Clayton News Daily
Rams Rule RB Cam Akers Out for Sunday vs. Panthers
Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that running back Cam Akers will not play in the team’s game against the Panthers on Sunday. McVay, who also shared that the third year running back would not practice on Friday, did not disclose specifically why Akers would not play on Sunday but rather stated he is “working through some things” currently.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons get banged up version of 49ers defense
The Atlanta Falcons might be catching the San Francisco 49ers at the opportune time, as their top-ranked defense will likely be without several standouts when it takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. San Francisco ranks first in total defense, allowing just 249.2 yards per game,...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Brian Robinson Jr. to Start Thursday vs. Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than seven weeks after he was shot twice during a suspected armed robbery attempt, Brian Robinson Jr. will start for the Commanders on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Robinson made his regular season debut Sunday against...
Clayton News Daily
Tyreek Hill Orders Specialized Dolphins Ping Pong Table to Replace Old One
View the original article to see embedded media. After starting the season 3–0, the Dolphins have dropped two games in a row and have been outscored 67–32 in the process. Earlier this week, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that wide receiver Tyreek Hill, along with the other team captains, decided to take the ping pong table out of the locker room in an effort to “focus more intently on the next opponent,” per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.
Saints' Alvin Kamara faces lawsuit following February assault accusation at Las Vegas casino
The plaintiff is suing for pain and suffering and "present and future medical expenses" stemming from an assault accusation involving Saints' running back Alvin Kamara.
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | It’s a Make-or-Break Week in College Football
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Are you as ready as I am for a big day of college football?. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. It doesn’t get better than this. So-and-so...
Clayton News Daily
Cowboys’ Jason Peters Discusses ’Nasty, Vulgar’ Philadelphia Fans
Jason Peters didn’t mince his words when sharing his opinion on Philadelphia fans ahead of the Cowboys-Eagles matchup on Sunday night. “I just know the Philly fans are f------ idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys—any team really,” the offensive lineman told the media Wednesday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “....They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you.
Clayton News Daily
Hawks Debuting New Nike City Edition Uniforms in November
View the original article to see embedded media. After signing an eight-year apparel deal with the NBA in 2015, Nike officially took over uniforms in 2017. While some teams get special throwbacks to mark historical milestones, every franchise gets four core uniforms: Association, City, Icon, and Statement. However, the City...
Clayton News Daily
Former Braves player and Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter dies at 69
Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter, considered the pioneer of the split-fingered fastball, has died at the age of 69. The Baseball Hall of Fame said he passed away Thursday in Cartersville, Ga. A cause of death was not announced. A six-time All-Star and 1979 National League Cy Young Award...
Clayton News Daily
Lucious Jackson, Former 76ers Star and Olympic Gold Medalist, Has Died
Former 76ers star Lucious “Luke” Jackson died Wednesday at a hospital in Houston due to heart problems, according to KFDM-TV in Beaumont, Texas. He was 80 years old. Jackson, who played with the 76ers from 1964 to ’72, won a NBA championship with the franchise during the 1966–67 season. He played with two-time champion and 13-time All-Star Wilt Chamberlain.
