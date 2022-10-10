Seth Jarvis scored the first goal of the season for the Hurricanes Wednesday, scoring an unassisted goal in the 4-1 victory over the Blue Jackets. Jarvis was a popular deep league sleeper pick heading into the season because of his potential exposure on the first line to two elite linemates in Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho. If he is able to stay on the first line, he provides instant upside and is worth taking a flier on early in deep leagues. He also makes for an intriguing DFS play as his name value is not mainstream yet, so his price will not be too high. He could be in store for a breakout season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO