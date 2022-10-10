NEW YORK (AP) — The price of a qualifying offer to Major League Baseball free agents rose to $19.65 million, an increase of $1.25 million. The figure is determined by the average of the top 125 major league contracts this year. The price dropped by $100,000 to $17.8 million in 2019, then rose to $18.9 million in 2020 and fell $500,000 last year. Among the top players who can become free agents after the World Series and are eligible to receive qualifying offers are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, New York Mets pitchers Jacob deGrom, Edwin Díaz and Chris Bassitt and outfielder Brandon Nimmo, Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and San Francisco pitcher Carlos Rodón. Players eligible for free agency but not for qualifying offers include Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu, Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa and Philadelphia pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

NFL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO