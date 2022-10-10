Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Raiders-Chiefs single-game tournaments

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Troy Aikman weighs in on Cowboys' Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott QB debate: 'I think that becomes a real question' with win vs. Eagles
The brakes have come off the NFC East hype train. With that last undefeated team in the league in the Eagles and two one-loss teams in the Cowboys and Giants, it's looking like these teams are for real. For the Cowboys' part, that's been without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who...
Sporting News
Week 6 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, Najee Harris, Rondale Moore & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Start 'em, sit 'em questions are about to get really ugly thanks to the dawn of the bye weeks and seemingly never-ending injuries. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 6 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Tom Brady fined by NFL: Buccaneers QB punished after video shows him kicking Grady Jarrett
Tom Brady's attempted kick at a Falcons' defensive lineman has drawn a fine from the NFL. The league notified Brady on Friday that he is being fined $11,139 for kicking out at Atlanta's Grady Jarrett during Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, per ESPN. The kick happened immediately after Brady was...
Sporting News
Is Mac Jones playing vs. Browns? Latest news on Patriots QB's injury status for Week 6
The Patriots are looking to keep their momentum rolling against the Browns in Week 6, but it is still unknown who will start at quarterback. Second-year starter Mac Jones has been sidelined since Week 3 with a high-ankle sprain but has made progress toward a return after logging back-to-back weeks as a limited participant at practice. Interim starting quarterback Bailey Zappe has held it down in his absence, throwing for 287 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75 percent of his passes over the past two games.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sporting News
Davante Adams misdemeanor assault: Will charge against Raiders WR after shoving cameraman result in NFL suspension?
Davante Adams' has to worry about defenses on Sunday, but now he also may have to worry about a legal defense. The Raiders wide receiver was handed a loss on Sunday vs. the Chiefs, but cameras were still rolling and caught the wide receiver shoving a photographer following the game.
Sporting News
Carson Wentz trade details: Why Commanders have draft pick incentive to bench QB if struggles continue
The Commanders wanted to land an upgrade at quarterback during the 2022 NFL offseason and didn't waste much time pursuing one. After Russell Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos, Washington moved quickly to acquire Carson Wentz from the Colts. It marked the second time in as many offseasons that Wentz had been traded, and it marked what will likely be one of his final chances to rekindle the success he enjoyed early in his career as a starter.
Sporting News
Is Dak Prescott playing this week? Latest news on Cowboys QB's status for Week 6 vs. Eagles
With the Cowboys preparing for arguably their biggest game of the season this Sunday against the Eagles, Dak Prescott continues to recover from a thumb injury suffered in Week 1. The quarterback's status remans unclear. Though head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday that Dallas is preparing to start Cooper...
Sporting News
How long is James Conner out? Cardinals RB expected to miss game vs. Seahawks with rib injury
The Cardinals' offense may be further short-handed for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. It was already without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is serving the final game of his PED suspension; now, running back James Conner is expected to miss the game in Seattle as well with a rib injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 6 Commanders-Bears Showdown tournaments
Week 6 of the NFL season gets underway on Thursday Night Football with a prime-time NFC matchup between the Commanders and Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET. The oddsmakers can't decide who is the favorite in this matchup, which is indicative of where both teams stand through five weeks. There aren't many DFS stars on either team, which means we have to really hunt for sleepers and potential breakouts when putting together our DraftKings Showdown lineup.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 7: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Tyrion Davis-Price, Wan'Dale Robinson, Deon Jackson
As we approach Week 7 of the fantasy football season, roster depth continues to remain a priority for fantasy owners with injuries and bye weeks ramping up. Taking a long-term approach to your free agent pickups can save you FAAB cash and waiver claims and help you win future matchups. With that in mind, our Week 7 waiver wire watchlist features plenty of streamers, as well as handcuff RBs like Joshua Kelley, Deon Jackson, and Tyrion Davis-Price, rookie WRs like Alec Pierce and Wan'Dale Robinson, and under-the-radar TE adds like Greg Dulcich.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Chris Olave, Tee Higgins, more WRs impacting Week 6 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Fantasy football owners are back on "injury watch" ahead of Week 6, and this week, we have a good number of wide receivers (Keenan Allen, Chris Olave, Tee Higgins, Michael Thomas, Rashod Bateman, Drake London) who are dealing with nagging injuries that could affect Week 6 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 6 game: Patrick Mahomes & Jalen Hurts have huge games, Mike Evans & Chris Godwin both score TDs
It may be hard to believe, but Week 6 of the NFL season has arrived. We have entered the dreaded bye-week season, which means a narrower slate each week, but plenty of betting goodness can be found on this weekend's docket, including countless fun and potentially lucrative prop bets. Player...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kyle Pitts, Pat Freiermuth, Dawson Knox, more TEs affecting Week 6 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Tight end has been rough for fantasy football owners this year, and this week, we are keeping an eye on four talented tight ends (Kyle Pitts, Pat Freiermuth, Dawson Knox, and Dalton Schultz) who are dealing with injuries and figure to be "questionable" or "out" for Week 6, prompting all sorts of dilemmas for Week 6 start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Anyone up for last-second waiver wire pickups at a position where the talent drop-off from starter to streamer can be significant?
Sporting News
Commanders vs. Bears Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 6 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Commanders and Bears face each other in Chicago to begin Week 6 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), there is much concern for both offenses. The total of 39 points is lower than last week's TNF in a pick 'em, but with two shaky defenses, there are still plenty of start 'em, sit 'em questions for fantasy football owners.
Sporting News
Meet Ethen Knox, the unknown HS phenom who is rushing for over 350 yards per game
In this, his junior season at Oil City High, Ethen Knox has played seven football games to date as running back for – you’ll never guess their nickname – the Oilers. He has rushed for more than 400 yards in five of them. That is not a...
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bears vs. Commanders in Week 6
It's time for "Thursday Night Football" once again, but the Week 6 matchup in this game won't do a lot to excite football fans. The Commanders are traveling to Chicago to take on the Bears in a battle between two of the NFC's more offensively challenged teams. Washington began the...
Sporting News
Broncos at Chargers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football
The embattled Broncos (2-3) head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers (3-2) on Monday Night Football, wrapping up Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. We have all the betting odds, trends, storylines, and predictions to prepare you for this prime-time AFC West showdown. The Nathaniel Hackett and...
Sporting News
Best NFL Bets Week 6: Bills down Chiefs, Vikings deepen Dolphins' drop, Christian McCaffrey runs over Rams
Five weeks of NFL action are behind us, and we have entered the dreaded period of bye weeks. On top of injuries, byes can really hamper a week's slate of betting action. It has become more important than ever early this season to be selective about wagers. Our weekly best bets column does just that, plucking the best moneyline, spread, over/under, and prop bets from each upcoming weekend of football.
Sporting News
Week 6 Fantasy Busts: Taysom Hill, Russell Wilson among risky 'starts'
As the player pool shrinks during the bye weeks, avoiding busts will only get more difficult. Sometimes, you feel like you "have" to slot a potential bust in your fantasy lineup simply because they get touches. We've all been there, but we're here to remind you that even bona fide starting RBs and other assorted "big-name" players, like Najee Harris, Russell Wilson, and Taysom Hill, can hurt more than help based on matchups or other factors. At the very least, we want you to explore all options for your Week 6 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
How to watch Victor Wembanyama this season: Schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams for 2023 top NBA draft prospect
Victor Wembanyama took the NBA world by storm in his first games on U.S. soil with two extremely impressive showings against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft proved exactly why he's the top prospect in his class, looking like a walking highlight reel as he went for 37 points on seven 3s with five blocks in the first game and 36 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the second game.
NBA・
Comments / 0