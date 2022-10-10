Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scarlet Nation
FSU DE Jared Verse preparing for another chance to shine vs. Clemson
In his debut season at Florida State, Jared Verse has had a knack for the spotlight. The defensive end transfer made an immediate and significant impact with the entire nation watching in the Seminoles’ Labor Day weekend victory over LSU in New Orleans, recording a pair of sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a blocked field goal.
Scarlet Nation
Preview: Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia
WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley)/Sirius XM – 81 DAWG WALK: 1:15 p.m. The game. After rolling to a 42-10 win over Auburn, the now top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs swing back into action...
Scarlet Nation
What to do if you're planning a trip for an FSU game
If you are coming up for a home game and looking for things to do while you are in town, you'll find a lot of things to do for everyone at the Visit Tallahassee website. If you want a guided tour of the Capitol, the Forgotten Coast, or even those Ghosts who go bump in the night, schedule a guided tour with our friends at Tours in Tallahassee.
Scarlet Nation
Nole Your Enemy: Scouting Clemson
In this week's Nole Your Enemy opponent preview, host Pat Burnham is joined by Larry Williams who is a senior writer for the Clemson Rivals site, Tiger Illustrated. Williams offers his thoughts on the Tigers' 6-0 start. Talking points include the development of Clemson QB DJ Uagalelei, the Tigers' playmakers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scarlet Nation
Stats Crunch: Some Impressive Numbers
The Bulldogs are 6-0 for the fourth time in seven seasons under Kirby Smart. Prior to that, Georgia started 6-0 just four times from 1972 to 2015. The Bulldogs have had a lot of success against the Commodores, but it wasn’t always like that. Georgia vs. Vanderbilt - Series...
Comments / 0