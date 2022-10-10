View the original article to see embedded media. After starting the season 3–0, the Dolphins have dropped two games in a row and have been outscored 67–32 in the process. Earlier this week, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that wide receiver Tyreek Hill, along with the other team captains, decided to take the ping pong table out of the locker room in an effort to “focus more intently on the next opponent,” per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

