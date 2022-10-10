According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have listed QB Teddy Bridgewater as questionable after practicing in full on Friday. (source) Bridgewater suffered a concussion in Week 5 that thrust rookie QB Skylar Thompson into the game. Thompson has already been announced as the team's starter, and the Dolphins said that Bridgewater would act as the backup if he is cleared to play. This is likely out of precaution more so than an indication of Bridgewater's abilities. However, QB Tua Tagovailoa appears to be eyeing a comeback in the near future.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO