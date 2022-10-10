(Oregon City, OR) — A Happy Valley woman has been convicted of attempted aggravated murder in the shooting of a Gladstone Police officer. In November 2021, 37-year-old Yvette Garcia was detained for a warrant from Texas. She told officers she was worried about her two dogs alone at home. When the officers took her to check on the dogs, she grabbed a gun and shot at them. One officer was hit in the leg. Garcia was shot by the officers. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must pay a 50-thousand dollar fine that goes to the officer.

