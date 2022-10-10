Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Justin Fields reaggravates shoulder injury Thursday
Fields added that "I'm hurting, I'm hurting pretty good," so it seems as though this injury is something to keep an eye on. He'll have a little extra time to rest up as the Bears don't play until Monday 10/24. While he has averaged over 50 rushing yards per game, he has not been good enough in the passing game to be a reliable fantasy starter regardless of injury.
fantasypros.com
Mark Stone scores game-winning goal Tuesday against Kings
Stone will look to get back to the 20+goal production we have come to get used to from the winger after being plagued by injuries last season for the Golden Knights. The 30-year-old will be a major component of a Golden Knights club looking to overwhelm opponents with a fully healthy roster that will have to make up for the absence of goalie Robin Lehner by out-scoring opponents on a nightly basis.
NHL・
fantasypros.com
Teddy Bridgewater questionable to play in Week 6
According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have listed QB Teddy Bridgewater as questionable after practicing in full on Friday. (source) Bridgewater suffered a concussion in Week 5 that thrust rookie QB Skylar Thompson into the game. Thompson has already been announced as the team's starter, and the Dolphins said that Bridgewater would act as the backup if he is cleared to play. This is likely out of precaution more so than an indication of Bridgewater's abilities. However, QB Tua Tagovailoa appears to be eyeing a comeback in the near future.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Basketball Draft Rankings & Advice: Players to Reach For (2022)
ECR (TM) – Expert Consensus Rankings. Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy & Advice: Players to Reach For (2022) He’ll lose a bit in rebounds and blocks being alongside KAT, but he’ll still be an elite option in the second round. Don’t let the real-life narrative scare you away from him in fantasy.
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Darrel Williams (knee) 'not practicing' for the Cardinals Thursday
Williams was in line to see more work with fellow RB James Conner suffering a rib injury, but he got hurt as well. The former Chiefs RB status will be more clear after the Cardinals release Friday's injury report. If he does miss Sunday's game against Seattle and starting RB James Conner can't go as well, Eno Benjamin will be in line to see the bulk of the work.
fantasypros.com
Dak Prescott (thumb) to participate in QB drills Thursday
According to McCarthy, Prescott also threw after practice on Wednesday, which "went well." As the Cowboys keep winning and Cooper Rush is playing well, there's no reason for the team to rush Dak back. Thus, he'll likely be out for at least another week. Fantasy managers who've been stashing Prescott hope he returns in Week 7 when the Cowboys take on a Lions' defense that has struggled mightily this year.
fantasypros.com
Seth Jarvis snipes goal in opening night win over Blue Jackets
Seth Jarvis scored the first goal of the season for the Hurricanes Wednesday, scoring an unassisted goal in the 4-1 victory over the Blue Jackets. Jarvis was a popular deep league sleeper pick heading into the season because of his potential exposure on the first line to two elite linemates in Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho. If he is able to stay on the first line, he provides instant upside and is worth taking a flier on early in deep leagues. He also makes for an intriguing DFS play as his name value is not mainstream yet, so his price will not be too high. He could be in store for a breakout season.
fantasypros.com
Brian Robinson Jr. gets the start on Thursday night
Robinson's comeback story keeps getting better. The rookie played only 16 snaps in his debut but should get more work tonight. How much work, though, is hard to predict. For fantasy purposes, it's safer to leave him on your bench until he starts to develop a more significant workload. Stash him if you can, though, as Robinson could prove a big-time value in the second half of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oscar Tshiebwe shows up at Big Blue Madness on crutches. An update on his knee injury.
Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe is not expected to miss any of the regular season as a result of this week’s procedure.
fantasypros.com
Carter Hart to start Thursday's season opener
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart will start Thursday's season opener versus the New Jersey Devils. (Amanda Stein on Twitter) Hart didn't participate in any pre-season action, but he gets the season-opening nod on Thursday. He's hardly to blame behind a poor Flyers back end, but the 24-year-old is coming off back-to-back underwhelming seasons. He turned in a 3.16 GAA and .905 Sv% across 45 appearances last season and remains a large fantasy question mark behind what should be a weak Flyers team.
fantasypros.com
Jake Oettinger likely to start Thursday
Entrenched as the Stars' No. 1 netminder, it's hardly a surprise to see Oettinger getting the season-opening nod. The 23-year-old posted a 2.53 GAA and .914 SV% across 48 appearances (46 starts) last season and will get the lion's share of starts this season ahead of Scott Wedgewood. Oettinger is a sneaky-good fantasy value despite a questionable Stars team in front of him.
AP source: Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Jarrett
Tom Brady was fined by the NFL on Friday for trying to kick Atlanta's Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Brian Robinson Jr. finds end zone in Commanders' Week 6 win
Robinson was used as a bell cow on Thursday getting more carries than all other Commanders players combined, and he managed to find the end zone to cap off a nice night for fantasy managers. The problem with Robinson is that he is not being used in the passing game at all, which puts a serious ceiling on his fantasy production. He will most likely need to find the end zone to have breakout weeks, something that will be a tough task in Week 7 when the Commanders take on the Packers.
fantasypros.com
Michael Thomas (foot) still not practicing on Thursday
The team was optimistic that Thomas would be able to play in Week 6, but the more practices that go by without him participating make this seem less and less likely. If Thomas is on your roster, you'd best be prepared to make other plans. With Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry also dealing with injuries, Marquez Callaway could see a high snap count again this Sunday when the Saints take on the Bengals.
fantasypros.com
Week 6 NFL DFS Primer: Commanders at Bears Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
Yuck. That’s the first word that comes to mind when thinking about this week’s Thursday Night Football contest. Still, after last week’s wretched game, NFL fans should be calloused to disgusting football. Besides, building showdown lineups for DFS is one way to spice up the contest. So, the following players should be on gamers’ radars.
fantasypros.com
Linus Ullmark likely to start Wednesday
Ullmark signed with the Bruins last summer and enjoyed a productive first season with his new team. The 29-year-old posted a 2.45 GAA and .917 Sv% while going 26-10-2 across 41 appearances (39 starts). His fantasy value remains limited due to a likely timeshare in the Bruins' crease alongside Jeremy Swayman.
NHL・
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Geno Smith, Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle (2022)
Just as we were settling into a routine for the 2022 season, bye weeks have now commenced. For the next two months, we have to navigate the landmines of our fantasy studs not playing with (typically) at least four teams, not on the schedule. Not only could this wreak havoc on your starting lineup but any potential trades that come your way.
Comments / 0