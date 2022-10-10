Read full article on original website
The FADER
Tove Lo details a self-acceptance struggle in new song “Grapefruit”
Tove Lo has shared the fifth and final single from her forthcoming fifth studio LP. “Grapefruit” is out now alongside a cinematic visual treatment courtesy of Lisette Donkersloot, and Dirt Femme is due out this Friday (October 14) via Tove’s own, brand new indie label, Pretty Swede Records.
thezoereport.com
Cardi B Channeled Signature Moulin Rogue Glamour For Her Birthday Blowout
Of course Cardi B is a Libra. She’s social, positive, easygoing, and has a serious eye for aesthetics — she might actually be the most Libra to ever Libra, come to think of it. On Oct. 11, Cardi celebrated her birthday in serious style with a jaw-dropping look only a star of her caliber could nail. From head to toe, Cardi perfectly suited the sexy burlesque theme, complete with a ruby-red, feather-trimmed showgirl corset and headdress. The best part of her look, though, is undoubtedly her birthday glam. Cardi B’s vintage curls were the centerpiece of her birthday look, so glossy and defined against her trendy makeup. Cardi’s cabaret definitely did not disappoint.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands As She Rocks Latex LBD On Date Night: Photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went out for a sweet date night on Thursday, October 13. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, held hands as they arrived for dinner at Craig’s. Travis kept it casual, but Kylie was absolutely gorgeous in a tiny, black, latex dress, which appeared to have a rose design in the center. The pair were greeted by photographers, as they got out of their car and headed into the restaurant.
Mary J. Blige Performs In A Black And Gold Matthew Reisman Look And We’re In Love
Mary J. Blige is still reminding us why she’s the fashion queen during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!. Earlier today, the Queen of R&B took to Instagram to show her...
Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift
Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
Cardi B Shares Photos From Her Star Studded 30th Birthday And She Looks Amazing!
Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday in style last night with a star studded cabaret-themed birthday bash at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, California and of course, she looked amazing! While everyone showed up and showed out for the burlesque theme in their very best fits, the birthday girl of course stole the show in […]
TMZ.com
Kanye West Has Movie Date with Rumored New Girlfriend
Kanye West is hitting the town again with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú -- this time catchin' a flick together ... and, no, he did not wear the "White Lives Matter" shirt. This time. Ye and Juliana hit up a movie theater Sunday night in Hollywood ... getting a pair...
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez’s Mocha-Toned Manicure Is for Legends Only
Jennifer Lopez has literally taken part in every beauty trend across the hair, makeup and nail categories. With her signature touches, there’s always a bit of supreme luxury, flair and finesse. When you thought you couldn’t be inspired anymore by the star — she takes things up a notch. Her latest expensive mocha brown manicure is an example of what we mean.
The FADER
The Weeknd and Drake snub Grammys while Nicki Minaj slams “Super Freaky Girl” categorization
Drake and The Weeknd are continuing their boycott of the Grammy Awards with neither artist submitting their solo music for consideration for the 2023 awards, Pitchfork reports. The news arrived on the same day it was confirmed that Silk Sonic have also opted to "bow out" next year's awards. While...
Hailey Bieber Posts Pic of Kylie Jenner Dressed as a Witch to Celebrate Start of 'Spooky Season'
"Somehow we ended up here..." Hailey Baldwin Bieber captioned the post of Kylie Jenner cuddling a skeleton in a bathtub Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Kylie Jenner are getting ready for "spooky season." On Wednesday, Bieber, 25, posted an image of Jenner reclining in a bathtub dressed as a green-faced witch. To make it even scarier, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, is seen cuddling a skeleton surrounded by spooky candles and bats. In a separate image posted on her Instagram Story, Bieber added the caption "Somehow we ended up here..." along...
Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Model Pajamas and Loungewear in PJ Place Campaign
The Children’s Place has tapped a lengthy list of celebrity talent to unveil its new brand, PJ Place, a loungewear and pajama line for adults. The company is looking to Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Tyler Cameron, Daphne Oz, Kevin Hart and slate of influencers and other notable figures to launch the brand for the holiday season.
Kourtney Kardashian Goes Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit with Travis Barker & Son Reign Disick at Crossroads Kitchen Grand Opening
Kourtney Kardashian took an edgy approach to casual style while attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly opened Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday. The reality superstar and entrepreneur was accompanied at the grand opening by her husband Travis Barker and her youngest child Reign Disick from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.
The FADER
Song You Need: Liv.e expands her sound with “Ghost”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. There’s a familiarity to Liv.e’s 2020 debut album Couldn’t Wait To Tell You that remains difficult to describe. With a fuzzy blend of neo-soul, jazz, and psychedelic lo-fi production backing her, the Dallas-raised, Los Angeles-based artist sang about new crushes, smoking weed, and eating healthier. It was a slow-burning record that relished in moments of anticipation and reflection — Liv.e moved at her own leisurely pace, undisturbed by intense feelings and able to stew in her thoughts.
The FADER
Stormzy underlines his return with new song “Hide & Seek”
Stormzy has shared new song "Hide & Seek," the first official single from the U.K. rapper's forthcoming album This Is What I Mean. The soulful track was produced by PRGRSHN, Owen Cutts, and P2J. It features additional vocals from Äyanna, Teni The Entertainer, and Oxlade. Check it out below.
‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Gorga Admits He Has ‘No Relationship’ With Sister Teresa Giudice Anymore (Exclusive)
Just because Joe Gorga and sister Teresa Giudice are both attending this year’s BravoCon, doesn’t mean they’ve made up. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 finale fight that tore them apart is still wreaking its havoc on this brother and sister, as Joe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they currently have “no relationship”.
The FADER
Watch Omar Apollo perform “Evergreen” on Jimmy Kimmel
"Evergreen" from Omar Apollo's 2022 project has become the biggest hit of the young singer-songwriter's career so far. A snippet of the tattered-and-torn break-up ballad has soundtracked millions of videos on TikTok and landed "Evergreen" a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 (it's peaked at No. 51, so far). The song could get another boost with Apollo's performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, which you can watch above.
The FADER
Doechii shares new song “Stressed”
Doechii has shared the studio version of “Stressed,” a song she premiered on Monday (October 10) via a COLORS live show. The new track arrives exactly a month after the release of her remix of Ravyn Lenae’s “Xtasy” and just under three months past SZA’s remix of “Persuasive,” a song from Doechii’s August EP, she / her / black bitch.
The FADER
M.I.A. shares anti-vaccine views on Twitter: “I got different kinds of receipts”
In a series of tweets posted on Wedneday night, M.I.A. compared celebrities “pushing” COVID-19 vaccines to the lies InfoWars' Alex Jones told about the Sandy Hook school shooting. Earlier in the day, Jones was ordered to pay $965m to families of the victims who suffered from his false claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook tragedy was a hoax, leading M.I.A. to tweet: "If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too?"
The FADER
Megan Thee Stallion breaks embarrassing news to Sarah Sherman in new SNL promo
Megan Thee Stallion is pulling double duty on Saturday Night Live this week (October 15) as the show’s host and musical guest. And today (October 12), NBC released a promo sketch for the upcoming episode featuring Meg alongside one of SNL’s newer cast members, Sarah Sherman (aka Sarah Squirm).
The FADER
MUNA share Live At Electric Lady EP, including Taylor Swift cover
MUNA have recorded a Spotify-exclusive EP. Live At Electric Lady comprises five tracks, including "Silk Chiffon," "Anything But Me," and "Kind of Girl" from the trio's self-titled 2022 album. The EP also features a cover of Taylor Swift's "august," as featured on her lockdown album Folklore. Listen to the project below.
Comments / 0