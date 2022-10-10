ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Local Mural Brings a Smile and Tear to Amarillo

There is no doubt that murals have become a huge thing here in Amarillo. You can drive all over town and see these works of art all over different businesses in different parts of our city. I think they really are cool. We even have festivals that highlight the new...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Remember The Historic Villa Inn? Best Pool In Amarillo.

History is an amazing thing. Whether it's history from 300 years ago, or something just a few decades ago. It can invoke memories that are unforgettable and ingrained in your head for a lifetime. Amarillo seems to be full of those types of places, and this one looks like a place I would've had a blast at.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo Reddit. The New Way To Make Friends?

One of the toughest things about moving to a new city is having to make all new friends. A lot of times, you're looking for someone who is in a similar situation as you. For us, we want to find friends who have kids close to the same age as ours and adults who have similar interests as us.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

3 Places Worth Visiting Within Driving Distance of Amarillo

Although Amarillo is cheap and home to many, there are only so many things to do for its residents. The Sod Poodles are out of season, Cinergy can get a bit expensive, and you can only visit Cadillac Ranch so many times before it becomes commonplace. However, one of the best parts about living in Amarillo is that we live around the center of the southwest, meaning that in terms of travel you have plenty of options.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Quick Question: Is Cadillac Ranch Really Worth Visiting?

Built in 1974 by artists Chip Lord, Hudson Marquez, and Doug Michels and funded by Stanley Marsh 3, Cadillac Ranch stands as one of Amarillo's most prominent landmarks. Located on private land off of I-40, it's difficult for travelers to miss the half-buried Cadillacs. Upon closer observation, visitors will notice...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

How to Avoid a Gas Spill While Pumping Gas in Amarillo

Driving a car is a privilege and with great power comes great responsibility. When you learn to drive, you learn all the other things that come with driving a car. That includes making sure to check your tires to see if they are low and air them up if they are low. How to check the oil. How to change a tire.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Send Us Photos of All The Saucy Skeletons You See in Amarillo!

While many homes throw out a few Halloween decorations around their property, there are a few people who like to put a little oomph into their spooky decorations. Sometimes the ooomph could mean expensive scenes filled with ghosts, vampires, and other creatures of the night. But other times, the oomph can be the hilarious and wildly entertaining spectacle of a simple skeleton.
AMARILLO, TX
