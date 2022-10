This Week's Horoscopes - October 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Weekly horoscopes are back! Find out how your week is looking:

ARIES: YOU ARE A PLANT AND YOU NEED MAJOR WATERING, BEGIN TODAY (YOUR WEEK IS A 7.7)

TAURUS: WHAT DO YOU DO IF YOU HAVE A CUT? DO THE SAME FOR YOUR SOUL (6.2)

GEMINI: IT’S NOT COINCIDENCE – IT’S YOUR CALLING (8.3)

CANCER: MAKE SURE YOU ARE MAKING YOURSELF A PRIORITY (9.2)

LEO: REDIRECT THAT ANGER INTO SOMETHING PRODUCTIVE (7.1)

VIRGO: TIME TO PLAY CATCH UP ON YOUR TO-DO LIST (6.9)

LIBRA: FAMILY NEEDS TO TAKE PRIORITY THIS WEEK (7.3)

SCORPIO: WRAP YOUR ARMS AROUND THAT PERSON IN YOUR LIFE THAT NEEDS IT NOW (6.0)

SAGITTARIUS: FOCUS ON ONE STEP AT A TIME INSTEAD OF THE ENTIRE STAIRCASE (9.4)

CAPRICORN: YOU NEED TO MIX IT UP A LITTLE, DO SOMETHING OUTSIDE YOUR COMFORT ZONE (7.8)

AQUARIUS: YOUR MIND IS A MUSCLE – WORK IT OUT (10)

PISCES: YOUR HEART IS SPEAKING TO YOU – LISTEN (7.5)