Let’s talk my top 10 waiver wire adds for Week 6. 10. Josh Reynolds (WR – DET) This was an absolutely horrific outing for the Lions both offensively and yet again, defensively. The one bright spot was Josh Reynolds. Despite Amon-Ra St. Brown returning to action, Reynolds caught 6 of 10 targets for 92 yards. Over the past 3 weeks, Reynolds has 19 receptions on 28 targets with over 80 yards in every game. Targets, yardage, and touchdown opportunities. There doesn’t seem to be a glaring weakness. The Lions are going on their bye week so you get no Week 6 value out of Reynolds. And the offense could operate a bit differently with Swift back in action and a healthier St. Brown in Week 7. But this type of production can’t be ignored. Reynolds is stepping up and Goff seems to trust him. He’s worth a stash.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO