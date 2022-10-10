Read full article on original website
October Nola, Hoskins' homer help Phillies push Braves to brink of elimination
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Rhys Hoskins burst out of his postseason malaise with a three-run homer and spiked his bat in triumph and Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot that sent Philadelphia Phillies fever soaring and helped carry them to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Friday night.Harper added an RBI double as Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five matchup against the reigning World Series champs. The Phillies can advance to the NL Championship Series with a Game 4 win at home on Saturday.The Phillies and a sellout crowd...
Guardians rally past Yankees in extras to even ALDS
NEW YORK -- Oscar Gonzalez hit a tie-breaking RBI single in the 10th inning as the Cleveland Guardians beat the New York Yankees 4-2 to even the best-of-five American League Division Series at one game apiece on Friday afternoon. Jose Ramirez opened the 10th against Jameson Taillon (0-1) by dropping...
Former Braves player and Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter dies at 69
Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter, considered the pioneer of the split-fingered fastball, has died at the age of 69. The Baseball Hall of Fame said he passed away Thursday in Cartersville, Ga. A cause of death was not announced. A six-time All-Star and 1979 National League Cy Young Award...
Lucious Jackson, Former 76ers Star and Olympic Gold Medalist, Has Died
Former 76ers star Lucious “Luke” Jackson died Wednesday at a hospital in Houston due to heart problems, according to KFDM-TV in Beaumont, Texas. He was 80 years old. Jackson, who played with the 76ers from 1964 to ’72, won a NBA championship with the franchise during the 1966–67 season. He played with two-time champion and 13-time All-Star Wilt Chamberlain.
