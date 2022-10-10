ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker denies previous support for national abortion ban

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday denied his previous support for an outright national ban on abortion, making the shift in his lone debate against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Walker, a staunch anti-abortion politician recently accused by a former girlfriend of encouraging...
GEORGIA STATE

