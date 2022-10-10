ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The FADER

Tove Lo details a self-acceptance struggle in new song “Grapefruit”

Tove Lo has shared the fifth and final single from her forthcoming fifth studio LP. “Grapefruit” is out now alongside a cinematic visual treatment courtesy of Lisette Donkersloot, and Dirt Femme is due out this Friday (October 14) via Tove’s own, brand new indie label, Pretty Swede Records.
MUSIC
thezoereport.com

Cardi B Channeled Signature Moulin Rogue Glamour For Her Birthday Blowout

Of course Cardi B is a Libra. She’s social, positive, easygoing, and has a serious eye for aesthetics — she might actually be the most Libra to ever Libra, come to think of it. On Oct. 11, Cardi celebrated her birthday in serious style with a jaw-dropping look only a star of her caliber could nail. From head to toe, Cardi perfectly suited the sexy burlesque theme, complete with a ruby-red, feather-trimmed showgirl corset and headdress. The best part of her look, though, is undoubtedly her birthday glam. Cardi B’s vintage curls were the centerpiece of her birthday look, so glossy and defined against her trendy makeup. Cardi’s cabaret definitely did not disappoint.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands As She Rocks Latex LBD On Date Night: Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went out for a sweet date night on Thursday, October 13. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, held hands as they arrived for dinner at Craig’s. Travis kept it casual, but Kylie was absolutely gorgeous in a tiny, black, latex dress, which appeared to have a rose design in the center. The pair were greeted by photographers, as they got out of their car and headed into the restaurant.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift

Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West Has Movie Date with Rumored New Girlfriend

Kanye West is hitting the town again with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú -- this time catchin' a flick together ... and, no, he did not wear the "White Lives Matter" shirt. This time. Ye and Juliana hit up a movie theater Sunday night in Hollywood ... getting a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Jennifer Lopez’s Mocha-Toned Manicure Is for Legends Only

Jennifer Lopez has literally taken part in every beauty trend across the hair, makeup and nail categories. With her signature touches, there’s always a bit of supreme luxury, flair and finesse. When you thought you couldn’t be inspired anymore by the star — she takes things up a notch. Her latest expensive mocha brown manicure is an example of what we mean.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Hailey Bieber Posts Pic of Kylie Jenner Dressed as a Witch to Celebrate Start of 'Spooky Season'

"Somehow we ended up here..." Hailey Baldwin Bieber captioned the post of Kylie Jenner cuddling a skeleton in a bathtub Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Kylie Jenner are getting ready for "spooky season." On Wednesday, Bieber, 25, posted an image of Jenner reclining in a bathtub dressed as a green-faced witch. To make it even scarier, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, is seen cuddling a skeleton surrounded by spooky candles and bats. In a separate image posted on her Instagram Story, Bieber added the caption "Somehow we ended up here..." along...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit with Travis Barker & Son Reign Disick at Crossroads Kitchen Grand Opening

Kourtney Kardashian took an edgy approach to casual style while attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly opened Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday. The reality superstar and entrepreneur was accompanied at the grand opening by her husband Travis Barker and her youngest child Reign Disick from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.
CALABASAS, CA
The FADER

Song You Need: Liv.e expands her sound with “Ghost”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. There’s a familiarity to Liv.e’s 2020 debut album Couldn’t Wait To Tell You that remains difficult to describe. With a fuzzy blend of neo-soul, jazz, and psychedelic lo-fi production backing her, the Dallas-raised, Los Angeles-based artist sang about new crushes, smoking weed, and eating healthier. It was a slow-burning record that relished in moments of anticipation and reflection — Liv.e moved at her own leisurely pace, undisturbed by intense feelings and able to stew in her thoughts.
MUSIC
The FADER

Stormzy underlines his return with new song “Hide & Seek”

Stormzy has shared new song "Hide & Seek," the first official single from the U.K. rapper's forthcoming album This Is What I Mean. The soulful track was produced by PRGRSHN, Owen Cutts, and P2J. It features additional vocals from Äyanna, Teni The Entertainer, and Oxlade. Check it out below.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Gorga Admits He Has ‘No Relationship’ With Sister Teresa Giudice Anymore (Exclusive)

Just because Joe Gorga and sister Teresa Giudice are both attending this year’s BravoCon, doesn’t mean they’ve made up. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 finale fight that tore them apart is still wreaking its havoc on this brother and sister, as Joe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they currently have “no relationship”.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Watch Omar Apollo perform “Evergreen” on Jimmy Kimmel

"Evergreen" from Omar Apollo's 2022 project has become the biggest hit of the young singer-songwriter's career so far. A snippet of the tattered-and-torn break-up ballad has soundtracked millions of videos on TikTok and landed "Evergreen" a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 (it's peaked at No. 51, so far). The song could get another boost with Apollo's performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, which you can watch above.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Doechii shares new song “Stressed”

Doechii has shared the studio version of “Stressed,” a song she premiered on Monday (October 10) via a COLORS live show. The new track arrives exactly a month after the release of her remix of Ravyn Lenae’s “Xtasy” and just under three months past SZA’s remix of “Persuasive,” a song from Doechii’s August EP, she / her / black bitch.
MUSIC
The FADER

M.I.A. shares anti-vaccine views on Twitter: “I got different kinds of receipts”

In a series of tweets posted on Wedneday night, M.I.A. compared celebrities “pushing” COVID-19 vaccines to the lies InfoWars' Alex Jones told about the Sandy Hook school shooting. Earlier in the day, Jones was ordered to pay $965m to families of the victims who suffered from his false claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook tragedy was a hoax, leading M.I.A. to tweet: "If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too?"
INTERNET
The FADER

MUNA share Live At Electric Lady EP, including Taylor Swift cover

MUNA have recorded a Spotify-exclusive EP. Live At Electric Lady comprises five tracks, including "Silk Chiffon," "Anything But Me," and "Kind of Girl" from the trio's self-titled 2022 album. The EP also features a cover of Taylor Swift's "august," as featured on her lockdown album Folklore. Listen to the project below.
MUSIC

