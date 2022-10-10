Read full article on original website
MLB
Wednesday's top AFL prospect performers
Here’s a look at Wednesday's top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team’s Top 30 Prospects list. Cardinals: Jordan Walker, OF (MLB No. 6), Salt River Rafters. While progression trumps all in the AFL, players still strive to win, something the Rafters had not done until Walker came through in the clutch. The 20-year-old's two-run single snapped an eighth-inning tie and pushed his RBI total to six in six games. It was the second knock of the contest for Walker, who has five hits in 13 at-bats after going 1-for-8 to open the Fall League.
MLB
Yanks held in check as Guardians even ALDS
NEW YORK -- Jameson Taillon’s reaction showed little immediate concern, the hurler nonchalantly glancing toward left field after he’d induced weak contact to open the top of the 10th inning. Yet Oswaldo Cabrera kept charging, still a neophyte outfielder despite his months of early big league success. He was in trouble, and so were the Yankees.
'It's the Bronx, man': Aaron Judge hears some boos amid struggles in Yankees' Game 2 loss
Some boos could be heard after Aaron Judge struck out for the fourth time in an 0-for-5 day. "I've got to play better," Judge said.
MLB
Yanks take Game 1 as Cole feeds off Bronx energy
NEW YORK -- The ovation came in loud and strong, rolling in waves through Yankee Stadium’s faraway decks and accompanying Gerrit Cole for his journey toward the first-base dugout. After three years in pinstripes, finally hearing the cheers of a home playoff crowd, he reached for the bill of his cap and doffed it ever-so-slightly. He had done his job, and done it well.
MLB
How the legend of 'Nasty Nestor' was born
NEW YORK -- It was a Tuesday morning in July as Nestor Cortes stood near the front of an auditorium at the New York City Police Department Academy in Queens, having signed up for one leg of the Yankees’ annual HOPE Week community outreach program. A nice start to the season was developing into something more, and the unassuming lefty was only beginning to understand his surging celebrity.
MLB
Quantrill, Guardians stumble in Game 1 of ALDS
NEW YORK -- Guardians starter Cal Quantrill gave his team everything it could’ve asked for through five innings. He was responsible for one miscue: a solo shot by Yankees No. 9 hitter Harrison Bader. Quantrill kept the big sluggers from taking the ball out of the park. The other run he gave up was unearned as a result of an error by Oscar Gonzalez in right field. Through five innings, Quantrill had seen the Yankees’ lineup twice and kept them from doing tremendous damage.
MLB
Judge 'more likely than not' to remain with Yanks (report)
Aaron Judge is set to become a free agent one day after the conclusion of the 2022 World Series, and MLB.com is tracking the latest rumors surrounding the 30-year-old slugger. Oct. 14: Judge 'more likely than not' to remain with Yanks. While Aaron Judge has his sights set on bringing...
NFL・
MLB
Cabrera displaying clutch defense on biggest stage
NEW YORK -- Running full steam ahead into foul territory, Oswaldo Cabrera scaled the wall separating the field of play from the fans on their feet near the corner in left. As he lunged his glove above his head, he made contact with one particular fan trying to claim a souvenir.
MLB
Guardians-Yankees Game 2 FAQ (Thurs., 7:30 ET, TBS)
NEW YORK -- If the Yankees learned anything from a late-summer swoon that threatened their place atop the American League East standings, it’s that a hot start doesn’t guarantee anything. So even though the Bombers took Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday evening, they know the Guardians didn’t come this far to roll over.
MLB
Guardians can't continue to 'live and die' with long ball
NEW YORK -- The Guardians reached the postseason on quality contact hitting and tough at-bats. They reached Yankee Stadium for this American League Division Series by hitting enough timely home runs to support their dominant starting pitching and beat the Rays twice in the Wild Card Series. One game into...
MLB
Where the ALDS rotation stands after rainout
NEW YORK -- The forecast of sustained inclement weather that postponed Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Thursday was no surprise to the Yankees, who will push left-hander Nestor Cortes back to start the rescheduled contest today at 1:07 p.m. ET. Yankees manager Aaron Boone had said...
MLB
'Not afraid of the moment,' LA 'pen locks down G1 win
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers don't have many, if any, weaknesses. On paper, they boast the most talented roster in the Majors. On the field, they proved they were just that, becoming the fifth team in AL/NL history to win at least 111 games in the regular season. The Dodgers...
MLB
Redemption on the line in Bieber's Game 2 start vs. Yanks
NEW YORK -- Guardians ace Shane Bieber has an opportunity to redeem himself from his rocky outing in the 2020 Wild Card Series against the Yankees. Cleveland needs Bieber in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Thursday. Its offense has struggled since the postseason began, and now it will have to face a difficult matchup against lefty Nestor Cortes. It’s going to be a tough task for a lineup that hasn’t had a lot of success against southpaws this season.
MLB
Acuña in lineup for Braves -- as promised -- despite painful HBP
PHILADELPHIA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. was intent on staying in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night after being struck near the right elbow by a wayward Zack Wheeler fastball. And he was adamant that the injury would not keep him out of Friday's Game 3. Sure enough, Acuña is in the lineup against the Phillies, playing right field and leading off as usual.
MLB
Dusty -- and his Astros -- belong in October
This is about who the Astros are under Dusty Baker. And what they are. And what Dusty’s Astros are is pretty great. Even in Baker’s first season managing the team, the short regular season when the best they all could manage was a record of 29-31, they nearly made it back to the World Series, coming from 0-3 down in the American League Championship Series before losing Game 7 to the Rays.
MLB
Castillo's Game 2 heat doused by a bloop and a blast
HOUSTON -- Not even Luis Castillo at his best can beat Yordan Alvarez, let alone the Houston Astros, without a little help. It looked like Castillo was delivering an encore of his brilliant performance in the Wild Card Series, blitzing the Astros’ hitters with velocity that ran and snapped in either direction. His 76 pitches thrown 97 mph or harder were more than any pitcher has thrown in an outing since pitch-tracking began in 2008.
MLB
Phils bring home a tied NLDS after long time away
ATLANTA -- The Phillies did not fly home Wednesday night. It seemed only fitting. They have been on the road since Sept. 25, when they last played a game at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies spent the past 17 days on the road, playing 14 games in five cities that covered two time zones. They planned to fly to Philly following Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park, but a two-hour, 55-minute rain delay scuttled those plans. So after they lost Game 2 to the Braves, 3-0, to even the best-of-five series, they boarded their buses and returned to their hotel.
MLB
All Wright: Braves take Game 2, even NLDS
ATLANTA -- Two years after recording only two outs in what had been his most recent postseason start, Kyle Wright showed he is now capable of giving the Braves exactly what they need, when they need it most. There was no apprehension in Wright’s approach as he guided the Braves...
MLB
Jazz not only a natural on the diamond
SECAUCUS, N.J. -- It's getting close to showtime on MLB Tonight and Jazz Chisholm Jr. lets me know he has to get to makeup. We cruise down the hallway, past the rows of screens and more screens that make up the MLB Network studios. Jazz stops to look at a photo on one of the walls.
MLB
Correa says plan to opt out 'is the right decision'
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is ready to head back into the free-agent market. The two-time All-Star told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Wednesday that he will exercise his opt-out clause and become a free agent. "With the year that I have had, my health and my being...
