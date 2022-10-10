Read full article on original website
October Nola, Hoskins' homer help Phillies push Braves to brink of elimination
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Rhys Hoskins burst out of his postseason malaise with a three-run homer and spiked his bat in triumph and Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot that sent Philadelphia Phillies fever soaring and helped carry them to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Friday night.Harper added an RBI double as Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five matchup against the reigning World Series champs. The Phillies can advance to the NL Championship Series with a Game 4 win at home on Saturday.The Phillies and a sellout crowd...
MLB free agent qualifying offer price $19.65M, up $1.25M
NEW YORK (AP) — The price of a qualifying offer to Major League Baseball free agents rose to $19.65 million, an increase of $1.25 million. The figure is determined by the average of the top 125 major league contracts this year. The price dropped by $100,000 to $17.8 million in 2019, then rose to $18.9 million in 2020 and fell $500,000 last year. Among the top players who can become free agents after the World Series and are eligible to receive qualifying offers are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, New York Mets pitchers Jacob deGrom, Edwin Díaz and Chris Bassitt and outfielder Brandon Nimmo, Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and San Francisco pitcher Carlos Rodón. Players eligible for free agency but not for qualifying offers include Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu, Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa and Philadelphia pitcher Noah Syndergaard.
