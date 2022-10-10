Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Falcons BREAKING: Starting LB Mykal Walker OUT vs. 49ers; Kyle Pitts Injury Update
The Atlanta Falcons released their official injury report entering Sunday’s contest with the San Francisco 49ers, and it didn’t provide good news for starting inside linebacker Mykal Walker. Walker, who didn’t play in the second half in last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after sustaining a...
Clayton News Daily
Rams Rule RB Cam Akers Out for Sunday vs. Panthers
Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that running back Cam Akers will not play in the team’s game against the Panthers on Sunday. McVay, who also shared that the third year running back would not practice on Friday, did not disclose specifically why Akers would not play on Sunday but rather stated he is “working through some things” currently.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Brian Robinson Jr. to Start Thursday vs. Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than seven weeks after he was shot twice during a suspected armed robbery attempt, Brian Robinson Jr. will start for the Commanders on Thursday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Robinson made his regular season debut Sunday against...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons get banged up version of 49ers defense
The Atlanta Falcons might be catching the San Francisco 49ers at the opportune time, as their top-ranked defense will likely be without several standouts when it takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. San Francisco ranks first in total defense, allowing just 249.2 yards per game,...
Clayton News Daily
Tyreek Hill Orders Specialized Dolphins Ping Pong Table to Replace Old One
View the original article to see embedded media. After starting the season 3–0, the Dolphins have dropped two games in a row and have been outscored 67–32 in the process. Earlier this week, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that wide receiver Tyreek Hill, along with the other team captains, decided to take the ping pong table out of the locker room in an effort to “focus more intently on the next opponent,” per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.
Jerry Jones brushes off ESPN's Dan Snyder report: 'I don't have problems like that'
A report on Thursday claiming that much-maligned Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder had "dirt" on fellow owners and commissioner Roger Goodell rocked the NFL world. A day later, one of the league's most outspoken owners responded. Appearing for his weekly segment on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Dallas Cowboys owner...
Clayton News Daily
Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | It’s a Make-or-Break Week in College Football
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Are you as ready as I am for a big day of college football?. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. It doesn’t get better than this. So-and-so...
Clayton News Daily
Cowboys’ Jason Peters Discusses ’Nasty, Vulgar’ Philadelphia Fans
Jason Peters didn’t mince his words when sharing his opinion on Philadelphia fans ahead of the Cowboys-Eagles matchup on Sunday night. “I just know the Philly fans are f------ idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys—any team really,” the offensive lineman told the media Wednesday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “....They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Pistons waiving 4-time All-Star Kemba Walker
The Detroit Pistons are expected to waive four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker before Monday's deadline to set the regular-season roster, The Athletic reported Friday. Walker, 32, was acquired from the New York Knicks in a draft night deal on July 6. The Pistons are on the hook for the $9.2 million remaining on his expiring contract.
