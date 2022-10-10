ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 5 Raiders-Chiefs single-game tournaments

By Matt Lutovsky
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Week 6 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, Najee Harris, Rondale Moore & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Start 'em, sit 'em questions are about to get really ugly thanks to the dawn of the bye weeks and seemingly never-ending injuries. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 6 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL
Sporting News

Is Mac Jones playing vs. Browns? Latest news on Patriots QB's injury status for Week 6

The Patriots are looking to keep their momentum rolling against the Browns in Week 6, but it is still unknown who will start at quarterback. Second-year starter Mac Jones has been sidelined since Week 3 with a high-ankle sprain but has made progress toward a return after logging back-to-back weeks as a limited participant at practice. Interim starting quarterback Bailey Zappe has held it down in his absence, throwing for 287 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75 percent of his passes over the past two games.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Sporting News

Carson Wentz trade details: Why Commanders have draft pick incentive to bench QB if struggles continue

The Commanders wanted to land an upgrade at quarterback during the 2022 NFL offseason and didn't waste much time pursuing one. After Russell Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos, Washington moved quickly to acquire Carson Wentz from the Colts. It marked the second time in as many offseasons that Wentz had been traded, and it marked what will likely be one of his final chances to rekindle the success he enjoyed early in his career as a starter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Dfs#Monday Night Football#American Football#Mvp#Ppr
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 6 Commanders-Bears Showdown tournaments

Week 6 of the NFL season gets underway on Thursday Night Football with a prime-time NFC matchup between the Commanders and Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET. The oddsmakers can't decide who is the favorite in this matchup, which is indicative of where both teams stand through five weeks. There aren't many DFS stars on either team, which means we have to really hunt for sleepers and potential breakouts when putting together our DraftKings Showdown lineup.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 7: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Tyrion Davis-Price, Wan'Dale Robinson, Deon Jackson

As we approach Week 7 of the fantasy football season, roster depth continues to remain a priority for fantasy owners with injuries and bye weeks ramping up. Taking a long-term approach to your free agent pickups can save you FAAB cash and waiver claims and help you win future matchups. With that in mind, our Week 7 waiver wire watchlist features plenty of streamers, as well as handcuff RBs like Joshua Kelley, Deon Jackson, and Tyrion Davis-Price, rookie WRs like Alec Pierce and Wan'Dale Robinson, and under-the-radar TE adds like Greg Dulcich.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kyle Pitts, Pat Freiermuth, Dawson Knox, more TEs affecting Week 6 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Tight end has been rough for fantasy football owners this year, and this week, we are keeping an eye on four talented tight ends (Kyle Pitts, Pat Freiermuth, Dawson Knox, and Dalton Schultz) who are dealing with injuries and figure to be "questionable" or "out" for Week 6, prompting all sorts of dilemmas for Week 6 start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Anyone up for last-second waiver wire pickups at a position where the talent drop-off from starter to streamer can be significant?
NFL
Sporting News

Commanders vs. Bears Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 6 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'

When the Commanders and Bears face each other in Chicago to begin Week 6 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), there is much concern for both offenses. The total of 39 points is lower than last week's TNF in a pick 'em, but with two shaky defenses, there are still plenty of start 'em, sit 'em questions for fantasy football owners.
CHICAGO, IL
Sporting News

Best NFL Bets Week 6: Bills down Chiefs, Vikings deepen Dolphins' drop, Christian McCaffrey runs over Rams

Five weeks of NFL action are behind us, and we have entered the dreaded period of bye weeks. On top of injuries, byes can really hamper a week's slate of betting action. It has become more important than ever early this season to be selective about wagers. Our weekly best bets column does just that, plucking the best moneyline, spread, over/under, and prop bets from each upcoming weekend of football.
NFL
Sporting News

Week 6 Fantasy Busts: Taysom Hill, Russell Wilson among risky 'starts'

As the player pool shrinks during the bye weeks, avoiding busts will only get more difficult. Sometimes, you feel like you "have" to slot a potential bust in your fantasy lineup simply because they get touches. We've all been there, but we're here to remind you that even bona fide starting RBs and other assorted "big-name" players, like Najee Harris, Russell Wilson, and Taysom Hill, can hurt more than help based on matchups or other factors. At the very least, we want you to explore all options for your Week 6 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
Sporting News

How to watch Victor Wembanyama this season: Schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams for 2023 top NBA draft prospect

Victor Wembanyama took the NBA world by storm in his first games on U.S. soil with two extremely impressive showings against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft proved exactly why he's the top prospect in his class, looking like a walking highlight reel as he went for 37 points on seven 3s with five blocks in the first game and 36 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the second game.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy