Read full article on original website
Chad Lutz
4d ago
Fun fact. We can all find out where he lives and deal with it ourselves. Just sayin
Reply(2)
12
Tahoe1
4d ago
I have a fantastic idea. let's release him in Mexico and see how he fares.
Reply(1)
8
Chris Bohanon
4d ago
he'll repeat and we all know it! and then Schmidt will release him again!
Reply(2)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Two men charged with selling 'hundreds of thousands' of fentanyl pills in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland-area men are facing federal charges after authorities say they are responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. James Dunn Jr., 61, of Milwaukie and Joshua Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, have both been charged with conspiring to...
KXL
Woman Convicted For Shooting Gladstone Police Officer
(Oregon City, OR) — A Happy Valley woman has been convicted of attempted aggravated murder in the shooting of a Gladstone Police officer. In November 2021, 37-year-old Yvette Garcia was detained for a warrant from Texas. She told officers she was worried about her two dogs alone at home. When the officers took her to check on the dogs, she grabbed a gun and shot at them. One officer was hit in the leg. Garcia was shot by the officers. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must pay a 50-thousand dollar fine that goes to the officer.
Federal agents raid alleged fentanyl pill-manufacturing lab in Vancouver storage unit, arrest two men
A confidential informant and an undercover federal agent told the suspected drug dealers they were interested in buying 300,000 fentanyl pills in exchange for cocaine, but first they wanted to see their clandestine pill lab, investigators say in court documents. The request led them from Portland to a Vancouver storage...
kptv.com
FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGW
New bodycam video shows when woman fires at Gladstone officers
Officials said Yvette Garcia asked officers to check on her dogs before she was booked into jail. At her home, she broke free, grabbed a gun and opened fire.
kptv.com
Man with 2 machetes leads Portland cops on car chase
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man armed with machetes led Portland police on a chase Wednesday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Portland Police Bureau, around 9:38 a.m. officers responded to reports of a man armed with two machetes menacing security guards at the Eastport Plaza shopping center. When...
Portland 'jogger rapist' survivor slams Oregon officials over offender's release: This is 'irresponsible'
Tiffany Edens reacts to Oregon officials' plan to release Portland-area serial rapist Richard Gillmore later this year as a low-risk sex offender.
5 arrested in shoplifting sting in Vancouver
The Vancouver Police Department arrested five suspects during a shoplifting sting on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Family grieving death, begging for answers in downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland family is “shocked” and “grieving” over the death of 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar, a Liberian immigrant who family said recently sponsored a soccer team in his native country. Police said Dunbar was gunned down in the early morning hours of Oct....
kptv.com
Oregon ‘Jogger Rapist’ to be released from prison after nearly 36 years
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In about 60 days the man known as the ‘Jogger Rapist’, Richard Troy Gillmore, is set to get out of prison. Gillmore admitted to being a serial rapist and raping nine girls and women in the Portland area in the 1970′s and 80′s.
KXL
Multnomah County DA Makes It Clear It’s Okay For Illegal Aliens To Break The Law
It’s certainly bad enough when Multnomah County’s Antifa friendly District Attorney declines to prosecute a thousand accused criminals. That policy has helped drive violent crime to new heights in Portland. Now, Mike Schmidt has announced special new privileges for illegal aliens. Schmidt calls it immigration reform. He has...
Happy Valley woman gets 10 years for permanently injuring cop
Yvette Garcia shot Gladstone police sergeant who agreed to help her secure her pit bulls.Yvette Lares Garcia, 37, has pleaded guilty to shooting Gladstone Police Sgt. Travis Hill at her home in Happy Valley during a welfare check that she requested for her dogs while on the way to jail. Hill had arrested Garcia in November 2021 after police said they saw her commit a traffic violation in the city of Gladstone. On. Oct. 12, Clackamas County Circuit Judge Cody M. Weston sentenced Garcia to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for attempted aggravated murder under Oregon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Stop this madness’: Family of Portland homicide victim begs for justice, change
The family of one of Portland’s most recent homicide victims is speaking out today, begging the community to come forward with information.
Woman, 51, identified as victim in deadly park stabbing
The identity of the woman stabbed to death in a Downtown Portland park on Sunday morning was released by police Wednesday afternoon.
KGW
Bodycam video shows as woman shoots at officers who tried to help her dogs
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Happy Valley woman will spend the next 10 years in prison after shooting at two Gladstone police officers in November of last year. She was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney, Yvette Garcia shot at the officers after...
Channel 6000
2 teens charged with murder in deadly Salem shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The two 18-year-olds accused of shooting a man to death in East Salem on March 9, 2022 are now facing multiple charges, including murder. The nearly seven-month-long investigation led to the arrests of Yahir Cruz-Rosales on Oct. 4 and John Juarez-Juarez on Oct. 12. Both men were booked into the Marion County Jail.
KXL
Man Facing 16-Criminal Charges, Linked To $300,000 In Theft
TIGARD, Ore — A man familiar to police is facing several charges, linked to $300,000 dollars in theft across the Greater Portland. Metro. Tigard Police detectives have been investigating 35-year-old Austin Bailey for nearly a year. This past Tuesday, Loss prevention employees in Beaverton recognized him as a known...
Alleged DUII driver strikes, injures girl in North Portland
A man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after officials say he hit a minor in North Portland late Tuesday evening.
Video captures chaos as woman fires at Gladstone cops who tried to help her dogs
A Clackamas County judge on Wednesday sentenced Yvette Lares Garcia to 10 years in prison for shooting at Gladstone police officers last year while they tried to help her with her two dogs. An unusual chain of events led to the Nov. 22 shootout, according to court records and testimony.
KXL
Suspect Taken Into Custody After Deadly SE Portland Shooting
(Portland, OR) — A man was detained after a deadly shooting last night in northeast Portland. Police were called to a shooting near Northeast 82nd and Russell just before 10 o’clock. Officers found a gunshot victim, but the man died at the scene. Officers detained a man as part of the investigation. An arrest has not been made.
Comments / 27