Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
Pics: The Beautiful Art You Find Along Polk In Downtown Amarillo
It's no secret that Amarillo has a fascination with murals. There's a ton of them all over the city. From pizza joints to corporate offices, it seems like everyone is itching to get one at some point. Have you taken time to notice all of the art along Polk Street...
Did You Know Amarillo Once Called Itself “The Friendly City”?
Amarillo goes by, and has gone by, several nicknames. Depending on how old you are, what part of town you grew up in, whether you were born here or not; it all influences how you see Amarillo. That being said, once in a while one of these nicknames will surprise me.
Local Mural Brings a Smile and Tear to Amarillo
There is no doubt that murals have become a huge thing here in Amarillo. You can drive all over town and see these works of art all over different businesses in different parts of our city. I think they really are cool. We even have festivals that highlight the new...
Watching the Stages of Amarillo’s Blue Sky Mural Recreation
One of the things I do a lot when I am not at work is walking around Amarillo. I am helping a friend train for a sixty-mile walk she is doing next month to raise money to put an end to breast cancer. When we are walking around Amarillo we...
The Continued Tales of Amarillo Cursed Buildings – 5900 SW 45th
AVIS - Pre-2007 - 2015. AVIS was a rental car place. When the place closed what was left was torn down to make way for a new building. They tore down the small building that AVIS used as their office and that was that. Carl's Jr. - 2016-2020. Carl's Jr...
Remember The Historic Villa Inn? Best Pool In Amarillo.
History is an amazing thing. Whether it's history from 300 years ago, or something just a few decades ago. It can invoke memories that are unforgettable and ingrained in your head for a lifetime. Amarillo seems to be full of those types of places, and this one looks like a place I would've had a blast at.
Amarillo Reddit. The New Way To Make Friends?
One of the toughest things about moving to a new city is having to make all new friends. A lot of times, you're looking for someone who is in a similar situation as you. For us, we want to find friends who have kids close to the same age as ours and adults who have similar interests as us.
Here Is Another Reminder Of Amazing Concerts Amarillo Once Had
Believe it or not, Amarillo once was a hotbed of music. There have been many legendary concerts right here in Yellow City. From Elvis to, Twisted Sister we've seen it all. Here's another reminder of the amazing concerts Amarillo once had. London Calling From Amarillo Texas. The year was 1983....
3 Places Worth Visiting Within Driving Distance of Amarillo
Although Amarillo is cheap and home to many, there are only so many things to do for its residents. The Sod Poodles are out of season, Cinergy can get a bit expensive, and you can only visit Cadillac Ranch so many times before it becomes commonplace. However, one of the best parts about living in Amarillo is that we live around the center of the southwest, meaning that in terms of travel you have plenty of options.
Stealing from Amarillo’s Market Street? Not on Their Watch
Market Street is where I do all of my grocery shopping. So when I go in and they change something I tend to notice. The change that I noticed when I went in to do my shopping yesterday was noticed right away. Every cart in the store had a new...
Slug Bugs Will be Taking Over Amarillo This Saturday
Nothing brings you back to your childhood faster than seeing a Slug Bug on the road. You know when you are able to punch your brother or sister and get away with it by screaming "Slug Bug." Oh, how much fun that was growing up. We would hunt the streets...
Storming The Capitol A Family Affair For Borger Residents
January 6th was a dark day in America, no matter how you look at it. Whether you agreed or disagreed with what was happening at the Capitol the day people stormed it, you have to admit it was a moment in United States history that was unparalleled. We had never...
Lights, Camera, Action? Amarillo Sports Fields Getting Upgraded.
As Kids Inc. continues to conjure up funds to build out the Rockrose sports complex, the current fields of Amarillo still continue to host events and games. Unfortunately, many of the city sports facilities are in MAJOR need of an upgrade. Playing every week on the baseball fields around the...
3 Things to Look Forward to at Amarillo’s Anticipated Buc-ee’s
Offering an outstanding shopping experience to guests fortunate enough to enter through their doors, Buc-ee's massive gas stops remain sacred in the state of Texas due to their unique approach to the gas stop experience. Most of their locations are located in Central Texas, however, meaning that for the longest...
Quick Question: Is Cadillac Ranch Really Worth Visiting?
Built in 1974 by artists Chip Lord, Hudson Marquez, and Doug Michels and funded by Stanley Marsh 3, Cadillac Ranch stands as one of Amarillo's most prominent landmarks. Located on private land off of I-40, it's difficult for travelers to miss the half-buried Cadillacs. Upon closer observation, visitors will notice...
Toni? Tone? Tony! Meet The DJ For Newstalk 940AM, Tony Hernandez
Born and raised in the Amarillo area, recently graduated from Holy Cross Catholic Academy, a current college s, and a brand member of the Townsquare Media Station Crew I am happy to introduce myself and let you in on who I am, what I do, and where I'm going. (Frankly, I'm not still not entirely clued in on this as well.)
How to Avoid a Gas Spill While Pumping Gas in Amarillo
Driving a car is a privilege and with great power comes great responsibility. When you learn to drive, you learn all the other things that come with driving a car. That includes making sure to check your tires to see if they are low and air them up if they are low. How to check the oil. How to change a tire.
Opening Soon: The New Dillard’s Store is Going to Be Amazing
Amarillo is getting a new store, the store has been in Amarillo for decades but they have a brand-new remodeled home that will be opening soon. I had the opportunity to tour the new Dillard's Store and let's just say this building is beautiful. This used to be the old...
Have You Seen The Weird Strobe Light In The Amarillo Sky?
When you see something strange that doesn't seem normal, your brain tends to take you in weird directions to process what you are seeing. A few months ago, we told you about alien sightings in Amarillo over the years. The sightings came in different forms and different lights so that's why I wonder.
Send Us Photos of All The Saucy Skeletons You See in Amarillo!
While many homes throw out a few Halloween decorations around their property, there are a few people who like to put a little oomph into their spooky decorations. Sometimes the ooomph could mean expensive scenes filled with ghosts, vampires, and other creatures of the night. But other times, the oomph can be the hilarious and wildly entertaining spectacle of a simple skeleton.
