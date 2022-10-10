Read full article on original website
Clemson vs. Florida State Prediction: Tigers Aim for Seventh Straight Win Over Seminoles
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles (FSU) game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
FSU football: 2023 DB commit Ja’Bril Rawls receives rankings boost
One thing you’ve consistently heard me say about the FSU football coaching staff is they are great talent evaluators. They don’t pay attention to who has how many stars or who has offered because they are not afraid to trust their evaluations. A prime example is 2023 defensive...
FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: How to Watch, Stream, or Listen
Florida State will host No. 4/5 Clemson on Saturday from Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560) in Tallahassee, Fla. at 7:30 p.m. Here is how to watch, stream, or listen to the latest meeting between the Seminoles (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and the Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC):. Television: ABC. Broadcast Crew: Play-by-Play: Chris...
2023 OL Decommits From Clemson
Clemson loses blue-chip offensive lineman from its 2023 recruiting class.
Georgia football releases hype trailer for Vanderbilt game
ATHENS, Ga. -- It's the eve of the fourth conference game for Georgia and the team released its seventh game trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on Vanderbilt at Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted an 84-second feature titled 'Bulldog Nation,' narrated by former Dawgs wide receiver Chris Conley. Watch the video below.
Wednesday’s Practice Report: Pump in the Noise, FSU’s WRs can be an Issue
Most of Clemson’s roster has never played at Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium before, which should add a little intrigue to the fourth-ranked Tigers’ ACC showdown against the Seminoles on Saturday night.
Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
thefamuanonline.com
FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming
Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
nowhabersham.com
Godfrey, Jones named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Former Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey and former Thomasville player Shawn Jones are among the eight selectees for the 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Others are former Georgia football coach Mark Richt, former Braves players Andruw Jones and Ron Reed, former Greater Atlanta Christian basketball coach...
thewestsidegazette.com
Good Morning America (GMA) is Coming to FAMU’s Homecoming
It’s official! ABC News award-winning morning show Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast live during Florida’s A&M University’s Homecoming. FAMU President Larry Robinson. Ph.D., made the announcement this week at the University’s Board of Trustees meeting. He said GMA coming to town just adds to the homecoming experience. “We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over. To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
JamBase
Gov’t Mule & Mike Campbell Have A ‘Breakdown’ In Tallahassee
Gov’t Mule continued a run of shows with support from Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs with a concert in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday night. Once again Campbell, the former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers/current Fleetwood Mac guitarist, came out to assist Mule on a pair of covers. Campbell,...
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.
Thomasville native Jacquelyn Sneed visits Birwood Wall in Detroit Michigan while filming the upcoming documentary Thomasville On Trial, which shares her brother's life, Curtis Thomas Sr., a civil rights activist in South Georgia during the Jim Crow era. Curtis Thomas led the NAACP chapter in Thomasville and was a part of the committee that facilitated the integration of schools in the city close to 50 years ago. He also led a civil rights march in Thomasville during the 60s to honor Martin Luther King Junior.
thefamuanonline.com
Luxury headwear company HBCU CRWNS originated at FAMU
Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ apparel just reached an all-new level of luxury. Luckily for Florida A&M University students, the business happens to be right here at home. HBCU CRWNS is a luxury headwear solutions brand that specializes in creating silk infused apparel for HBCUs. From hats to hoodies,...
WCTV
Proctor backs Dailey in Tallahassee mayoral race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Longtime Leon County commissioner Bill Proctor is weighing in on the race for Tallahassee mayor, backing incumbent John Dailey over Proctor’s fellow county commissioner Kristin Dozier. Proctor endorsed Dailey during a news conference Tuesday morning at the Florida Press Center, saying he believes the...
fsunews.com
Increased Surveillance on FSU campus
In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
floridapolitics.com
Former Tallahassee Mayor blasts Corey Simon as an ‘election-denier’
‘As an election-denier, who’s to say Corey Simon will accept the results of his own race for SD 3?’. Former Tallahassee Mayor Dorothy “Dot” Inman-Johnson is criticizing Senate District 3 Republican candidate Corey Simon for refusing to say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. Simon’s statement instead...
Group behind Slim Chickens working to support area charities
A Tallahassee-based team is working to support Big Bend charities by building up new businesses. Their latest project is called Slim Chickens.
floridapolitics.com
Former Tallahassee City Manager endorses Loranne Ausley in new radio ad
Ausley has advocated for state workers, abortion rights, Black history and local infrastructure, says Anita Favors. In her second new radio ad in as many days, Sen. Loranne Ausley is unveiling a new endorsement, this one from former Tallahassee City Manager Anita Favors. Favors retired as City Manager in November...
247Sports
