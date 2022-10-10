Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Tevin Coleman signed to 49ers active roster
The San Francisco 49ers have signed running back Tevin Coleman to the 53-man roster. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Coleman proved that he still has some juice left this past Sunday, posting 67 yards from scrimmage and a pair of scores on 11 touches. The veteran back should continue to see snaps behind Jeff Wilson going forward and is a deep league flex2 option against the Atlanta Falcons. Coleman is the 50th-ranked running back in FantasyPros ECR for Week 6.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 6 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)
Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem?. Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 6. Check out all of our Week 6 fantasy football content >>. If you want...
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 6 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Last week I had a Sex and the City-inspired introduction, so now I think we should talk about The Notebook. Maybe we’ll talk just about football. It’s Week 6, which gives rise to two separate threads of thought. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football advice...
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Fantasy Football Over/Under Challenge: Week 6 (2022)
Welcome to our fantasy over/under challenge! This is your chance to predict over/under for fantasy points each week for a chance at free prizes, provided by our generous sponsor, No House Advantage! NHA is offering $10,000 in prizes (NHA site credit) throughout the season, including a grand prize of $3,000!
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 6 (2022)
“Avoiding danger is no safer in the long run than outright exposure. The fearful are caught as often as the bold.”. Now that draft season is over and we’re into the regular season, it’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow the...
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 6 Matchups: Every Player, Every Game!
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Matthew Freedman (@MattFtheOracle). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
fantasypros.com
10 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s massive impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to improve your squad quickly. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
fantasypros.com
Who Should I Start: Kirk Cousins, James Robinson, Gerald Everett (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Teddy Bridgewater questionable to play in Week 6
According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have listed QB Teddy Bridgewater as questionable after practicing in full on Friday. (source) Bridgewater suffered a concussion in Week 5 that thrust rookie QB Skylar Thompson into the game. Thompson has already been announced as the team's starter, and the Dolphins said that Bridgewater would act as the backup if he is cleared to play. This is likely out of precaution more so than an indication of Bridgewater's abilities. However, QB Tua Tagovailoa appears to be eyeing a comeback in the near future.
fantasypros.com
Fitz’s Week 6 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
The bye weeks are here. Hello, darkness, my old friend. The byes can be disruptive, sending you into the dimly lit, cobweb-filled corners of your roster with a flashlight. I avoid going into the attic of my house as much as possible. I’m going up to the attic to look for Week 6 starters.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 6 RB & WR Rankings: Does Eno Benjamin Have RB1 Upside?
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Joey P., The Fantasy Shillelagh, and Joe Bond (@F6P_Joe) compare their rankings to the expert consensus throughout both positions! Which studs do we love this week? Who are the duds we’re fading? The Pros will tell you!
fantasypros.com
Dak Prescott (thumb) to participate in QB drills Thursday
According to McCarthy, Prescott also threw after practice on Wednesday, which "went well." As the Cowboys keep winning and Cooper Rush is playing well, there's no reason for the team to rush Dak back. Thus, he'll likely be out for at least another week. Fantasy managers who've been stashing Prescott hope he returns in Week 7 when the Cowboys take on a Lions' defense that has struggled mightily this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Justin Fields reaggravates shoulder injury Thursday
Fields added that "I'm hurting, I'm hurting pretty good," so it seems as though this injury is something to keep an eye on. He'll have a little extra time to rest up as the Bears don't play until Monday 10/24. While he has averaged over 50 rushing yards per game, he has not been good enough in the passing game to be a reliable fantasy starter regardless of injury.
fantasypros.com
Minkah Pitzpatrick listed as out for Pittsburgh
According to PFF's Ari Meirov, the Pittsburgh Steelers have listed S Minkah Fitzpatrick as out for Week 6 against Tampa Bay. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The Steelers' DBs are banged up as Akhello Witherspoon, Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace have also been listed as out. Fitzpatrick, with three interceptions and 33 tackles, is having a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season and will be greatly missed by Pittsburgh. Tampa Bay's passing weapons all receive upgrades with this news, especially after QB Josh Allen put up big-time stats on them in Week 5.
fantasypros.com
10 Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 6 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s talk my top 10 waiver wire adds for Week 6. 10. Josh Reynolds (WR – DET) This was an absolutely horrific outing for the Lions both offensively and yet again, defensively. The one bright spot was Josh Reynolds. Despite Amon-Ra St. Brown returning to action, Reynolds caught 6 of 10 targets for 92 yards. Over the past 3 weeks, Reynolds has 19 receptions on 28 targets with over 80 yards in every game. Targets, yardage, and touchdown opportunities. There doesn’t seem to be a glaring weakness. The Lions are going on their bye week so you get no Week 6 value out of Reynolds. And the offense could operate a bit differently with Swift back in action and a healthier St. Brown in Week 7. But this type of production can’t be ignored. Reynolds is stepping up and Goff seems to trust him. He’s worth a stash.
fantasypros.com
Chris Olave (concussion) participates in football activities Thursday
Chris Olave (concussion) took another step in his recovery from the concussion he suffered on Sunday by participating in football activities at Thursday's practice. (Nick Underhill on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Olave hasn't been cleared to play on Sunday yet but is progressing in the right direction. If the stud rookie...
fantasypros.com
NFL Week 6 Player Projections (2022)
In this piece are my personal NFL Week 6 projections for every fantasy- and prop-relevant player … unless I missed one here or there. It happens. This week, I will keep the following schedule for my projections. Thursday: Do first pass of player projections in the afternoon and publish.
fantasypros.com
Andy Dalton starting in Week 6 against Cincinnati
Dennis Allen, the New Orleans Saints' head coach, has said that QB Andy Dalton will start his third game of the season against Cincinnati. (New Orleans Saints on Twitter) Dalton gets a revenge game against the Bengals, with whom he began his career. Last week, Dalton passed for less than 200 yards against the Seahawks as the Saints found success on the ground with both WR Alvin Kamara and TE Taysom Hill. With WR Michael Thomas out again and a banged-up receiving room, the game plan may be similar against a weak Cincinnati interior line.
fantasypros.com
Commanders vs. Bears DFS Advice: Optimal Lineups, Targets, Strategy (2022 Fantasy Football)
Daily Fantasy Contests require a different strategy than what you use to set your weekly lineups, and that’s even more true for these “island” or “standalone” games (Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, etc.). In these contests, you typically have only a handful of lineup spots and players from just two teams to choose from. Just as importantly, everyone else playing in those contests is also choosing from those limited options. If you want to win money (or at least win “big” money in GPP contests), you have to be savvy and take some risks.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings & Advice: Players to Reach For (2022)
ECR (TM) – Expert Consensus Rankings. Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy & Advice: Players to Reach For (2022) He’ll lose a bit in rebounds and blocks being alongside KAT, but he’ll still be an elite option in the second round. Don’t let the real-life narrative scare you away from him in fantasy.
NBA・
Comments / 0