes return home to face Iowa on Saturday October 22 at noon ET on FOX.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Boykin Travels to Spain for U23 World Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nick Boykin, a redshirt junior on the Ohio State wrestling team, will compete in the U23 World Championship for Team USA in Pontevedra, Spain next week (Oct. 17-23). Boykin, a Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native, will wrestle at 97kg in the Greco Roman bracket. Qualification and semifinal rounds...
Comments / 0