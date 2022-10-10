Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Raiders-Chiefs single-game tournaments

The Commanders wanted to land an upgrade at quarterback during the 2022 NFL offseason and didn't waste much time pursuing one. After Russell Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos, Washington moved quickly to acquire Carson Wentz from the Colts. It marked the second time in as many offseasons that Wentz had been traded, and it marked what will likely be one of his final chances to rekindle the success he enjoyed early in his career as a starter.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO