Do This One Simple Thing to Burn More Calories, Improve Mood & Lower Stress

You will burn more calories, improve your mood, boost your brain health and lower your stress, by just simply standing up straight!

Ryan Seacrest shared in today's hack next time you find yourself slouching, sit or stand up straight!

A good standing posture is when you stand straight with your shoulders back until the chest opens. Your head should be in line with your body, your feet shoulder-width apart, and your stomach tucked in.

Photo: Getty Images

